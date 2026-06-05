Catalyst Acoustics Group Promotes Jeremy Cantor to Group President

AGAWAM, Mass., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Acoustics Group (Catalyst) the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control brands, is pleased to announce the promotion of Jeremy Cantor to Group President, effective immediately. In this full-scope, end-to-end leadership role, he will oversee Kinetics Noise Control, Curb Technologies, Lamvin, Madrid and RealAcoustix brands, improving customer experience and channel effectiveness, advancing product and market leadership, and driving strategic, long-term growth.

Jeremy Cantor has been promoted to Group President of Catalyst Acoustics Group, effective immediately

Cantor joined the Catalyst organization in 2025 as Vice President of Sales for Kinetics Noise Control and quickly established himself as a key leader. His ability to accelerate commercial performance, align teams around shared objectives, and execute strategic initiatives has made a significant impact across the business.

"As Group President, Jeremy will play a critical role in advancing our long-term strategy," said Charles Merrimon, Catalyst's Chief Executive Officer. "His leadership will help drive operational and cultural transformation across the organization while ensuring we continue to deliver exceptional value to our customers, partners and employees."

Cantor brings extensive experience from both private equity-backed and global manufacturing organizations. Most recently, he served as President of Nash Distribution, where he led enterprise strategy, growth initiatives, and acquisition integration efforts that resulted in significant revenue expansion and entry into new markets. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Xavier University and a bachelor's degree from Ryerson University. He is also a certified Six Sigma Green Belt.

For more information about Catalyst Acoustics Group or its brands, visit catalystacoustics.com.

ABOUT CATALYST ACOUSTICS GROUP

Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control brands that together, offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging the deep functional expertise, broad channel reach, significant financial resources and much larger scale of the combined Catalyst Acoustics Group.

SOURCE Catalyst Acoustics Group