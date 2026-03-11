Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas will Rebrand as Logisnext Americas, Advancing a Unified Vision for Material Handling

The transition will strengthen the company's global alignment to meet evolving customer needs.

HOUSTON, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas (MLA), a leading provider of innovative material handling solutions, today announced it will transition to Logisnext Americas, marking a significant milestone in the company's global evolution.

This change will mark a significant step in Mitsubishi Logisnext's ongoing transformation, guided by the "Logisnext Vision 2035." As part of this process, ML has formed a partnership with Japan Industrial Partners (JIP) as the new strategic partner to support sustainable growth and long-term value creation. Consequently, all group companies will begin adopting the new company name starting on the 30th of April.

"Today's announcement reflects our forward momentum as a company, but it does not change who we are at our core," said Berry Mansfield, President of Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. "For decades, customers have relied on us for dependable equipment, consistent service, and solutions that drive their success, and that foundation remains unchanged."

The company's existing Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks portfolio will be rebranded to Logisnext Forklifts, a reliable equipment line designed to meet today's evolving material handling demands. This reflects dependable engineering, consistent global performance standards, and a broadened range of solutions that deliver lasting value to customers and dealers.

Throughout the transition, the organization is focused on stability and consistency for its dealers and customers. All current support and service structures will remain in place, ensuring uninterrupted operations.

Customers and partners can expect a seamless experience as the rebranded Logisnext Americas will continue delivering the trusted equipment and services they rely on.

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc., and its group companies have helped customers Move The World Forward for over 100 years. A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers® Forklifts and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support. Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Logisnext Co. Ltd. For more information, visit www.LogisnextAmericas.com.

