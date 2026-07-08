Catalyst Acoustics Group Appoints James Hou as Group President

AGAWAM, Mass., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Acoustics Group (Catalyst) the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control brands, is pleased to announce the appointment of James Hou as Group President. In this executive leadership role, he will oversee Fräsch, IAC Acoustics, Noise Barriers, Sound Seal and independent testing laboratory Riverbank Acoustical Laboratories, driving operational excellence, strengthening commercial performance, enhancing the customer experience and accelerating long-term growth across the portfolio.

James Hou Named Group President of Catalyst Acoustics Group

Throughout his career, James has demonstrated a strong track record of growth and leadership in positions with increasing responsibility across operations, commercial management, product development, strategy, and general management. Most recently, he served as President of North America at Mirion Technologies, where he led multiple business units and delivered significant improvements in revenue growth, margin expansion, and operational performance. Previously, he held senior leadership roles with Regal Rexnord and Atkore and earlier leadership positions with Owens Corning and Danaher.

Mr. Hou has repeatedly demonstrated his ability to build high-performing teams, execute transformational business initiatives, and drive sustainable growth in complex industrial organizations. Skilled in both operational leadership and commercial strategy, James brings a disciplined, results-oriented approach and broad business acumen that will support Catalyst Acoustics Group's continued growth and evolution.

"There is no doubt that James possesses the leadership, operational expertise, and strategic vision to help guide Catalyst Acoustics Group through its next phase of growth," shared C.M. Merrimon, CEO of Catalyst Acoustics Group. "We believe his proven track record of driving performance, developing talent, and leading complex organizations will serve him well in this role. James will play an important role in strengthening our operational capabilities, enhancing our customer experience, and supporting both organic and inorganic growth opportunities across the business."

He joins Catalyst Acoustics Group with more than 28 years of global leadership experience across industrial and manufacturing organizations. James holds an MBA in International Management from Thunderbird School of Global Management and a bachelor's degree from National Cheng Kung University.

For more information about Catalyst Acoustics Group or its brands, visit catalystacoustics.com.

ABOUT CATALYST ACOUSTICS GROUP

Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control brands that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the deep functional expertise, broad channel reach, significant financial resources and much larger scale of the combined Catalyst Acoustics Group.

SOURCE Catalyst Acoustics Group