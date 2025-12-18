New Study Finds Paraeducators More Confident Supporting Autistic Students After RUBIES Training

School-Based Program Trains Staff to Recognize Challenging Behavior as a Form of Communication

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paraeducators reported significantly greater confidence navigating challenging behaviors in autistic students after receiving training that encourages them to understand challenging behavior as a form of communication. That's according to a new peer-reviewed study co-authored by Karen Bearss, Ph.D., a researcher at Catalight, one of the largest behavioral health networks in the United States.

The study followed paraeducators, school support staff members who work under teachers to provide instructional and other direct support to students with special education needs, at 39 public schools across the United States who were randomly assigned to receive RUBIES training or a psychoeducational control group.

First developed in 2004, RUBI (Research Units on Behavioral Intervention) is a training program that equips parents and caregivers with knowledge and tools to create a nurturing and structured environment for children with autism and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. RUBIES (RUBI in Educational Settings) is a new adaptation of RUBI specifically for schools. Both programs were co-developed by Dr. Bearss. RUBIES aims to use the principles of RUBI to help paraeducators address classroom behavior that can affect safety and impact learning.

Paraeducators in the RUBIES group received one-on-one training in the 8-module intervention via videocall to help them better understand challenging behaviors and learn effective strategies designed to set their students up for success.

Key Findings:

91% of paraeducators who received RUBIES training reported greater confidence in managing current behaviors of their autistic students, compared to 46% in the control group

100% of paraeducators indicated that they would recommend RUBIES to other paraeducators supporting autistic students in the classroom

The study's success in a videoconferencing format underscores its scalability and potential for national implementation, especially in schools with limited local access to specialized training and resources

"A Pilot Feasibility Randomized Trial of the RUBI in Educational Settings Intervention With Paraeducators Supporting Autistic Students in Public Elementary Schools" was published in the Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders. The study, co-authored by researchers from the University of Washington and the University of California, Los Angeles, was supported by funding from the National Institute of Mental Health.

"RUBIES helps educators see behavior through a new lens," said Dr. Bearss, vice president of caregiver-mediated solutions at Catalight. "Instead of viewing challenging behaviors as defiance, educators learn to understand them as communication – a student's way of expressing discomfort, stress or other emotions or needs. RUBIES is also designed to give paraeducators a toolbox of strategies they can use to more effectively support their students."

RUBIES emphasizes positive, collaborative and non-punitive strategies. While originally developed to support autistic students, the program can be applied to children with other developmental disabilities and behavioral needs.

"One educator in the study described working with a student who needed to stim," said Dr. Bearss, explaining that stimming is a repetitive movement that helps some autistic people self-soothe. "Initially, she viewed stimming as disruptive. Once she understood what stimming meant for her student, she was able to make small adjustments that helped her student stay calm and engaged."

Added Dr. Bearss: "Paraeducators are on the front lines every day supporting autistic students, yet they receive the least amount of formal training. It's a difficult job that is very important for autistic children. My hope is that RUBIES training can make it more satisfying and less stressful to be a paraeducator. In turn, I hope that will make it easier for autistic children to succeed in school."

About Catalight

The non-profit Catalight breaks down barriers and biases to create a more equitable world so people with developmental disabilities can choose their path. Catalight provides access to innovative, individualized care services, clinical research and advocacy — all powered by intelligent technology. Through the work of affiliate partners, Easterseals Hawaii and Easterseals Northern California, Catalight and its family of companies support people with developmental disabilities and their families across their care journey.

The Catalight family of companies is one of the largest behavioral health networks in the nation, with more than 16,000 practitioners serving 24,000 clients and families annually. Backed by more than a decade of experience and a multidisciplinary team of clinicians, we are reimagining the way people with developmental disabilities and their families experience healthcare. Catalight's goal is to ensure that individuals and families receive timely access to evidence-based treatment, including naturalistic developmental and language-based services, applied behavior analysis and speech therapy.

