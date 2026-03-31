Mercy Expands Primary Care Network with New Community Physician site in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Md., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of Mercy Health Services' ongoing efforts to expand the reach of the 150+-year Sisters of Mercy tradition of quality health care, Mercy officially opened Mercy Personal Physicians at Westminster with a special dedication ceremony and blessing.

Located at 1011 Baltimore Boulevard (Rt. 140), Mercy Personal Physicians at Westminster is a comprehensive medical facility featuring primary care and a variety of diagnostic and laboratory services.

PHOTO (Left to Right): Physician Assistants Kevin Walsh, Nicole Michael, and Zachary Smith (PA-C); Dr. John Abel; certified registered nurse practitioners Anna Telewicz, Danielle Freiji and Lindsay Jones (CRNP), at Mercy Personal Physicians at Westminster.

"We are very pleased to expand our physician network by offering quality care services delivered in a compassionate setting to the residents of Carroll County and the region," said Dr. David N. Maine, President and CEO, Mercy Health Services.

The approximately 6,000 square foot community physician site will serve the patients and families living and working in Westminster, Manchester, Finksburg, Eldersburg, Sykesville, and surrounding communities.

The Westminster location will host eight primary care providers as well as a certified registered nurse specializing in gynecology. The facility has later plans to add specialists in areas such as orthopedics, oncology, etc.

"Mercy Personal Physicians at Westminster is the latest addition to Mercy's efforts to 'ring the beltway' with community health centers. Patients will also have access to Mercy specialists at Mercy's Reisterstown and Ellicott City offices," said Dr. George Lowe, Medical Director for Maryland Family Care. The new facility now joins Mercy's network of primary/specialty care satellites in Hunt Valley, Glen Burnie, Lutherville, Overlea, Reisterstown, Ellicott City, in downtown Baltimore and in Canton.

Primary care physician, Robert Moss, M.D., serves as the site's Medical Director with John Abel, M.D., as Associate Medical Director. Primary care providers Nicole Michael, PA-C, and Anna Telewicz, CRNP, along with gynecologic nurse practitioner Nicole Hammond, CRNP, Danielle Freiji, CRNP, and Zachary Smith, PA-C, will begin seeing patients at the Westminster site later this month.

To learn more about the Westminster site providers, services and online patient appointment scheduling, visit www.mdmercy.com, www.westminsterdocs.com, call 410-374-4747 or 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.

Founded in 1874, Mercy Medical Center is a Catholic health care facility, sponsored by the Sisters of Mercy, as well as a teaching hospital for the University of Maryland School of Medicine. Located in downtown Baltimore at 345 St. Paul Place, Mercy is part of Mercy Health Services, Inc., which also includes Stella Maris, Central Maryland's largest long-term/geriatric care facility located in Timonium, MD, as well as a growing network of community health centers. For more information, visit Mercy online at www.mdmercy.com, www.youtube.com/mmcbaltimore, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.

SOURCE Mercy Medical Center