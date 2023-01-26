Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2022 Fourth Quarter Results and Approval of Share Repurchase Plan

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.

Jan 26, 2023, 07:00 ET

OPELOUSAS, La., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "CLST") (the "Company"), the parent company for Catalyst Bank (the "Bank") (www.catalystbank.com), reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $171,000, up $36,000, or 27%, from the third quarter of 2022.

"2022 was transformational for our company embodied by the new Catalyst Bank name," said Joe Zanco, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "Our mission is to serve as catalysts for economic growth in our communities by helping locally-owned businesses grow. Our team is fully committed to fueling local business and improving the lives of our neighbors."

Share Repurchase Plan

The Company announced that its Board of Directors approved the Company's first share repurchase plan (the "2023 Repurchase Plan"). Under the 2023 Repurchase Plan, the Company may purchase up to 265,000 shares, or approximately 5% of the Company's outstanding common stock. Share repurchases under the 2023 Repurchase Plan are expected to commence during the first quarter of 2023 upon the completion of share repurchases to fund the 2022 Recognition and Retention Plan and Trust Agreement.

Loans and Credit Quality

Loans totaled $133.6 million at December 31, 2022, up $1.7 million, or 1%, from September 30, 2022. During the fourth quarter of 2022, loan growth was primarily driven by new originations of commercial and industrial loans and fundings on existing construction loans, which were partially offset by paydowns across other segments of the portfolio.

The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.











(Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

Increase (Decrease)

Real estate loans











One- to four-family residential

$

87,508

$

88,568

$

(1,060)

(1)

%

Commercial real estate

19,437

21,073

(1,636)

(8)

Construction and land

6,172

4,450

1,722

39

Multi-family residential

3,200

3,252

(52)

(2)

Total real estate loans

116,317

117,343

(1,026)

(1)

Other loans











Commercial and industrial

13,843

11,087

2,756

25

Consumer

3,447

3,512

(65)

(2)

Total other loans

17,290

14,599

2,691

18

Total loans

$

133,607

$

131,942

$

1,665

1

%

Non-performing assets ("NPAs") totaled $2.0 million at December 31, 2022, up $85,000, or 4%, compared to September 30, 2022. The ratio of NPAs to total assets was 0.76% at December 31, 2022, compared to 0.68% at September 30, 2022. Non-performing loans ("NPLs") totaled $1.7 million, or 1.26% of total loans, at December 31, 2022 and $1.6 million, or 1.21% of total loans, at September 30, 2022. At December 31, 2022, approximately 94% of total NPLs were one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, compared to 88% at September 30, 2022.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $1.8 million, or 1.35% of total loans, at December 31, 2022 and $1.8 million, or 1.37% of total loans, at September 30, 2022. The Company did not record a provision for or a reversal of loan losses during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net loan recoveries totaled $3,000 during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to net loan charge-offs of $61,000 for the third quarter of 2022. The third quarter charge-offs were primarily related to two residential mortgage loans.

Investment Securities

Total investment securities were $93.1 million at December 31, 2022, up $1.0 million, or 1%, from September 30, 2022. At December 31 and September 30, 2022, 87% of total investment securities, based on amortized cost, were classified as available-for-sale. Net unrealized losses on securities available-for-sale totaled $11.5 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $12.6 million at September 30, 2022. For the fourth quarter of 2022, the average yield on the investment securities portfolio was 1.61%, up 13 basis points from the third quarter of 2022.

Deposits

Total deposits were $165.1 million at December 31, 2022, down $19.1 million, or 10%, from September 30, 2022. The decrease in deposits was primarily due to net outflows from NOW accounts and a decrease in certificates of deposit.

The following table sets forth the composition of the Bank's deposits as of the dates indicated.











(Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

Increase (Decrease)

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

$

33,657

$

31,988

$

1,669

5

%

NOW

36,991

50,547

(13,556)

(27)

Money market

15,734

17,129

(1,395)

(8)

Savings

26,209

26,874

(665)

(2)

Certificates of deposit

52,503

57,689

(5,186)

(9)

Total deposits

$

165,094

$

184,227

$

(19,133)

(10)

%

Net Interest Income

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 2.96%, up 21 basis points compared to the prior quarter. The average yield on interest-earning assets increased by 29 basis points to 3.28% for the fourth quarter of 2022, while the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities increased by 15 basis points to 0.55%, compared to the third quarter of 2022.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $1.9 million, up $30,000, or 2%, from the third quarter of 2022 primarily due to an increase in interest income from loans (up $77,000, or 5%) and investment securities (up $37,000, or 10%). These increases were partially offset by a decline in other interest income and an increase in interest expense on deposits. Lower average balances of cash and cash equivalents led to the decline in other interest income and the increase in interest expense on deposits was primarily the result of accounts re-pricing to higher rates during the fourth quarter of 2022.

The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, the Company's total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resulting yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates, and the net interest margin. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%. All average balances are based on daily balances.



















Three Months Ended



12/31/2022

9/30/2022

(Dollars in thousands)

Average Balance

Interest

Average Yield/ Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Average Yield/ Rate

INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS

















Loans receivable(1)

$

133,102

$

1,543

4.60

%

$

131,827

$

1,466

4.41

%

Investment securities(TE)(2)

105,488

418

1.61


104,403

381

1.48

Other interest earning assets

17,443

145

3.28


34,547

185

2.12

Total interest-earning assets(TE)

$

256,033

$

2,106

3.28

%

$

270,777

$

2,032

2.99

%

INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES

















NOW, money market and savings accounts

$

84,157

$

37

0.18

%

$

91,738

$

29

0.13

%

Certificates of deposit

54,977

93

0.67


59,833

64

0.43

Total interest-bearing deposits

139,134

130

0.37


151,571

93

0.24

FHLB advances

9,930

76

3.07


9,126

69

2.99

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

149,064

$

206

0.55

%

$

160,697

$

162

0.40

%

Net interest-earning assets

$

106,969






$

110,080





Net interest income; average interest rate spread(TE)



$

1,900

2.73

%



$

1,870

2.59

%

Net interest margin(TE)(3)






2.96

%






2.75

%


(1)

Includes non-accrual loans during the respective periods. Calculated net of deferred fees and discounts and loans in-process.

(2)

Average investment securities does not include unrealized holding gains/losses on available-for-sale securities.

(3)

Equals net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $301,000, up $5,000, or 2%, from the third quarter of 2022 primarily due to an increase in fee income recorded in other non-interest income.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $2.0 million, down $131,000, or 6%, compared to the third quarter of 2022.

Data processing and communication expense totaled $175,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022, down $41,000, or 19%, from the prior quarter primarily due to a credit received from our core system provider during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Professional fees totaled $66,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022, down $91,000, or 58%, from the prior quarter mainly due to continued improvement in the cost of legal and auditing services during the second half of 2022.

The Company recorded a reversal of franchise and shares tax expense of $16,000 during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $15,000 in expense for the prior quarter. Shares tax due for 2022 was received during the fourth quarter of 2022 and the actual expense was less than our initial estimate.

About Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLST) is a Louisiana corporation and registered bank holding company for Catalyst Bank, its wholly-owned subsidiary, with $263.3 million in assets at December 31, 2022. Catalyst Bank, formerly St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, has been in operation in the Acadiana region of south-central Louisiana for over 100 years. With a focus on fueling business and improving lives throughout the region, Catalyst Bank offers commercial and retail banking products through our six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. To learn more about Catalyst Bank, visit www.catalystbank.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts.  They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may."  Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include changes in the interest rate environment, changes in general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business of Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. and Catalyst Bank, and changes in the securities markets.  Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in belief, expectations or events.









CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Unaudited)











(Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

12/31/2021

ASSETS









Non-interest-bearing cash

$

5,092

$

4,558

$

4,933

Interest-bearing cash and due from banks

8,380

31,639


35,951

Total cash and cash equivalents

13,472

36,197


40,884

Investment securities:









Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

79,602

78,563


88,339

Securities held-to-maturity

13,475

13,480


13,498

Loans receivable, net of unearned income

133,607

131,942


132,103

Allowance for loan losses

(1,807)

(1,804)


(2,276)

Loans receivable, net



131,800

130,138


129,827

Accrued interest receivable

673

566


579

Foreclosed assets

320

320


340

Premises and equipment, net

6,303

6,392


6,577

Stock in correspondent banks, at cost

1,808

1,799


1,793

Bank-owned life insurance

13,617

13,519


3,303

Other assets

2,254

2,630


470

TOTAL ASSETS

$

263,324

$

283,604

$

285,610











LIABILITIES









Deposits:









Non-interest-bearing

$

33,657

$

31,988

$

30,299

Interest-bearing

131,437

152,239


146,496

Total deposits

165,094

184,227


176,795

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

9,198

9,153


9,018

Other liabilities

558

706


1,245

TOTAL LIABILITIES

174,850

194,086


187,058











SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Common stock

53

53


53

Additional paid-in capital

51,062

50,902


50,802

Unallocated common stock held by benefit plans

(6,307)

(4,020)


(4,179)

Retained earnings

52,740

52,569


52,559

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(9,074)

(9,986)


(683)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

88,474

89,518


98,552

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

263,324

$

283,604

$

285,610
















CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)


















Three Months Ended


Year Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

12/31/2021

12/31/2022

12/31/2021

INTEREST INCOME














Loans receivable, including fees

$

1,543

$

1,466

$

1,621

$

6,127

$

6,965

Investment securities

418

381

240

1,480

674

Other

145

185

23

407

60

Total interest income

2,106

2,032

1,884

8,014

7,699

INTEREST EXPENSE














Deposits

130

93

109

402

523

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

76

69

68

281

272

Total interest expense

206

162

177

683

795

Net interest income

1,900

1,870

1,707

7,331

6,904

Provision for (reversal of) loan losses

-

(115)

(374)

(375)

(660)

Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) loan losses

1,900

1,985

2,081

7,706

7,564

NON-INTEREST INCOME














Service charges on deposit accounts

189

192

193

731

641

Gain (loss) on disposals and sales of fixed assets

-

-

-

(77)

25

Bank-owned life insurance

98

97

23

314

90

Federal community development grant

-

-

-

171

1,826

Other

14

7

8

34

44

Total non-interest income

301

296

224

1,173

2,626

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE














Salaries and employee benefits

1,175

1,168

1,300

4,822

4,631

Occupancy and equipment

193

203

220

833

774

Data processing and communication

175

216

221

841

777

Professional fees

66

157

133

538

388

Directors' fees

117

75

68

302

279

ATM and debit card

61

76

64

245

201

Foreclosed assets, net

5

3

8

5

90

Advertising and marketing

53

36

8

240

43

Franchise and shares tax

(16)

15

-

115

-

Other

173

184

185

779

608

Total non-interest expense

2,002

2,133

2,207

8,720

7,791

Income (loss) before income tax expense

199

148

98

159

2,399

Income tax expense (benefit)

28

13

20

(21)

484

NET INCOME

$

171

$

135

$

78

$

180

$

1,915
















Earnings per share:














Basic

$

0.04

$

0.03

$

0.02

$

0.04

$

0.39

Diluted

0.04

0.03

N/A

0.04

N/A





















CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA























Three Months Ended


Year Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

12/31/2021

12/31/2022

12/31/2021

EARNINGS DATA



















Total interest income

$

2,106

$

2,032

$

1,884

$

8,014

$

7,699

Total interest expense

206


162


177


683


795

Net interest income

1,900


1,870


1,707


7,331


6,904

Provision for (reversal of) loan losses

-


(115)


(374)


(375)


(660)

Total non-interest income

301


296


224


1,173


2,626

Total non-interest expense

2,002


2,133


2,207


8,720


7,791

Income tax expense (benefit)

28


13


20


(21)


484

Net income

$

171

$

135

$

78

$

180

$

1,915





















AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA



















Total assets

$

270,121

$

288,244

$

289,118

$

282,931

$

252,840

Total interest-earning assets

256,033


270,777


275,117


267,300


237,739

Total loans

133,102


131,827


137,456


132,503


141,860

Total interest-bearing deposits

139,134


151,571


146,620


147,266


146,968

Total interest-bearing liabilities

149,064


160,697


155,609


156,560


155,895

Total deposits

170,952


185,453


185,660


179,826


181,024

Total shareholders' equity

88,558


92,956


93,151


93,074


61,542





















SELECTED RATIOS



















Return on average assets

0.25

%

0.19

%

0.11

%

0.06

%

0.76

%

Return on average equity

0.76


0.58


0.33


0.19


3.11

Efficiency ratio

90.99


98.44


114.34


102.55


81.76

Net interest margin(TE)

2.96


2.75


2.47


2.75


2.91

Average equity to average assets

32.78


32.25


32.22


32.90


24.34

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(1)

56.25


57.84


63.51








Tier 1 leverage capital ratio(1)

30.37


28.29


27.38








Total risk-based capital ratio(1)

57.50


59.09


64.77





























ALLOWANCE FOR LOANS LOSSES



















Beginning balance

$

1,804

$

1,980

$

2,646

$

2,276

$

3,022

Provision for (reversal of) loan losses

-


(115)


(374)


(375)


(660)

Charge-offs

(19)


(90)


-


(210)


(150)

Recoveries

22


29


4


116


64

Net (charge-offs) recoveries

3


(61)


4


(94)


(86)

Ending balance

$

1,807

$

1,804

$

2,276

$

1,807

$

2,276





















CREDIT QUALITY



















Non-accruing loans

$

1,494

$

1,221

$

890








Accruing loans 90 days or more past due

191


379


1








Total non-performing loans

1,685


1,600


891








Foreclosed assets

320


320


340








Total non-performing assets

$

2,005

$

1,920

$

1,231





























Total non-performing loans to total loans

1.26

%

1.21

%

0.67

%







Total non-performing assets to total assets

0.76


0.68


0.43





























(1)  Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.

For more information:
Joe Zanco, President and CEO
(337) 948-3033

SOURCE Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.

