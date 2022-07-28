Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2022 Second Quarter Results

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.

Jul 28, 2022, 08:30 ET

OPELOUSAS, La., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "CLST") (the "Company"), the parent company for Catalyst Bank (the "Bank") (www.catalystbank.com), reported financial results for the second quarter of 2022. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $18,000, compared to a net loss of $131,000 for the first quarter of 2022. The quarter was highlighted by the rebranding of the Bank from St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank to Catalyst Bank.  Pre-tax costs associated with the rebranding of the Bank totaled $208,000 during the quarter. The quarter also included the receipt and recognition into income of a $171,000 Bank Enterprise Award ("BEA") Program grant from the Community Development Financial Institution ("CDFI") Fund. Professional fees associated with the grant totaled $26,000.

"We're thrilled to have completed our rebrand to Catalyst Bank," said Joe Zanco, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "Our name now reflects our mission: to be catalysts for economic growth in our communities.  Congratulations to our team on executing our rebrand strategy so incredibly well."

"During the second half of the year, we'll be laser focused on developing and deepening customer relationships," continued Zanco. "Thanks to the investment of our shareholders, we have a tremendous level of capital to invest in growing our company."

Loans and Credit Quality

Loans receivable totaled $133.6 million at June 30, 2022, up $1.6 million, or 1%, from March 31, 2022. The increase was primarily driven by new originations of residential mortgage loans and commercial and industrial loans, partially offset by a decrease in commercial real estate loans. Construction loans with outstanding balances of $1.2 million at March 31, 2022 were converted to permanent residential mortgage loans during the second quarter of 2022. At June 30, 2022, the total unpaid principal balance of PPP loans, included in commercial and industrial loans, totaled $22,000, down $819,000 from $841,000 at March 31, 2022.

The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.











(Dollars in thousands)

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

Increase (Decrease)

Real estate loans











One- to four-family residential

$

89,531

$

87,144

$

2,387

3

%

Commercial real estate

21,521

22,611

(1,090)

(5)

Construction and land

3,843

4,739

(896)

(19)

Multi-family residential

3,315

3,367

(52)

(2)

Total real estate loans

118,210

117,861

349

-

Other loans











Commercial and industrial

11,410

10,119

1,291

13

Consumer

4,004

4,023

(19)

-

Total other loans

15,414

14,142

1,272

9

Total loans

$

133,624

$

132,003

$

1,621

1

%

Non-performing assets ("NPAs") totaled $1.6 million at June 30, 2022, up $18,000, or 1%, compared to March 31, 2022, primarily due to a slight increase in non-performing loans. The ratio of NPAs to total assets was 0.57% at June 30, 2022, compared to 0.55% at March 31, 2022. Non-performing loans ("NPLs") totaled $1.3 million, or 0.96% of total loans, at June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022. At June 30, 2022, approximately 91% total NPLs were one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, compared to 89% at March 31, 2022.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $2.0 million, or 1.48% of total loans, at June 30, 2022, down $193,000 from $2.2 million, or 1.65% of total loans, at March 31, 2022. The decline in the allowance for loan losses primarily reflects the reversal of provisions made for loan losses during 2020 associated with our initial assessment COVID-19's impact on credit risk and a $77,000 decrease in reserves for loans individually evaluated for impairment.  The Company recorded a reversal to the allowance for loan losses of $189,000 during the second quarter of 2022, compared to a reversal of $71,000 for the first quarter of 2022. Net loan charge-offs totaled $4,000 during the second quarter of 2022, compared to net loan charge-offs of $32,000 for the first quarter of 2022.

Investment Securities

Total investment securities were $95.8 million at June 30, 2022, down $2.4 million, or 2%, from March 31, 2022. At June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, 86% of our total investment securities were classified as available-for-sale. Net unrealized losses on securities available-for-sale totaled $8.4 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $5.7 million at March 31, 2022. The increase in unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities related principally to increases in market interest rates for similar securities. For the second quarter of 2022, the average yield on the investment securities portfolio was 1.37%, up 9 basis points from the first quarter of 2022.

Deposits

Total deposits were $178.7 million at June 30, 2022, down $4.3 million, or 2%, from March 31, 2022. The decrease in deposits was primarily due to declines in certificates of deposit and demand deposit accounts, partially offset by increases in NOW account balances. Total average deposits were $183.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, up $3.7 million, or 2%, from the prior quarter.

The following table sets forth the composition of the Bank's deposits as of the dates indicated.











(Dollars in thousands)

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

Increase (Decrease)

Demand deposits

$

30,400

$

33,056

$

(2,656)

(8)

%

NOW

39,454

37,916

1,538

4

Money market

19,525

19,358

167

1

Savings

27,388

27,215

173

1

Certificates of deposit

61,968

65,539

(3,571)

(5)

Total deposits

$

178,735

$

183,084

$

(4,349)

(2)

%
Net Interest Income

Our net interest margin for the second quarter of 2022 was 2.71%, up 12 basis points compared to the prior quarter. The average yield on interest-earning assets increased by 11 basis points to 2.94% for the second quarter of 2022, while the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities declined 2 basis points to 0.39%, compared to the first quarter of 2022. Net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $1.8 million, up $59,000, or 3%, from the first quarter of 2022 primarily due to an increase in interest income from investment securities (up $23,000, or 7%) and other interest earning assets (up $39,000, or 205%). Rising market interest rates have increased the yields earned on our securities portfolio and our interest-bearing cash accounts. During the first quarter of 2022, the Company recognized $45,000 of interest income due to the full pay-off and recovery of a partially charged-off non-accrual loan.

The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, the Company's total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resulting yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates, and the net interest margin. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%. All average balances are based on daily balances.



















Three Months Ended


6/30/2022

3/31/2022

(Dollars in thousands)

Average Balance

Interest

Average Yield/ Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Average Yield/ Rate

INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS

















Loans receivable(1)

$

133,810

$

1,555

4.66

%

$

130,755

$

1,563

4.85

%

Investment securities(TE)(2)

104,137

352

1.37


103,634

329

1.28

Other interest earning assets

30,108

58

0.78


39,605

19

0.20

Total interest-earning assets(TE)

$

268,055

$

1,965

2.94

%

$

273,994

$

1,911

2.83

%

INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES

















NOW, money market and savings
accounts

$

85,646

$

24

0.11

%

$

81,885

$

24

0.12

%

Certificates of deposit

64,936

63

0.39


65,939

68

0.42

Total interest-bearing deposits

150,582

87

0.23


147,824

92

0.25

FHLB advances

9,079

68

3.00


9,034

68

3.02

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

159,661

$

155

0.39

%

$

156,858

$

160

0.41

%

Net interest-earning assets

$

108,394






$

117,136





Net interest income; average interest
rate spread(TE)



$

1,810

2.55

%



$

1,751

2.42

%

Net interest margin(TE)(3)






2.71

%






2.59

%

(1)

Includes non-accrual loans during the respective periods. Calculated net of deferred fees and discounts and loans in-process.

(2)

 Average investment securities does not include unrealized holding gains/losses on available-for-sale securities.

(3)

Equals net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.
Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $379,000, up $182,000, or 92%, from the first quarter of 2022. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company received and recognized into income a $171,000 BEA Program grant from the CDFI Fund. The BEA Program grants awards to depository institutions that have successfully increased their investments in economically distressed communities through certain qualified activities, including investments in CDFIs and providing loans, investments and financial services to businesses and residents located in distressed communities.  In addition, income from bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") increased by $77,000 to $98,000 for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the previous quarter largely due to an aggregate of $10.0 million in additional policies purchased in March and April of 2022.

The increases in non-interest income due to the BEA Program grant and BOLI were partially offset by the disposal of fixed assets totaling $77,000, net of accumulated depreciation, during the second quarter of 2022. Of the assets disposed, $55,000 was attributable to branch signage that was replaced due to our rebranding.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2022 totaled $2.4 million, up $193,000, or 9%, compared to the first quarter of 2022. Total non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2022 included $153,000 of rebranding-related expenses, compared to $34,000 for the first quarter of 2022.

Salaries and employee benefits expense totaled $1.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, down $43,000, or 3%, from the first quarter of 2022 primarily due to a decrease in our employee count.

Data processing and communication expense totaled $242,000, up $34,000, or 16%, from the previous quarter primarily due to rebranding expenses related to project support provided by our core software vendor.

Professional fees totaled $175,000 for the second quarter of 2022, up $35,000, or 25%, from the first quarter of 2022. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company incurred professional fees of $26,000 for assistance with the BEA Program grant application.

Advertising and marketing expense totaled $109,000 for the second quarter of 2022, up $67,000, or 160%, from the first quarter of 2022. Advertising and marketing expense included rebranding costs of $87,000 in the second quarter of 2022 and $34,000 in the first quarter of 2022.

Other non-interest expense totaled $240,000 for the second quarter of 2022, up $58,000, or 32%, from the first quarter of 2022. In the second quarter of 2022, other non-interest expense included rebranding costs of $18,000.

About Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLST) is a Louisiana corporation and registered bank holding company for Catalyst Bank, its wholly-owned subsidiary, with $281.0 million in assets at June 30, 2022. Catalyst Bank, formerly St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, has been in operation in the Acadiana region of south-central Louisiana for 100 years. With a focus on fueling business and improving lives throughout the region, Catalyst Bank offers commercial and retail banking products through our six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. To learn more about Catalyst Bank, visit www.catalystbank.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts.  They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may."  Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include changes in the interest rate environment, changes in general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business of Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. and Catalyst Bank, and changes in the securities markets.  Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in belief, expectations or events.









CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

6/30/2021(1)

ASSETS









Non-interest-bearing cash

$

4,553

$

511

$

6,426

Interest-bearing cash and due from banks

24,582

39,585


22,661

Total cash and cash equivalents

29,135

40,096


29,087

Investment securities:









Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

82,276

84,649


41,856

Securities held-to-maturity

13,486

13,492


15,511

Loans receivable, net of unearned income

133,624

132,003


140,288

Allowance for loan losses

(1,980)

(2,173)


(2,649)

Loans receivable, net

131,644

129,830


137,639

Accrued interest receivable

556

536


558

Foreclosed assets

320

320


590

Premises and equipment, net

6,494

6,475


6,545

Stock in correspondent banks, at cost

1,795

1,794


1,792

Bank-owned life insurance

13,422

8,824


3,258

Other assets

1,855

1,256


1,493

TOTAL ASSETS

$

280,983

$

287,272

$

238,329











LIABILITIES









Deposits:









Non-interest-bearing

$

30,400

$

33,056

$

28,720

Interest-bearing

148,335

150,028


148,857

Total deposits

178,735

183,084


177,577

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

9,108

9,063


8,928

Other liabilities

727

663


1,092

TOTAL LIABILITIES

188,570

192,810


187,597











SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Common stock

53

53


-

Additional paid-in capital

50,838

50,821


-

Unallocated common stock held by Employee Stock Ownership Plan

(4,073)

(4,126)


-

Retained earnings

52,240

52,222


50,837

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(6,645)

(4,508)


(105)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

92,413

94,462


50,732

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

280,983

$

287,272

$

238,329

(1)

Data at June 30, 2021 is Bank-only.

CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

6/30/2021(1)

6/30/2022

6/30/2021(1)

INTEREST INCOME














Loans receivable, including fees

$

1,555

$

1,563

$

1,865

$

3,118

$

3,673

Investment securities

352

329

141

681

262

Other

58

19

10

77

24

Total interest income

1,965

1,911

2,016

3,876

3,959

INTEREST EXPENSE














Deposits

87

92

135

179

290

Advances from Federal Home
Loan Bank

68

68

68

136

136

Total interest expense

155

160

203

315

426

Net interest income

1,810

1,751

1,813

3,561

3,533

Provision for (reversal of) loan
losses

(189)

(71)

(286)

(260)

(286)

Net interest income after provision
for (reversal of) loan losses

1,999

1,822

2,099

3,821

3,819

NON-INTEREST INCOME














Service charges on deposit
accounts

182

168

160

350

283

Gain (loss) on disposals and sales
of fixed assets

(77)

-

-

(77)

25

Bank-owned life insurance

98

21

23

119

45

Federal community development
grant

171

-

-

171

-

Other

5

8

7

13

24

Total non-interest income

379

197

190

576

377

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE














Salaries and employee benefits

1,218

1,261

1,180

2,479

2,247

Occupancy and equipment

227

210

172

437

354

Data processing and
communication

242

208

181

450

355

Professional fees

175

140

94

315

167

Directors' fees

55

55

70

110

141

ATM and debit card

59

49

46

108

89

Foreclosed assets, net

(2)

(17)

42

(19)

35

Advertising and marketing

109

42

12

151

21

Franchise and shares tax

58

58

-

116

-

Other

240

182

169

422

283

Total non-interest expense

2,381

2,188

1,966

4,569

3,692

Income (loss) before income tax
expense

(3)

(169)

323

(172)

504

Income tax expense (benefit)

(21)

(38)

63

(59)

93

NET INCOME (LOSS)

$

18

$

(131)

$

260

$

(113)

$

411
















Earnings (loss) per share - basic

$

0.01

$

(0.03)

$

N/A

$

(0.02)

$

N/A

(1)

  Data for the periods ended June 30, 2021 is Bank-only.





















CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

6/30/2021(1)

6/30/2022

6/30/2021(1)

EARNINGS DATA



















Total interest income

$

1,965

$

1,911

$

2,016

$

3,876

$

3,959

Total interest expense

155


160


203


315


426

Net interest income

1,810


1,751


1,813


3,561


3,533

Provision for (reversal of) loan losses

(189)


(71)


(286)


(260)


(286)

Total non-interest income

379


197


190


576


377

Total non-interest expense

2,381


2,188


1,966


4,569


3,692

Income tax expense (benefit)

(21)


(38)


63


(59)


93

Net income (loss)

$

18

$

(131)

$

260

$

(113)

$

411





















AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA



















Total assets

$

286,288

$

286,646

$

237,926

$

286,466

$

233,823

Total interest-earning assets

268,055


273,994


223,443


271,009


219,499

Total loans

133,810


130,755


143,145


132,291


146,148

Total interest-bearing deposits

150,582


147,824


147,914


149,210


145,236

Total interest-bearing liabilities

159,661


156,858


156,812


158,267


154,112

Total deposits

183,316


179,615


177,749


181,476


173,567

Total equity

93,318


97,165


50,374


95,231


50,538





















SELECTED RATIOS



















Return on average assets

0.02

%

(0.19)

%

0.44

%

(0.08)

%

0.35

%

Return on average equity

0.08


(0.55)


2.07


(0.24)


1.64

Efficiency ratio

108.78


112.34


98.18


110.45


94.44

Average equity to average assets

32.60


33.90


21.17


33.24


21.61

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(2)

58.51


57.98


41.92


58.51


41.92

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio(2)

28.43


28.39


21.37


28.43


21.37

Total risk-based capital ratio(2)

59.76


59.24


43.18


59.76


43.18

Net interest margin(TE)

2.71


2.59


3.26


2.65


3.25





















ALLOWANCE FOR LOANS LOSSES



















Beginning balance

$

2,173

$

2,276

$

2,962

$

2,276

$

3,022

Provision for (reversal of) loan losses

(189)


(71)


(286)


(260)


(286)

Charge-offs

(38)


(63)


(43)


(101)


(132)

Recoveries

34


31


16


65


45

Net (charge-offs) recoveries

(4)


(32)


(27)


(36)


(87)

Ending balance

$

1,980

$

2,173

$

2,649

$

1,980

$

2,649





















CREDIT QUALITY



















Non-accruing loans

$

1,246

$

1,269

$

754








Accruing loans 90 days or more past due

41


-


143








Total non-performing loans

1,287


1,269


897








Foreclosed assets

320


320


590








Total non-performing assets

$

1,607

$

1,589

$

1,487





























Total non-performing loans to total loans

0.96

%

0.96

%

0.64

%







Total non-performing assets to total
assets

0.57


0.55


0.62









(1)

Data at and for the periods ended June 30, 2021 is Bank-only.

(2)

Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.

