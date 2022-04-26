Castlight Health and RazorMetrics Join Forces

Tackling High Drug Costs is a Priority

AUSTIN, Texas, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlight Health is the newest member of RazorMetrics' Partnership Collective , and RazorMetrics is joining Castlight's Ecosystem of leading digital health companies. Castlight, a connected health navigation company, offers a world-class digital platform with a team of clinical and benefits experts who help members easily connect with the right programs and care at the right time, delivering better health outcomes and helping to maximize returns on healthcare investments.

"We look forward to bringing RazorMetrics' technology solution to our Ecosystem," said Matt Moran, Castlight's Senior Vice President of Corporate Development. "Their unique model of partnering with physicians to lower drug costs distinguishes the company in the drug savings market. Working together, we expect to make it much easier for members to save on healthcare costs while still getting the care they need."

"RazorMetrics is proud to bring a best-in-class pharmacy solution to the Castlight Ecosystem," said Tom Dorsett, CEO and co-founder of RazorMetrics. "Further, we welcome Castlight Health into our Partnership Collective, which is comprised of tightly integrated health technology companies with a common goal: drug cost containment and reduction."

In addition to drug savings, RazorMetrics created its Partnership Collective to give clients access to other like-minded technology companies in the healthcare space. The Collective provides companies with networking and sales opportunities.

Castlight's Ecosystem is made up of partners with leading digital health companies to help employers and health plans cut through the noise and reach the right people. By sharing information and creating a cohesive member experience, together with their partners like RazorMetrics, Castlight is able to drive better value for shared clients. Castlight and Castlight's best-in-class Ecosystem partners are committed to helping members stay healthy, manage conditions, and access care.

About RazorMetrics

RazorMetrics is an innovative, SaaS-based platform that lowers drug spend for health plans and self-insured employers. We use a unique, physician-first approach process that is simple, with no extra clicks in the EHR, and no external program or app to access. Switches are straightforward, easy to make, and the entire process stays within the normal clinical workflow. The platform is complementary to existing pharmacy initiatives and works with PBMs to optimize results. RazorMetrics is fully scalable and customizable to each client's unique variables and formularies. For more information, visit www.razormetrics.com.

