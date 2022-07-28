Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2022 Second Quarter Results

Jul 28, 2022, 08:30 ET
OPELOUSAS, La., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "CLST") (the "Company"), the parent company for Catalyst Bank (the "Bank") (www.catalystbank.com), reported financial results for the second quarter of 2022. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $18,000, compared to a net loss of $131,000 for the first quarter of 2022. The quarter was highlighted by the rebranding of the Bank from St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank to Catalyst Bank. Pre-tax costs associated with the rebranding of the Bank totaled $208,000 during the quarter. The quarter also included the receipt and recognition into income of a $171,000 Bank Enterprise Award ("BEA") Program grant from the Community Development Financial Institution ("CDFI") Fund. Professional fees associated with the grant totaled $26,000.
"We're thrilled to have completed our rebrand to Catalyst Bank," said Joe Zanco, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "Our name now reflects our mission: to be catalysts for economic growth in our communities. Congratulations to our team on executing our rebrand strategy so incredibly well."
"During the second half of the year, we'll be laser focused on developing and deepening customer relationships," continued Zanco. "Thanks to the investment of our shareholders, we have a tremendous level of capital to invest in growing our company."
Loans receivable totaled $133.6 million at June 30, 2022, up $1.6 million, or 1%, from March 31, 2022. The increase was primarily driven by new originations of residential mortgage loans and commercial and industrial loans, partially offset by a decrease in commercial real estate loans. Construction loans with outstanding balances of $1.2 million at March 31, 2022 were converted to permanent residential mortgage loans during the second quarter of 2022. At June 30, 2022, the total unpaid principal balance of PPP loans, included in commercial and industrial loans, totaled $22,000, down $819,000 from $841,000 at March 31, 2022.
The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
6/30/2022
|
3/31/2022
|
Increase (Decrease)
|
Real estate loans
|
One- to four-family residential
|
$
|
89,531
|
$
|
87,144
|
$
|
2,387
|
3
|
%
|
Commercial real estate
|
21,521
|
22,611
|
(1,090)
|
(5)
|
Construction and land
|
3,843
|
4,739
|
(896)
|
(19)
|
Multi-family residential
|
3,315
|
3,367
|
(52)
|
(2)
|
Total real estate loans
|
118,210
|
117,861
|
349
|
-
|
Other loans
|
Commercial and industrial
|
11,410
|
10,119
|
1,291
|
13
|
Consumer
|
4,004
|
4,023
|
(19)
|
-
|
Total other loans
|
15,414
|
14,142
|
1,272
|
9
|
Total loans
|
$
|
133,624
|
$
|
132,003
|
$
|
1,621
|
1
|
%
Non-performing assets ("NPAs") totaled $1.6 million at June 30, 2022, up $18,000, or 1%, compared to March 31, 2022, primarily due to a slight increase in non-performing loans. The ratio of NPAs to total assets was 0.57% at June 30, 2022, compared to 0.55% at March 31, 2022. Non-performing loans ("NPLs") totaled $1.3 million, or 0.96% of total loans, at June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022. At June 30, 2022, approximately 91% total NPLs were one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, compared to 89% at March 31, 2022.
The allowance for loan losses totaled $2.0 million, or 1.48% of total loans, at June 30, 2022, down $193,000 from $2.2 million, or 1.65% of total loans, at March 31, 2022. The decline in the allowance for loan losses primarily reflects the reversal of provisions made for loan losses during 2020 associated with our initial assessment COVID-19's impact on credit risk and a $77,000 decrease in reserves for loans individually evaluated for impairment. The Company recorded a reversal to the allowance for loan losses of $189,000 during the second quarter of 2022, compared to a reversal of $71,000 for the first quarter of 2022. Net loan charge-offs totaled $4,000 during the second quarter of 2022, compared to net loan charge-offs of $32,000 for the first quarter of 2022.
Total investment securities were $95.8 million at June 30, 2022, down $2.4 million, or 2%, from March 31, 2022. At June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, 86% of our total investment securities were classified as available-for-sale. Net unrealized losses on securities available-for-sale totaled $8.4 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $5.7 million at March 31, 2022. The increase in unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities related principally to increases in market interest rates for similar securities. For the second quarter of 2022, the average yield on the investment securities portfolio was 1.37%, up 9 basis points from the first quarter of 2022.
Total deposits were $178.7 million at June 30, 2022, down $4.3 million, or 2%, from March 31, 2022. The decrease in deposits was primarily due to declines in certificates of deposit and demand deposit accounts, partially offset by increases in NOW account balances. Total average deposits were $183.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, up $3.7 million, or 2%, from the prior quarter.
The following table sets forth the composition of the Bank's deposits as of the dates indicated.
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
6/30/2022
|
3/31/2022
|
Increase (Decrease)
|
Demand deposits
|
$
|
30,400
|
$
|
33,056
|
$
|
(2,656)
|
(8)
|
%
|
NOW
|
39,454
|
37,916
|
1,538
|
4
|
Money market
|
19,525
|
19,358
|
167
|
1
|
Savings
|
27,388
|
27,215
|
173
|
1
|
Certificates of deposit
|
61,968
|
65,539
|
(3,571)
|
(5)
|
Total deposits
|
$
|
178,735
|
$
|
183,084
|
$
|
(4,349)
|
(2)
|
%
Our net interest margin for the second quarter of 2022 was 2.71%, up 12 basis points compared to the prior quarter. The average yield on interest-earning assets increased by 11 basis points to 2.94% for the second quarter of 2022, while the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities declined 2 basis points to 0.39%, compared to the first quarter of 2022. Net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $1.8 million, up $59,000, or 3%, from the first quarter of 2022 primarily due to an increase in interest income from investment securities (up $23,000, or 7%) and other interest earning assets (up $39,000, or 205%). Rising market interest rates have increased the yields earned on our securities portfolio and our interest-bearing cash accounts. During the first quarter of 2022, the Company recognized $45,000 of interest income due to the full pay-off and recovery of a partially charged-off non-accrual loan.
The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, the Company's total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resulting yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates, and the net interest margin. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%. All average balances are based on daily balances.
|
Three Months Ended
|
6/30/2022
|
3/31/2022
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Average Balance
|
Interest
|
Average Yield/ Rate
|
Average Balance
|
Interest
|
Average Yield/ Rate
|
INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS
|
Loans receivable(1)
|
$
|
133,810
|
$
|
1,555
|
4.66
|
%
|
$
|
130,755
|
$
|
1,563
|
4.85
|
%
|
Investment securities(TE)(2)
|
104,137
|
352
|
1.37
|
103,634
|
329
|
1.28
|
Other interest earning assets
|
30,108
|
58
|
0.78
|
39,605
|
19
|
0.20
|
Total interest-earning assets(TE)
|
$
|
268,055
|
$
|
1,965
|
2.94
|
%
|
$
|
273,994
|
$
|
1,911
|
2.83
|
%
|
INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES
|
NOW, money market and savings
|
$
|
85,646
|
$
|
24
|
0.11
|
%
|
$
|
81,885
|
$
|
24
|
0.12
|
%
|
Certificates of deposit
|
64,936
|
63
|
0.39
|
65,939
|
68
|
0.42
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
150,582
|
87
|
0.23
|
147,824
|
92
|
0.25
|
FHLB advances
|
9,079
|
68
|
3.00
|
9,034
|
68
|
3.02
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
$
|
159,661
|
$
|
155
|
0.39
|
%
|
$
|
156,858
|
$
|
160
|
0.41
|
%
|
Net interest-earning assets
|
$
|
108,394
|
$
|
117,136
|
Net interest income; average interest
|
$
|
1,810
|
2.55
|
%
|
$
|
1,751
|
2.42
|
%
|
Net interest margin(TE)(3)
|
2.71
|
%
|
2.59
|
%
|
(1)
|
Includes non-accrual loans during the respective periods. Calculated net of deferred fees and discounts and loans in-process.
|
(2)
|
Average investment securities does not include unrealized holding gains/losses on available-for-sale securities.
|
(3)
|
Equals net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.
Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $379,000, up $182,000, or 92%, from the first quarter of 2022. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company received and recognized into income a $171,000 BEA Program grant from the CDFI Fund. The BEA Program grants awards to depository institutions that have successfully increased their investments in economically distressed communities through certain qualified activities, including investments in CDFIs and providing loans, investments and financial services to businesses and residents located in distressed communities. In addition, income from bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") increased by $77,000 to $98,000 for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the previous quarter largely due to an aggregate of $10.0 million in additional policies purchased in March and April of 2022.
The increases in non-interest income due to the BEA Program grant and BOLI were partially offset by the disposal of fixed assets totaling $77,000, net of accumulated depreciation, during the second quarter of 2022. Of the assets disposed, $55,000 was attributable to branch signage that was replaced due to our rebranding.
Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2022 totaled $2.4 million, up $193,000, or 9%, compared to the first quarter of 2022. Total non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2022 included $153,000 of rebranding-related expenses, compared to $34,000 for the first quarter of 2022.
Salaries and employee benefits expense totaled $1.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, down $43,000, or 3%, from the first quarter of 2022 primarily due to a decrease in our employee count.
Data processing and communication expense totaled $242,000, up $34,000, or 16%, from the previous quarter primarily due to rebranding expenses related to project support provided by our core software vendor.
Professional fees totaled $175,000 for the second quarter of 2022, up $35,000, or 25%, from the first quarter of 2022. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company incurred professional fees of $26,000 for assistance with the BEA Program grant application.
Advertising and marketing expense totaled $109,000 for the second quarter of 2022, up $67,000, or 160%, from the first quarter of 2022. Advertising and marketing expense included rebranding costs of $87,000 in the second quarter of 2022 and $34,000 in the first quarter of 2022.
Other non-interest expense totaled $240,000 for the second quarter of 2022, up $58,000, or 32%, from the first quarter of 2022. In the second quarter of 2022, other non-interest expense included rebranding costs of $18,000.
Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLST) is a Louisiana corporation and registered bank holding company for Catalyst Bank, its wholly-owned subsidiary, with $281.0 million in assets at June 30, 2022. Catalyst Bank, formerly St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, has been in operation in the Acadiana region of south-central Louisiana for 100 years. With a focus on fueling business and improving lives throughout the region, Catalyst Bank offers commercial and retail banking products through our six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. To learn more about Catalyst Bank, visit www.catalystbank.com.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include changes in the interest rate environment, changes in general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business of Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. and Catalyst Bank, and changes in the securities markets. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in belief, expectations or events.
|
CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
6/30/2022
|
3/31/2022
|
6/30/2021(1)
|
ASSETS
|
Non-interest-bearing cash
|
$
|
4,553
|
$
|
511
|
$
|
6,426
|
Interest-bearing cash and due from banks
|
24,582
|
39,585
|
22,661
|
Total cash and cash equivalents
|
29,135
|
40,096
|
29,087
|
Investment securities:
|
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|
82,276
|
84,649
|
41,856
|
Securities held-to-maturity
|
13,486
|
13,492
|
15,511
|
Loans receivable, net of unearned income
|
133,624
|
132,003
|
140,288
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
(1,980)
|
(2,173)
|
(2,649)
|
Loans receivable, net
|
131,644
|
129,830
|
137,639
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
556
|
536
|
558
|
Foreclosed assets
|
320
|
320
|
590
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
6,494
|
6,475
|
6,545
|
Stock in correspondent banks, at cost
|
1,795
|
1,794
|
1,792
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
13,422
|
8,824
|
3,258
|
Other assets
|
1,855
|
1,256
|
1,493
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$
|
280,983
|
$
|
287,272
|
$
|
238,329
|
LIABILITIES
|
Deposits:
|
Non-interest-bearing
|
$
|
30,400
|
$
|
33,056
|
$
|
28,720
|
Interest-bearing
|
148,335
|
150,028
|
148,857
|
Total deposits
|
178,735
|
183,084
|
177,577
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
9,108
|
9,063
|
8,928
|
Other liabilities
|
727
|
663
|
1,092
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
188,570
|
192,810
|
187,597
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Common stock
|
53
|
53
|
-
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
50,838
|
50,821
|
-
|
Unallocated common stock held by Employee Stock Ownership Plan
|
(4,073)
|
(4,126)
|
-
|
Retained earnings
|
52,240
|
52,222
|
50,837
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(6,645)
|
(4,508)
|
(105)
|
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
92,413
|
94,462
|
50,732
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
$
|
280,983
|
$
|
287,272
|
$
|
238,329
|
(1)
|
Data at June 30, 2021 is Bank-only.
|
CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
6/30/2022
|
3/31/2022
|
6/30/2021(1)
|
6/30/2022
|
6/30/2021(1)
|
INTEREST INCOME
|
Loans receivable, including fees
|
$
|
1,555
|
$
|
1,563
|
$
|
1,865
|
$
|
3,118
|
$
|
3,673
|
Investment securities
|
352
|
329
|
141
|
681
|
262
|
Other
|
58
|
19
|
10
|
77
|
24
|
Total interest income
|
1,965
|
1,911
|
2,016
|
3,876
|
3,959
|
INTEREST EXPENSE
|
Deposits
|
87
|
92
|
135
|
179
|
290
|
Advances from Federal Home
|
68
|
68
|
68
|
136
|
136
|
Total interest expense
|
155
|
160
|
203
|
315
|
426
|
Net interest income
|
1,810
|
1,751
|
1,813
|
3,561
|
3,533
|
Provision for (reversal of) loan
|
(189)
|
(71)
|
(286)
|
(260)
|
(286)
|
Net interest income after provision
|
1,999
|
1,822
|
2,099
|
3,821
|
3,819
|
NON-INTEREST INCOME
|
Service charges on deposit
|
182
|
168
|
160
|
350
|
283
|
Gain (loss) on disposals and sales
|
(77)
|
-
|
-
|
(77)
|
25
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
98
|
21
|
23
|
119
|
45
|
Federal community development
|
171
|
-
|
-
|
171
|
-
|
Other
|
5
|
8
|
7
|
13
|
24
|
Total non-interest income
|
379
|
197
|
190
|
576
|
377
|
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
1,218
|
1,261
|
1,180
|
2,479
|
2,247
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
227
|
210
|
172
|
437
|
354
|
Data processing and
|
242
|
208
|
181
|
450
|
355
|
Professional fees
|
175
|
140
|
94
|
315
|
167
|
Directors' fees
|
55
|
55
|
70
|
110
|
141
|
ATM and debit card
|
59
|
49
|
46
|
108
|
89
|
Foreclosed assets, net
|
(2)
|
(17)
|
42
|
(19)
|
35
|
Advertising and marketing
|
109
|
42
|
12
|
151
|
21
|
Franchise and shares tax
|
58
|
58
|
-
|
116
|
-
|
Other
|
240
|
182
|
169
|
422
|
283
|
Total non-interest expense
|
2,381
|
2,188
|
1,966
|
4,569
|
3,692
|
Income (loss) before income tax
|
(3)
|
(169)
|
323
|
(172)
|
504
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
(21)
|
(38)
|
63
|
(59)
|
93
|
NET INCOME (LOSS)
|
$
|
18
|
$
|
(131)
|
$
|
260
|
$
|
(113)
|
$
|
411
|
Earnings (loss) per share - basic
|
$
|
0.01
|
$
|
(0.03)
|
$
|
N/A
|
$
|
(0.02)
|
$
|
N/A
|
(1)
|
Data for the periods ended June 30, 2021 is Bank-only.
|
CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
6/30/2022
|
3/31/2022
|
6/30/2021(1)
|
6/30/2022
|
6/30/2021(1)
|
EARNINGS DATA
|
Total interest income
|
$
|
1,965
|
$
|
1,911
|
$
|
2,016
|
$
|
3,876
|
$
|
3,959
|
Total interest expense
|
155
|
160
|
203
|
315
|
426
|
Net interest income
|
1,810
|
1,751
|
1,813
|
3,561
|
3,533
|
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses
|
(189)
|
(71)
|
(286)
|
(260)
|
(286)
|
Total non-interest income
|
379
|
197
|
190
|
576
|
377
|
Total non-interest expense
|
2,381
|
2,188
|
1,966
|
4,569
|
3,692
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
(21)
|
(38)
|
63
|
(59)
|
93
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
18
|
$
|
(131)
|
$
|
260
|
$
|
(113)
|
$
|
411
|
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA
|
Total assets
|
$
|
286,288
|
$
|
286,646
|
$
|
237,926
|
$
|
286,466
|
$
|
233,823
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
268,055
|
273,994
|
223,443
|
271,009
|
219,499
|
Total loans
|
133,810
|
130,755
|
143,145
|
132,291
|
146,148
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
150,582
|
147,824
|
147,914
|
149,210
|
145,236
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
159,661
|
156,858
|
156,812
|
158,267
|
154,112
|
Total deposits
|
183,316
|
179,615
|
177,749
|
181,476
|
173,567
|
Total equity
|
93,318
|
97,165
|
50,374
|
95,231
|
50,538
|
SELECTED RATIOS
|
Return on average assets
|
0.02
|
%
|
(0.19)
|
%
|
0.44
|
%
|
(0.08)
|
%
|
0.35
|
%
|
Return on average equity
|
0.08
|
(0.55)
|
2.07
|
(0.24)
|
1.64
|
Efficiency ratio
|
108.78
|
112.34
|
98.18
|
110.45
|
94.44
|
Average equity to average assets
|
32.60
|
33.90
|
21.17
|
33.24
|
21.61
|
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(2)
|
58.51
|
57.98
|
41.92
|
58.51
|
41.92
|
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio(2)
|
28.43
|
28.39
|
21.37
|
28.43
|
21.37
|
Total risk-based capital ratio(2)
|
59.76
|
59.24
|
43.18
|
59.76
|
43.18
|
Net interest margin(TE)
|
2.71
|
2.59
|
3.26
|
2.65
|
3.25
|
ALLOWANCE FOR LOANS LOSSES
|
Beginning balance
|
$
|
2,173
|
$
|
2,276
|
$
|
2,962
|
$
|
2,276
|
$
|
3,022
|
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses
|
(189)
|
(71)
|
(286)
|
(260)
|
(286)
|
Charge-offs
|
(38)
|
(63)
|
(43)
|
(101)
|
(132)
|
Recoveries
|
34
|
31
|
16
|
65
|
45
|
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
|
(4)
|
(32)
|
(27)
|
(36)
|
(87)
|
Ending balance
|
$
|
1,980
|
$
|
2,173
|
$
|
2,649
|
$
|
1,980
|
$
|
2,649
|
CREDIT QUALITY
|
Non-accruing loans
|
$
|
1,246
|
$
|
1,269
|
$
|
754
|
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
|
41
|
-
|
143
|
Total non-performing loans
|
1,287
|
1,269
|
897
|
Foreclosed assets
|
320
|
320
|
590
|
Total non-performing assets
|
$
|
1,607
|
$
|
1,589
|
$
|
1,487
|
Total non-performing loans to total loans
|
0.96
|
%
|
0.96
|
%
|
0.64
|
%
|
Total non-performing assets to total
|
0.57
|
0.55
|
0.62
|
(1)
|
Data at and for the periods ended June 30, 2021 is Bank-only.
|
(2)
|
Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.
