Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2022 Third Quarter Results

OPELOUSAS, La., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLST) (the "Company"), the parent company for Catalyst Bank (the "Bank") (www.catalystbank.com), reported financial results for the third quarter of 2022. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $139,000, up $121,000 from the second quarter of 2022. During the second quarter of 2022, the Bank rebranded from St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank to Catalyst Bank.  Pre-tax costs associated with the rebranding of the Bank totaled $208,000 during the second quarter of 2022, compared to $28,000 during the third quarter of 2022. The second quarter of 2022 also included $171,000 of non-interest income attributable to a Bank Enterprise Award ("BEA") Program grant from the Community Development Financial Institution ("CDFI") Fund.

"We just celebrated our first anniversary as a public company and will celebrate the Bank's centennial in November," said Joe Zanco, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "Our team is tremendously excited with the response we've received from our rebranding to Catalyst Bank."

Loans and Credit Quality

Loans receivable totaled $131.7 million at September 30, 2022, down $1.9 million, or 1%, from June 30, 2022. During the third quarter of 2022, additional fundings on existing construction and land loans were largely offset by paydowns across other segments of the portfolio. PPP loans, which totaled $22,000 at June 30, 2022, were fully paid-off during the third quarter of 2022.

The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.











(Dollars in thousands)

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

Increase (Decrease)

Real estate loans











One- to four-family residential

$

88,327

$

89,531

$

(1,204)

(1)

%

Commercial real estate

21,073

21,521

(448)

(2)

Construction and land

4,450

3,843

607

16

Multi-family residential

3,252

3,315

(63)

(2)

Total real estate loans

117,102

118,210

(1,108)

(1)

Other loans











Commercial and industrial

11,087

11,410

(323)

(3)

Consumer

3,512

4,004

(492)

(12)

Total other loans

14,599

15,414

(815)

(5)

Total loans

$

131,701

$

133,624

$

(1,923)

(1)

%

Non-performing assets ("NPAs") totaled $1.9 million at September 30, 2022, up $313,000, or 19%, compared to June 30, 2022, primarily due to an increase in past due loans. The ratio of NPAs to total assets was 0.68% at September 30, 2022, compared to 0.57% at June 30, 2022. Non-performing loans ("NPLs") totaled $1.6 million, or 1.21% of total loans, at September 30, 2022 and $1.3 million, or 0.96% of total loans, at June 30, 2022. At September 30, 2022, approximately 88% of total NPLs were one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, compared to 91% at June 30, 2022.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $1.8 million, or 1.37% of total loans, at September 30, 2022, down $176,000 from $2.0 million, or 1.48% of total loans, at June 30, 2022. The reduction in the allowance for loan losses largely reflects the reversal of certain provisions made for estimated loan losses during 2020 associated with our initial assessment of COVID-19's impact on credit risk.  The Company recorded a reversal to the allowance for loan losses of $115,000 during the third quarter of 2022, compared to a reversal of $189,000 for the second quarter of 2022. Net loan charge-offs totaled $61,000 during the third quarter of 2022, compared to net loan charge-offs of $4,000 for the second quarter of 2022. The third quarter charge-offs were primarily related to two residential mortgage loans.

Investment Securities

Total investment securities were $92.0 million at September 30, 2022, down $3.7 million, or 4%, from June 30, 2022. At September 30 and June 30, 2022, 87% of total investment securities, based on amortized cost, were classified as available-for-sale. Net unrealized losses on securities available-for-sale totaled $12.6 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $8.4 million at June 30, 2022. The increase in unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities related principally to increases in market interest rates for similar securities. For the third quarter of 2022, the average yield on the investment securities portfolio was 1.48%, up 11 basis points from the second quarter of 2022.

Deposits

Total deposits were $184.2 million at September 30, 2022, up $5.5 million, or 3%, from June 30, 2022. The increase in deposits was primarily due to an increase in NOW account balances, partially offset by declines in certificates of deposit and money market accounts. Total average deposits were $185.5 million for the third quarter of 2022, up $2.1 million, or 1%, from the prior quarter.

The following table sets forth the composition of the Bank's deposits as of the dates indicated.











(Dollars in thousands)

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

Increase (Decrease)

Demand deposits

$

31,988

$

30,400

$

1,588

5

%

NOW

50,547

39,454

11,093

28

Money market

17,129

19,525

(2,396)

(12)

Savings

26,874

27,388

(514)

(2)

Certificates of deposit

57,689

61,968

(4,279)

(7)

Total deposits

$

184,227

$

178,735

$

5,492

3

%
Net Interest Income

Our net interest margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 2.75%, up four basis points compared to the prior quarter. The average yield on interest-earning assets increased by five basis points to 2.99% for the third quarter of 2022, while the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities increased by one basis point to 0.40%, compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2022 was $1.9 million, up $60,000, or 3%, from the second quarter of 2022 primarily due to an increase in interest income from interest-bearing cash included in other interest income (up $127,000, or 219%), partially offset by a decline in interest income from loans. Rising market interest rates have increased the yields on our interest-bearing cash accounts and securities portfolio.

The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, the Company's total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resulting yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates, and the net interest margin. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%. All average balances are based on daily balances.



















Three Months Ended



9/30/2022

6/30/2022

(Dollars in thousands)

Average
Balance

Interest

Average
Yield/ Rate

Average
Balance

Interest

Average
Yield/ Rate

INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS

















Loans receivable(1)

$

131,583

$

1,466

4.42

%

$

133,810

$

1,555

4.66

%

Investment securities(TE)(2)

104,403

381

1.48


104,137

352

1.37

Other interest earning assets

34,548

185

2.12


30,108

58

0.78

Total interest-earning assets(TE)

$

270,534

$

2,032

2.99

%

$

268,055

$

1,965

2.94

%

INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES

















NOW, money market and savings accounts

$

91,738

$

29

0.13

%

$

85,646

$

24

0.11

%

Certificates of deposit

59,833

64

0.43


64,936

63

0.39

Total interest-bearing deposits

151,571

93

0.24


150,582

87

0.23

FHLB advances

9,126

69

2.99


9,079

68

3.00

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

160,697

$

162

0.40

%

$

159,661

$

155

0.39

%

Net interest-earning assets

$

109,837






$

108,394





Net interest income; average interest rate spread(TE)



$

1,870

2.59

%



$

1,810

2.55

%

Net interest margin(TE)(3)






2.75

%






2.71

%


(1)

Includes non-accrual loans during the respective periods. Calculated net of deferred fees and discounts and loans in-process.

(2)

Average investment securities does not include unrealized holding gains/losses on available-for-sale securities.

(3)

Equals net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.
Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2022 was $296,000, down $83,000, or 22%, from the second quarter of 2022. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company received and recognized into income a $171,000 BEA Program grant from the CDFI Fund. In addition, the Company disposed of fixed assets totaling $77,000, net of accumulated depreciation, during the second quarter of 2022. Of the assets disposed, $55,000 was attributable to branch signage that was replaced due to our rebranding.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $2.1 million, down $253,000, or 11%, compared to the second quarter of 2022. Total non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2022 included $28,000 of rebranding-related expenses, compared to $153,000 for the second quarter of 2022.

Salaries and employee benefits expense totaled $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2022, down $50,000, or 4%, from the second quarter of 2022 primarily due to a decrease in our employee count.

Directors' fees totaled $75,000 for the third quarter of 2022, up $20,000, or 36%, from the second quarter of 2022 mainly due to stock compensation expense related to awards granted under the Company's 2022 Stock Option Plan and 2022 Recognition and Retention Plan and Trust Agreement in September 2022. Total stock compensation expense, allocated between salaries and employee benefits expense and directors' fees, during the fourth quarter of 2022 is expected to be approximately $141,000, compared to $47,000 for the third quarter of 2022.

Data processing and communication expense totaled $216,000, down $26,000, or 11%, from the previous quarter primarily due to the absence of rebranding expenses during the third quarter of 2022.

Advertising and marketing expense totaled $36,000 for the third quarter of 2022, down $73,000, or 67%, from the second quarter of 2022. Advertising and marketing expense included rebranding costs of $3,000 in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $87,000 in the second quarter of 2022.

Other non-interest expense totaled $184,000 for the third quarter of 2022, down $56,000, or 23%, from the second quarter of 2022. Other non-interest expense included rebranding costs of $7,000 and $18,000 during the third and second quarters of 2022, respectively. In addition, the Company benefited from recoveries on charged-off deposit accounts and certain cost saving initiatives during the third quarter of 2022.

About Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLST) is a Louisiana corporation and registered bank holding company for Catalyst Bank, its wholly-owned subsidiary, with $283.4 million in assets at September 30, 2022. Catalyst Bank, formerly St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, has been in operation in the Acadiana region of south-central Louisiana for 100 years. With a focus on fueling business and improving lives throughout the region, Catalyst Bank offers commercial and retail banking products through our six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. To learn more about Catalyst Bank, visit www.catalystbank.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts.  They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may."  Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include changes in the interest rate environment, changes in general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business of Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. and Catalyst Bank, and changes in the securities markets.  Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in belief, expectations or events.









CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Unaudited)











(Dollars in thousands)

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

9/30/2021(1)

ASSETS









Non-interest-bearing cash

$

4,558

$

4,553

$

5,117

Interest-bearing cash and due from banks

31,639

24,582


95,287

Total cash and cash equivalents

36,197

29,135


100,404

Investment securities:









Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

78,563

82,276


49,682

Securities held-to-maturity

13,480

13,486


13,504

Loans receivable, net of unearned income

131,701

133,624


136,720

Allowance for loan losses

(1,804)

(1,980)


(2,646)

Loans receivable, net



129,897

131,644


134,074

Accrued interest receivable

566

556


511

Foreclosed assets

320

320


399

Premises and equipment, net

6,392

6,494


6,658

Stock in correspondent banks, at cost

1,799

1,795


1,792

Bank-owned life insurance

13,519

13,422


3,280

Other assets

2,681

1,855


1,259

TOTAL ASSETS

$

283,414

$

280,983

$

311,563











LIABILITIES









Deposits:









Non-interest-bearing

$

31,988

$

30,400

$

102,091

Interest-bearing

152,239

148,335


147,369

Total deposits

184,227

178,735


249,460

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

9,153

9,108


8,973

Other liabilities

706

727


1,130

TOTAL LIABILITIES

194,086

188,570


259,563











SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Common stock

53

53


-

Additional paid-in capital

50,902

50,838


-

Unallocated common stock held by Employee Stock Ownership Plan

(4,020)

(4,073)


-

Retained earnings

52,379

52,240


52,270

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(9,986)

(6,645)


(270)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

89,328

92,413


52,000

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

283,414

$

280,983

$

311,563


(1)

Data at September 30, 2021 is Bank-only.
















CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)


















Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

9/30/2021(1)

9/30/2022

9/30/2021(1)

INTEREST INCOME














Loans receivable, including fees

$

1,466

$

1,555

$

1,671

$

4,584

$

5,344

Investment securities

381

352

172

1,062

434

Other

185

58

13

262

37

Total interest income

2,032

1,965

1,856

5,908

5,815

INTEREST EXPENSE














Deposits

93

87

124

272

414

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

69

68

68

205

204

Total interest expense

162

155

192

477

618

Net interest income

1,870

1,810

1,664

5,431

5,197

Provision for (reversal of) loan losses

(115)

(189)

-

(375)

(286)

Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) loan losses

1,985

1,999

1,664

5,806

5,483

NON-INTEREST INCOME














Service charges on deposit accounts

192

182

165

542

448

Gain (loss) on disposals and sales of fixed assets

-

(77)

-

(77)

25

Bank-owned life insurance

97

98

22

216

67

Federal community development grant

-

171

1,826

171

1,826

Other

7

5

12

20

36

Total non-interest income

296

379

2,025

872

2,402

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE














Salaries and employee benefits

1,168

1,218

1,084

3,647

3,331

Occupancy and equipment

203

227

200

640

554

Data processing and communication

216

242

201

666

556

Professional fees

157

175

88

472

255

Directors' fees

75

55

70

185

211

ATM and debit card

76

59

48

184

137

Foreclosed assets, net

(2)

(2)

39

(21)

74

Advertising and marketing

36

109

14

187

35

Franchise and shares tax

15

58

-

131

-

Other

184

240

140

606

423

Total non-interest expense

2,128

2,381

1,884

6,697

5,576

Income (loss) before income tax expense

153

(3)

1,805

(19)

2,309

Income tax expense (benefit)

14

(21)

372

(45)

465

NET INCOME

$

139

$

18

$

1,433

$

26

$

1,844
















Earnings per share:














Basic

$

0.03

$

0.01

$

N/A

$

0.01

$

N/A

Diluted

0.03

N/A

N/A

0.01

N/A


(1)

Data for the periods ended September 30, 2021 are Bank-only.





















CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA























Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

9/30/2021(1)

9/30/2022

9/30/2021(1)

EARNINGS DATA



















Total interest income

$

2,032

$

1,965

$

1,856

$

5,908

$

5,815

Total interest expense

162


155


192


477


618

Net interest income

1,870


1,810


1,664


5,431


5,197

Provision for (reversal of) loan losses

(115)


(189)


-


(375)


(286)

Total non-interest income

296


379


2,025


872


2,402

Total non-interest expense

2,128


2,381


1,884


6,697


5,576

Income tax expense (benefit)

14


(21)


372


(45)


465

Net income

$

139

$

18

$

1,433

$

26

$

1,844





















AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA



















Total assets

$

288,052

$

286,288

$

253,176

$

287,000

$

240,345

Total interest-earning assets

270,534


268,055


235,447


270,848


224,873

Total loans

131,583


133,810


137,031


132,052


143,075

Total interest-bearing deposits

151,571


150,582


150,726


150,006


147,085

Total interest-bearing liabilities

160,697


159,661


159,692


159,086


155,992

Total deposits

185,453


183,316


191,060


182,816


179,462

Total shareholders' equity

92,764


93,318


50,950


94,400


50,678





















SELECTED RATIOS



















Return on average assets

0.19

%

0.02

%

2.25

%

0.01

%

1.03

%

Return on average equity

0.60


0.08


11.16


0.04


4.86

Efficiency ratio

98.24


108.78


51.06


106.25


73.38

Net interest margin(TE)

2.75


2.71


2.81


2.69


3.09

Average equity to average assets

32.20


32.60


20.12


32.89


21.09

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(2)

57.84


58.51


38.94








Tier 1 leverage capital ratio(2)

28.29


28.43


20.65








Total risk-based capital ratio(2)

59.09


59.76


40.20





























ALLOWANCE FOR LOANS LOSSES



















Beginning balance

$

1,980

$

2,173

$

2,649

$

2,276

$

3,022

Provision for (reversal of) loan losses

(115)


(189)


-


(375)


(286)

Charge-offs

(90)


(38)


(18)


(191)


(150)

Recoveries

29


34


15


94


60

Net (charge-offs) recoveries

(61)


(4)


(3)


(97)


(90)

Ending balance

$

1,804

$

1,980

$

2,646

$

1,804

$

2,646





















CREDIT QUALITY



















Non-accruing loans

$

1,221

$

1,246

$

752








Accruing loans 90 days or more past due

379


41


165








Total non-performing loans

1,600


1,287


917








Foreclosed assets

320


320


399








Total non-performing assets

$

1,920

$

1,607

$

1,316





























Total non-performing loans to total loans

1.21

%

0.96

%

0.67

%







Total non-performing assets to total assets

0.68


0.57


0.42










(1)

Data at and for the periods ended September 30, 2021 are Bank-only.

(2)

Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.

