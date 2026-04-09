Logisnext Americas Celebrates Grand Opening of Customer Experience Center at Houston Campus

"After more than a year of planning and construction, it was exciting to celebrate the opening with our employees," said Berry Mansfield, president of Logisnext Americas. "The center reflects our commitment to professional development and customer experience. It provides a space where customers and dealers can explore firsthand our wide range of material handling solutions, connected technologies and energy innovations shaping the future of our industry."

The Customer Experience Center features hands-on demonstration areas, specialized training spaces and a dedicated exhibit of Logisnext Americas' expanding portfolio, including energy and connected technology solutions. Designed for collaboration and learning, the center enables dealers and customers to interact directly with equipment and technologies, helping them make more informed material handling decisions.

During the celebration, employees rotated through solution-based stations highlighting key capabilities, including warehouse automation, energy solutions, connected fleet technologies, financing, and aftermarket support. Guests enjoyed live demonstrations, hands-on equipment displays, test-drives, and an interactive bingo experience with prizes.

The new Customer Experience Center represents Logisnext Americas' dedication to strengthening customer and dealer partnerships through continued investments in education, training, and development initiatives. By providing hands-on experiences and engagement, the company is equipping customers and dealers with the knowledge, tools, and expertise needed to adapt to an evolving marketplace.

About Logisnext Americas

Driving Innovation. Delivering Solutions.

Logisnext Americas Inc. has been delivering innovative material handling and automation solutions for over 100 years. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, we simplify material handling for our customers with a complete portfolio of advanced products across five leading brands – Cat® lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers® Forklifts, Logisnext Forklifts, and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation systems. Backed by an extensive dealer network, we provide industry-leading service and support to keep your operations moving. Logisnext Americas is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Logisnext Co., Ltd. Learn more at www.LogisnextAmericas.com.

SOURCE Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas