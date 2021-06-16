Caster Concepts Offers Employees, Community COVID-19 Vaccine

ALBION, Mich., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caster Concepts Inc. ( CasterConcepts.com ) launched an employee and community COVID-19 vaccination initiative, with the second dose of Moderna to be administered starting at 10 a.m., Thursday, June 17, at the company's headquarters at 1600 W. Michigan Ave.

Caster Concepts, a leading caster manufacturer, partnered with Oaklawn Hospital, an independently owned nonprofit hospital serving Albion and Calhoun County, to make the COVID-19 vaccine free and easily accessible to its nearly 100-member staff, their families and the community. The company opened its doors in May for its staff and the community to receive the first dose of Moderna.

"As an employer, providing the COVID-19 vaccine helps us create a safe and healthy workplace where employees feel cared for," said Bill Dobbins, a retired family physician and CEO of Caster Concepts.

The vaccination initiative is part of Caster Cares, the philanthropic arm of Caster Concepts. Through Caster Cares, the manufacturer provides services and resources to its employees and their families, as well as invests in programs that serve Albion and surrounding communities.

"Providing the vaccine and making it easily accessible supports the community's overall wellbeing, helping businesses and their employees rebound faster from the negative impacts of the pandemic," Dobbins said.

The Caster Concepts vaccination site is free and open to the public. No appointments are needed, and walk-ins are accepted and encouraged. For details, call or email Stephanie Siefert at [email protected] and 517-680-8838.

About Caster Concepts

Caster Concepts designs and builds industrial casters and wheels for virtually any application. Proudly built in America, these caster products range from medium-duty series to heavy-duty series to meet any application. Companies depend on the many ergonomic innovations of Caster Concepts to help them increase productivity and reduce the risk of worker injury. Caster Concepts also manufactures caster wheels to withstand impact, corrosion, temperature extremes and chemicals found in harsh industrial environments. Caster Concepts is ISO 9001-2008 certified and offers one of the industry's shortest lead times, making it the premier choice for many industries. Visit CasterConcepts.com.

