Caster Concepts Introduces TWERGO® Xtreme Casters for Aerospace and AGV Applications

News provided by

Caster Concepts

30 Aug, 2023, 10:56 ET

Caster Concepts Inc., a global leader in industrial caster solutions, has introduced the TWERGO® Xtreme caster for heavy duty material handling demands in the Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) and Aerospace sectors. Tested to move more than 20,000 pounds, these new casters improve safety, maneuverability, and workload efficiency in many applications.

ALBION, Mich., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on extensive testing and early customer experiences (example), TWERGO® Xtreme casters are a significant improvement when compared to traditional products used in these applications — reducing push/pull forces by up to 50%. These improvements enable a range of benefits for manufacturers, including significantly expanded operating range for AGVs and reduced push force for manual cart operations at higher loads.

Twergo Xtreme | Heavy Duty Casters by Caster Concepts. Ergonomic Casters – Twergo Xtreme. Sometimes you need a heavy-duty caster that’s not afraid to throw its weight around. That’s why we designed TWERGO Xtreme wheels in a barbell configuration to move heavier loads while significantly reducing push/pull force. There’s almost no end to the benefits of these innovative casters.
"Manufacturers in these sectors are always looking for ways to move heavier loads faster and more efficiently," said Doug Backinger, vice president of sales at Caster Concepts. "Optimizing productivity while maintaining the highest possible safety standards is a constant challenge. Our new TWERGO® Xtreme casters helps manufacturers boost load factors without sacrificing safety — saving hours each week."

TWERGO® Xtreme casters are the next generation of Caster Concepts' patented TWERGO® caster blueprint. Its distinct barbell design coupled with a tapered tread is the key to curbing caster wheel friction. This makes a palpable difference in minimizing push/pull forces, whether the application involves manual transportation of assembly components or AGV operations.

Additionally, when combined with the company's HaloDrive AGV solutions, manufacturers can potentially eliminate overhead cranes and benefit from increased cart maneuverability.

For an example, see a recent case study from an aircraft engine manufacturer here: TWERGO Xtreme casters reduce injuries and increase plant efficiency.

About Caster Concepts
Based in Albion, MI, Caster Concepts designs and builds industrial heavy-duty casters and wheels for virtually any application. Companies rely on Caster Concepts to increase productivity and reduce the risk of worker injury in heavy-duty material handling applications. Our high-capacity casters feature load ratings that range from below 3,000 pounds to over 100,000 pounds. Caster Concepts is ISO 9001-2015 certified and offers one of the industry's shortest lead times, making it the premier choice for many industries. The company was awarded the 2022 Corporate Impact Award by the state of Michigan. Visit CasterConcepts.com.

