Cat® Lift Trucks Extends Partnership as Official Lift Truck Provider for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™

HOUSTON, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is thrilled to announce its continued partnership with Cat Lift Trucks® and its local dealer, DARR Equipment Co., as the Official Lift Truck Provider through 2029.

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ Official Lift Truck Provider

"The magnitude of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo requires a reliable network of equipment to ensure the operations of our event run smoothly — a mission made possible by hundreds of forklifts working behind the scenes," said Chris Boleman, president and CEO of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. "We are proud to continue our decades-long partnership with a company whose values align with ours, prioritizing family, teamwork, and efficiency."

The Rodeo has partnered with Cat Lift Trucks® and DARR Equipment Co., for more than 20 years, utilizing nearly 190 lift trucks, which are used across NRG Park both year-around and during the swift six-week setup and take down of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

This partnership is essential to building and operating the Rodeo's temporary footprint. As tenants of NRG Park, every structure, barrier, stall and workspace is mobile, making quality equipment vital. Large-capacity forklifts move off-season shipping containers, position portable buildings, and relocate cement barriers to create safe pedestrian zones. Medium-capacity lifts transport and place metal and steel panels used to build animal stalls across all three facilities. Smaller forklifts support day-to-day operations, from unloading increased deliveries to moving dumpsters to maintain a clean and functional site.

"We couldn't be more proud to continue our long-standing partnership with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo through 2029," said Berry Mansfield, President of Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. "Supporting an organization that embodies community, tradition, and Texas spirit is an honor, and we're truly grateful to play a role behind the scenes in helping such an iconic event come to life."

About the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage, and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $630 million to the youth of Texas and education. The 2026 Rodeo is scheduled for March 2 – 22. The 2026 World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, presented by Cotton Holdings, is scheduled for Feb. 26 – Feb. 28. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com, download the RODEOHOUSTON mobile app, powered by AXS, and follow @RODEOHOUSTON online via Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube for all the latest news.

About Cat® Lift Trucks

Cat® lift trucks is one of the most trusted forklift brands in the World. For more than 55 years, customers have relied on the Cat lift trucks brand for quality and reliable forklifts backed by exceptional service and support through its trusted dealer network. With capacities ranging from 2,500 to 36,000 pounds, Cat Lift Trucks delivers fuel-efficient lift trucks for greater productivity and advanced electric forklifts with longer run times and a lower total cost of ownership. Cat lift trucks are manufactured and distributed by the Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group, one of the largest lift truck manufacturers in the World. For more information, please visit Cat Lift Trucks, Cat Lift Trucks on YouTube and Cat Lift Trucks on LinkedIn.

DARR Equipment

Darr Equipment is a family-owned, service-first industrial equipment provider offering the best new and used material handling equipment with aftermarket parts, service, training and rental support. With 11 locations across Texas and Oklahoma, Darr has proudly served its customers since 1954.

SOURCE Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas