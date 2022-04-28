Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2022 First Quarter Results

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.

Apr 28, 2022, 07:00 ET

OPELOUSAS, La., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "CLST") (the "Company"), the parent company for St Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank (the "Bank") (www.stlandryhomestead.com), reported financial results for the first quarter of 2022. For the quarter, the Company reported a net loss of $131,000, compared to net income of $83,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021.

"We've assembled a skilled and passionate team of bankers to transform our business plan to focus on serving as key catalysts for economic growth in our communities," said Joe Zanco, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "We are deeply committed to helping local businesses grow so that, together, we can add jobs across our region. While our investments in our team, technology and re-branding weigh on our current financial performance, those investments will propel our growth in the coming years." 

"If you want to grow your business and desire exceptional service, come see us," Zanco continued.  "We have the technology you need, and pride ourselves on going above and beyond for you. We'd love to earn your trust."

Loans and Credit Quality

Loans receivable totaled $132.0 million at March 31, 2022, up $161,000 from December 31, 2021. Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan pay-offs totaled $1.9 million during the first quarter of 2022. At March 31, 2022, the total unpaid principal balance of PPP loans, included in commercial and industrial loans, totaled $841,000, compared to $2.8 million at December 31, 2021.

The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.











(Dollars in thousands)

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

Increase (Decrease)

Real estate loans











     One- to four-family residential

$

87,144

$

87,303

$

(159)

-

%

     Commercial real estate

22,611

23,112

(501)

(2)

     Construction and land

4,739

4,079

660

16

     Multi-family residential

3,367

4,589

(1,222)

(27)

          Total real estate loans

117,861

119,083

(1,222)

(1)

Other loans











     Commercial and industrial

10,119

8,374

1,745

21

     Consumer

4,023

4,385

(362)

(8)

          Total other loans

14,142

12,759

1,383

11

               Total loans

$

132,003

$

131,842

$

161

-

%

Non-performing assets ("NPAs") totaled $1.6 million at March 31, 2022, up $358,000, or 29%, compared to $1.2 million at December 31, 2021. The ratio of NPAs to total assets was 0.55% at March 31, 2022, compared to 0.43% at December 31, 2021. Nonperforming loans ("NPLs") totaled $1.3 million at March 31, 2022, up $378,000 or 42%, compared to December 31, 2021. The ratio of NPLs to total loans was 0.96% at March 31, 2022, compared to 0.68% at December 31, 2021. The increase in NPAs and NPLs was primarily due to an increase in non-accruing one- to four-family residential mortgage loans. The Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $32,000 during the first quarter of 2022, compared to net loan recoveries of $4,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.65% at March 31, 2022, compared to 1.73% at December 31, 2021. The decline in the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans primarily reflects continued improvement in our assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our borrowers.  The Company recorded a reversal to the allowance for loan losses of $71,000 during the first quarter of 2022.

Investment Securities

Total investment securities were $98.1 million at March 31, 2022, down $3.7 million, or 4%, from December 31, 2021. Net unrealized losses on securities available-for-sale totaled $5.7 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $864,000 at December 31, 2021. The increase in unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities related principally to increases in market interest rates for similar securities. For the first quarter of 2022, the average yield on the investment securities portfolio was 1.31%, up 7 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2021.

The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's investment securities portfolio as of the dates indicated.











(Dollars in thousands)

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

Increase (Decrease)

Available-for-sale, at fair value











     Mortgage-backed securities

$

70,149

$

74,663

$

(4,514)

(6)

%

     U. S. government and agency obligations

10,380

9,237

1,143

12

     Municipal obligations

4,120

4,439

(319)

(7)

          Total available-for-sale, at fair value

84,649

88,339

(3,690)

(4)

Held-to-maturity











     U. S. government and agency obligations

13,016

13,019

(3)

-

     Municipal obligations

476

479

(3)

(1)

          Total held-to-maturity

13,492

13,498

(6)

-

               Total investment securities

$

98,141

$

101,837

$

(3,696)

(4)

%

Deposits

Total deposits were $183.1 million at March 31, 2022, up $6.3 million, or 4%, from December 31, 2021, primarily due to increases in NOW accounts (up $3.6 million, or 10%) and demand deposits (up $2.8 million, or 9%).

The following table sets forth the composition of the Bank's deposits as of the dates indicated.











(Dollars in thousands)

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

Increase (Decrease)

Demand deposits

$

33,056

$

30,299

$

2,757

9

%

NOW

37,916

34,357

3,559

10

Money market

19,358

18,878

480

3

Savings

27,215

26,698

517

2

Certificates of deposit

65,539

66,563

(1,024)

(2)

     Total deposits

$

183,084

$

176,795

$

6,289

4

%

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $1.8 million, up $44,000, or 3%, from the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily due to an increase in interest income from investment securities (up $89,000, or 37%) and a decrease in interest expense on deposits (down $17,000, or 16%). The impact of the change in income from investment securities and interest expense on deposits was partially offset by a decrease in interest income on loans (down $58,000, or 4%).

The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, the Company's total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resulting yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates, and the net interest margin. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%. All average balances are based on daily balances.



















Three Months Ended



3/31/2022

12/31/2021

(Dollars in thousands)

Average
Balance

Interest

Average
Yield/ Rate

Average
Balance

Interest

Average
Yield/ Rate

INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS

















     Loans receivable(1)

$

130,755

$

1,563

4.85

%

$

137,190

$

1,621

4.69

%

     Investment securities(TE)

101,348

329

1.31


78,455

240

1.24

     Other interest earning assets

39,605

19

0.20


58,706

23

0.15

          Total interest-earning assets(TE)

$

271,708

$

1,911

2.85

%

$

274,351

$

1,884

2.73

%

INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES

















     NOW, money market and savings
     accounts

$

81,885

$

24

0.12

%

$

78,822

$

24

0.12

%

     Certificates of deposit

65,939

68

0.42


67,798

85

0.49

          Total interest-bearing deposits

147,824

92

0.25


146,620

109

0.29

     FHLB advances

9,034

68

3.02


8,989

68

3.03

          Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

156,858

$

160

0.41

%

$

155,609

$

177

0.45

%

Net interest-earning assets

$

114,850






$

118,742





Net interest income; average interest
rate spread(TE)



$

1,751

2.44

%



$

1,707

2.28

%

Net interest margin(TE)(2)






2.61

%






2.48

%


(1)

Includes non-accrual loans during the respective periods. Calculated net of deferred fees and discounts and loans in-process.

(2)

Equals net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $197,000, down $27,000, or 12%, from the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily due to a decline in income from service charges on deposits accounts.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2022 totaled $2.2 million, down $12,000, or 1%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Declines across most non-interest expense items were largely offset by increases in franchise and shares tax expense and advertising and marketing expense.

Salaries and employee benefits expense totaled $1.3 million for the first quarter of 2022, down $39,000 from the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily due to the absence of severance costs and fewer working days in the first quarter of 2022, partially offset by additional expenses related to our benefit plans.

Advertising and marketing expense totaled $42,000 for the first quarter of 2022, up $34,000 from the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily due to the costs incurred for the planned re-branding of the Bank.

Franchise and shares tax expense totaled $58,000 for the first quarter of 2022. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Bank converted from the mutual to the stock-form of ownership and established Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. as its holding company. As a result, the Company became subject to franchise tax and the Bank became subject to shares tax for 2022.

About St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank

Founded in 1922, St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, is a federally chartered savings bank that serves the banking needs of customers in the Acadiana region of south-central Louisiana. We serve our customers through six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. Our team is focused on fueling business and improving lives across our region. By working together, we can grow our economy and provide our children with the opportunity to raise their families in Acadiana.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts.  They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may."  Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include changes in the interest rate environment, changes in general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business of Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. and St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, and changes in the securities markets.  Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in belief, expectations or events.









CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION













(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

3/31/2021(1)

ASSETS









     Non-interest-bearing cash

$

511

$

4,933

$

5,790

     Interest-bearing cash and due from banks

39,585

35,951


31,281

          Total cash and cash equivalents

40,096

40,884


37,071

     Investment securities:









          Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

84,649

88,339


26,493

          Securities held-to-maturity

13,492

13,498


17,517

     Loans receivable, net of unearned income

132,003

131,842


145,638

     Allowance for loan losses

(2,173)

(2,276)


(2,962)

          Loans receivable, net



129,830

129,566


142,676

     Accrued interest receivable

536

579


532

     Foreclosed assets

320

340


535

     Premises and equipment, net

6,475

6,577


5,452

     Stock in correspondent banks, at cost

1,794

1,793


1,791

     Bank-owned life insurance

8,824

3,303


3,235

     Other assets

1,256

470


1,187

TOTAL ASSETS

$

287,272

$

285,349

$

236,489











LIABILITIES









     Deposits:









          Non-interest-bearing

$

33,056

$

30,299

$

30,024

          Interest-bearing

150,028

146,496


146,392

               Total deposits

183,084

176,795


176,416

     Federal Home Loan Bank advances

9,063

9,018


8,883

     Other liabilities

663

1,190


833

TOTAL LIABILITIES

192,810

187,003


186,132











SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









     Common stock

53

53


-

     Additional paid-in capital

50,821

50,802


-

     Unallocated common stock held by Employee Stock Ownership Plan

(4,126)

(4,179)


-

     Retained earnings

52,222

52,353


50,577

     Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(4,508)

(683)


(220)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

94,462

98,346


50,357

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

287,272

$

285,349

$

236,489


(1)

Data at March 31, 2021 is Bank-only.

CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)












Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

3/31/2021(1)

INTEREST INCOME








     Loans receivable, including fees

$

1,563

$

1,621

$

1,808

     Investment securities

329

240

121

     Other

19

23

14

          Total interest income

1,911

1,884

1,943

INTEREST EXPENSE








     Deposits

92

109

155

     Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

68

68

68

          Total interest expense

160

177

223

               Net interest income

1,751

1,707

1,720

Provision for (reversal of) loan losses

(71)

(374)

-

Net interest income after provision for (reversal of)
loan losses

1,822

2,081

1,720

NON-INTEREST INCOME








     Service charges on deposit accounts

168

193

123

     Gain on sale of fixed assets

-

-

25

     Bank-owned life insurance

21

23

22

     Other

8

8

17

          Total non-interest income

197

224

187

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE








     Salaries and employee benefits

1,261

1,300

1,067

     Occupancy and equipment

210

220

182

     Data processing and communication

208

221

174

     Professional fees

140

133

73

     Directors' fees

55

68

71

     ATM and debit card

49

64

43

     Foreclosed assets, net

(17)

1

(7)

     Advertising and marketing

42

8

9

     Franchise and shares tax

58

-

-

     Other

182

185

114

          Total non-interest expense

2,188

2,200

1,726

Income (loss) before income tax expense

(169)

105

181

Income tax expense (benefit)

(38)

22

30

NET INCOME (LOSS)

$

(131)

$

83

$

151










Earnings (loss) per share - basic

$

(0.03)

$

0.02

$

N/A


(1)

Data for the period ended March 31, 2021 is Bank-only.

CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA















Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

3/31/2022

12/31/2021

3/31/2021(1)

EARNINGS DATA











     Total interest income

$

1,911

$

1,884

$

1,943

     Total interest expense

160


177


223

          Net interest income

1,751


1,707


1,720

     Provision for (reversal of) loan losses

(71)


(374)


-

     Total non-interest income

197


224


187

     Total non-interest expense

2,188


2,200


1,726

     Income tax expense (benefit)

(38)


22


30

          Net income (loss)

$

(131)

$

83

$

151













AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA











     Total assets

$

286,646

$

288,852

$

229,674

     Total interest-earning assets

271,708


274,351


215,635

     Total loans

130,755


137,190


149,183

     Total interest-bearing deposits

147,824


146,620


142,526

     Total interest-bearing liabilities

156,858


155,609


151,380

     Total deposits

179,615


185,660


169,339

     Total equity

97,165


92,942


50,704













SELECTED RATIOS











     Return on average assets

(0.19)

%

0.11

%

0.27

%

     Return on average equity

(0.55)


0.35


1.21

     Efficiency ratio

112.32


113.93


90.51

     Average equity to average assets

33.90


32.18


22.08

     Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(2)

57.98


63.51


41.09

     Tier 1 leverage capital ratio(2)

28.39


27.38


22.01

     Total risk-based capital ratio(2)

59.23


64.77


42.36

     Net interest margin(TE)

2.61


2.48


3.24













ALLOWANCE FOR LOANS LOSSES











     Beginning balance

$

2,276

$

2,646

$

3,022

     Provision for (reversal of) loan losses

(71)


(374)


-

     Charge-offs

(63)


-


(89)

     Recoveries

31


4


29

          Net (charge-offs) recoveries

(32)


4


(60)

     Ending balance

$

2,173

$

2,276

$

2,962













CREDIT QUALITY











Non-accruing loans

$

1,269

$

890

$

954

Accruing loans 90 days or more past due

-


1


261

     Total non-performing loans

1,269


891


1,215

Foreclosed assets

320


340


535

     Total non-performing assets

$

1,589

$

1,231

$

1,750













Total non-performing loans to total loans

0.96

%

0.68

%

0.83

%

Total non-performing assets to total assets

0.55


0.43


0.74


(1)

Data at and for the period ended March 31, 2021 is Bank-only.

(2)

Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.

