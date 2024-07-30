Cat-isfying Cravings: New Wellness® Appetizing Entrées™ Offer Hydration, Flavor and Variety for Felines this Summer

Complete and balanced recipes for year-round nutrition promote hydration for adult cats with nine recipes in flaked, mousse and shredded forms.

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness Pet Company, a leader in pet nutrition for over 25 years, has further expanded its wet cat portfolio with new Wellness® Appetizing Entrées™, nine protein-rich meals for adult cats in a variety of crave-worthy recipes. As hydration remains a common challenge for pets, especially cats, Wellness Appetizing Entrées are the latest wet cat food option for felines to help increase water intake with ease during mealtime.

New Wellness® Appetizing Entrées™ Offer Hydration, Flavor and Variety for Felines this Summer

"Many pet parents find that their cats are not heading to the water bowl as often as they should. Wet food and treats are a simple way to promote daily hydration and support overall wellbeing," said Dr. Danielle Bernal, global veterinarian with Wellness Pet Company. "When served as a topper or as a complete and balanced meal, Wellness Appetizing Entrées offer adult cats another option to support hydration and the 5 Signs of Wellbeing™ with flavorful variety and texture that keeps mealtime enticing for cats with picky palettes."

Wellness Appetizing Entrées are formulated for adult cats with balanced nutrition and support the 5 Signs of Wellbeing™, which are visible signs of whole-body health: Sustained Energy, Healthy Digestion, Healthy Skin & Coat, Immune Health and Healthy Teeth & Bones. With high-quality proteins including chicken or fish as the first ingredient and no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives, Wellness Appetizing Entrées allow pet parents to mix and match flavors and forms to find their cat's favorite recipes.

Wellness Appetizing Entrées come in nine mouthwatering varieties including flaked (Tuna & Tilapia; Tuna, Mackerel & Shrimp; Tuna & Cod; Tuna), mousse (Chicken; Chicken & Turkey) and shredded (Chicken; Chicken & Duck; Chicken & Salmon) forms. They are also available in three variety packs.

Wellness Appetizing Entrées will be on display at SuperZoo August 14-16th in Las Vegas, Nev. at Booth 3931. To learn more about Wellness Appetizing Entrées or find an authorized retailer near you, visit wellnesspetfood.com/appetizing-entrees/.

About Wellness Pet Company: Wellness Pet Company is on a mission to fulfill a shared life of wellbeing between pets and the next generation of pet parents with a foundation of premium, natural1 nutrition. We're committed to doing things the right way, never the easy way, crafting healthy pet food and treat recipes, as well as daily supplements, that are carefully sourced and thoughtfully prepared. Through our products and our people, we strive to enhance the human experience and promote the mutually beneficial relationship between people and pets. To learn more about Wellness® pet food and treats, visit www.wellnesspetfood.com and Facebook.com/WellnessPetFood, and find Wellness® on TikTok, Instagram and X: @wellnesspetfood.

1With added vitamins, minerals and trace nutrients

