Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2023 First Quarter Results and Approval of New Share Repurchase Plan

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.

Apr 27, 2023, 07:00 ET

OPELOUSAS, La., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "CLST") (the "Company"), the parent company for Catalyst Bank (the "Bank") (www.catalystbank.com), reported financial results for the first quarter of 2023. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $73,000 compared to $171,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022.

"As our nation's economic angst rises, our capital strength positions us to grow and thrive through whatever challenges the economy offers," said Joe Zanco, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "Our focus remains on helping locally-owned businesses grow so that, together, we can increase employment across our communities."

Capital and Share Repurchases

The Bank continues to maintain an exceptional capital position with a total risk-based capital ratio of 57.69% and 57.42% at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. At March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, consolidated shareholders' equity totaled $86.1 million, or 31.2% of total assets, and $88.5 million, or 33.6% of total assets, respectively.

The Company announced that its Board of Directors approved the Company's second share repurchase plan (the "April 2023 Repurchase Plan"). Under the April 2023 Repurchase Plan, the Company may purchase up to 252,000 shares, or approximately 5% of the Company's outstanding shares of common stock. Share repurchases under the April 2023 Repurchase Plan are expected to commence during the second quarter of 2023.

The Company announced its first share repurchase plan (the "January 2023 Repurchase Plan") on January 26, 2023, and completed repurchases under the January 2023 Repurchase Plan in April 2023. Under the January 2023 Repurchase Plan, the Company repurchased 265,000 shares of its common stock at an average cost per share of $12.62.

Loans and Credit Quality

Loans totaled $132.7 million at March 31, 2023, down $917,000, or less than 1%, from December 31, 2022. During the first quarter of 2023, fundings on existing construction loans and new originations of commercial and industrial loans were offset by paydowns across other segments of the portfolio.

The majority of the Company's loan portfolio consists of real estate loans secured by properties in our local market area, the Acadiana region of south Louisiana. Loans secured by one- to four-family residential properties totaled $86.5 million, or 65% of total loans, and commercial real estate loans totaled $19.3 million, or 15% of total loans, at March 31, 2023. Our commercial real estate loans are generally secured by retail and industrial use buildings, hotels, strip shopping centers and other properties used for commercial purposes in our market area. Approximately 66% of our real estate loans have adjustable rates and, of these adjustable-rate real estate loans, approximately $47.0 million are scheduled to re-price during the next 12 months.  

Our non-real estate loans primarily consist of commercial and industrial loans of $14.1 million, or 11% of total loans, at March 31, 2023. The commercial and industrial portfolio mainly consists of direct loans to small and mid-sized businesses located in our market area. Since March 31, 2022, the Company has grown this segment of the portfolio by $4.0 million, which was largely driven by loans to local businesses involved in industrial manufacturing and equipment, communications, and professional services. Approximately 39% of our commercial and industrial loans have adjustable rates and, of these adjustable-rate commercial and industrial loans, approximately $5.5 million are scheduled to re-price during the next 12 months.

The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.











(Dollars in thousands)

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

Increase (Decrease)

Real estate loans











One- to four-family residential

$

86,464

$

87,508

$

(1,044)

(1)

%

Commercial real estate

19,303

19,437

(134)

(1)

Construction and land

6,536

6,172

364

6

Multi-family residential

3,146

3,200

(54)

(2)

Total real estate loans

115,449

116,317

(868)

(1)

Other loans











Commercial and industrial

14,109

13,843

266

2

Consumer

3,132

3,447

(315)

(9)

Total other loans

17,241

17,290

(49)

-

Total loans

$

132,690

$

133,607

$

(917)

(1)

%

At both March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, non-performing assets ("NPAs") totaled $2.0 million and the ratio of NPAs to total assets was 0.73% and 0.76%, respectively. Non-performing loans ("NPLs") totaled $1.7 million, or 1.27% of total loans, at March 31, 2023 and $1.7 million, or 1.26% of total loans, at December 31, 2022. At March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, approximately 94% of total NPLs were one- to four-family residential mortgage loans.

Net loan recoveries totaled $54,000 during the first quarter of 2023, compared to net loan recoveries of $3,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022. During the first quarter of 2023, the Company recovered $41,000 of principal from a previously charged-off residential mortgage loan. In addition to the recovery of principal, the Company recovered $29,000 of interest income related to the same loan during the first quarter of 2023.

CECL Adoption and Allowance for Credit Losses

As of January 1, 2023, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, which introduced a new framework known as CECL. The adoption of CECL resulted in a $209,000, or 12%, increase in the allowance for loan losses, and a $216,000 increase in other liabilities due to the allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments. At adoption, we also recorded a corresponding $335,000 after-tax decrease in retained earnings. The increase in the total allowance for credit losses, which is inclusive of the reserve for unfunded commitments, was primarily due to the addition of forecasted credit losses.

At January 1, 2023, the allowance for loan losses totaled $2.0 million, or 1.51% of total loans, compared to $1.8 million, or 1.35% of total loans, at December 31, 2022. At March 31, 2023, the allowance for loan losses totaled $2.1 million, or 1.56% of total loans, and the allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments totaled $216,000, unchanged from the date of adoption. The Company did not record a provision for or a reversal of loan losses during the first quarter of 2023.

Investment Securities

Total investment securities were $92.4 million at March 31, 2023, down $669,000, or 1%, from December 31, 2022. At March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, 87% of total investment securities, based on amortized cost, were classified as available-for-sale. Net unrealized losses on securities available-for-sale totaled $10.1 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $11.5 million at December 31, 2022. For the first quarter of 2023, the average yield on the investment securities portfolio was 1.66%, up five basis points from the fourth quarter of 2022.

The following table summarizes the amortized cost and fair value of our investment securities portfolio as of March 31, 2023.













March 31, 2023

(Dollars in thousands)

 Amortized
Cost

Gross
Unrealized
Gains

Gross
Unrealized
Losses

Fair Value

Securities available-for-sale











Mortgage-backed securities

$

72,032

$

24

$

(8,818)

$

63,238

U.S. Government and agency obligations

10,981




(905)

10,076

Municipal obligations

6,048

12

(437)

5,623

Total available-for-sale

$

89,061

$

36

$

(10,160)

$

78,937

Securities held-to-maturity











U.S. Government and agency obligations

$

13,005

$

-

$

(2,327)

$

10,678

Municipal obligations

466

-

(25)

441

Total held-to-maturity

$

13,471

$

-

$

(2,352)

$

11,119

Deposits and Liquidity

Total deposits were $179.7 million at March 31, 2023, up $14.6 million, or 9%, from December 31, 2022. The increase in deposits was primarily due to an increase in the balance of public funds. Our public funds consist primarily of non-interest bearing and NOW account deposits from municipalities within our market. At March 31, 2023, total public fund deposits amounted to $40.1 million, or 22% of total deposits.

Our total uninsured deposits (that is deposits in excess of the FDIC's insurance limit), inclusive of public funds, were approximately $59.7 million at March 31, 2023. Total uninsured non-public funds deposits were approximately $24.6 million at March 31, 2023. The full amount of our public funds deposits in excess of the FDIC's insurance limit are secured by pledging investment securities or by allocating available portions of a letter of credit from the FHLB to collateralize the balances. At March 31, 2023, the amortized cost and fair value of investment securities pledged to secure public fund deposits totaled $36.9 million and $31.6 million, respectively.

The following table sets forth the composition of the Bank's deposits as of the dates indicated.











(Dollars in thousands)

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

Increase (Decrease)

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

$

35,483

$

33,657

$

1,826

5

%

NOW

49,252

36,991

12,261

33

Money market

16,153

15,734

419

3

Savings

28,200

26,209

1,991

8

Certificates of deposit

50,624

52,503

(1,879)

(4)

Total deposits

$

179,712

$

165,094

$

14,618

9

%

The ratio of the Company's total loans to total deposits was 73% and 80% as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. In addition to our deposit base, our secondary sources of liquidity include borrowings from the FHLB and a line of credit from our primary correspondent bank. At March 31, 2023, we had available capacity to borrow $34.3 million from the FHLB and an additional $17.8 million on a line of credit with our primary correspondent bank.

Net Interest Income

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2023 was 3.10%, up 14 basis points compared to the prior quarter. The average yield on interest-earning assets increased by 29 basis points to 3.57% for the first quarter of 2023, while the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities increased by 25 basis points to 0.80%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 was $2.0 million, up $66,000, or 3%, from the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily due to an increase in interest income from loans (up $86,000, or 6%) and other interest income (up $66,000, or 46%). These increases were partially offset by an increase in interest expense on deposits (up $103,000, or 79%). The Company's interest-earning asset yield continues to benefit from rising interest rates due to increasing yields on our adjustable-rate loan portfolio and our interest-earning cash, which is included in other interest-earning assets. However, rising interest rates have also increased competition for deposits and have led us to offer higher rates on our deposit accounts. 

The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, the Company's total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resulting yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates, and the net interest margin. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%. All average balances are based on daily balances.



















Three Months Ended



3/31/2023

12/31/2022

(Dollars in thousands)

Average
Balance

Interest

Average
Yield/ Rate

Average
Balance

Interest

Average
Yield/ Rate

INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS

















Loans receivable(1)

$

133,781

$

1,629

4.94

%

$

133,102

$

1,543

4.60

%

Investment securities(TE)(2)

103,739

427

1.66


105,488

418

1.61

Other interest earning assets

19,820

211

4.33


17,443

145

3.29

Total interest-earning assets(TE)

$

257,340

$

2,267

3.57

%

$

256,033

$

2,106

3.28

%

INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES

















NOW, money market and savings accounts

$

90,972

$

81

0.36

%

$

84,157

$

37

0.18

%

Certificates of deposit

51,528

152

1.20


54,977

93

0.67

Total interest-bearing deposits

142,500

233

0.66


139,134

130

0.37

FHLB advances

9,216

68

2.96


9,930

76

3.07

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

151,716

$

301

0.80

%

$

149,064

$

206

0.55

%

Net interest-earning assets

$

105,624






$

106,969





Net interest income; average interest rate spread(TE)



$

1,966

2.77

%



$

1,900

2.73

%

Net interest margin(TE)(3)






3.10

%






2.96

%


(1)

Includes non-accrual loans during the respective periods. Calculated net of deferred fees and discounts and loans in-process.

(2)

Average investment securities does not include unrealized holding gains/losses on available-for-sale securities.

(3)

Equals net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2023 was $294,000, down $7,000, or 2%, from the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily due to a decrease in debit card and ATM transaction fees included in service charges on deposit accounts.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2023 totaled $2.2 million, up $183,000, or 9%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Data processing and communication expense totaled $227,000 for the first quarter of 2023, up $52,000, or 30%, from the prior quarter. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company received a credit from our core system provider, which lowered data processing and communication expense by $26,000 for the fourth quarter. The remaining increase in data processing and communication expense was primarily due to annual rate increases by our core system provider.

Professional fees totaled $129,000 for the first quarter of 2023, up $63,000, or 95%, from the prior quarter primarily due to increases in expenses related to audit and consulting services and 2022 annual reporting.

Franchise and shares tax expense increased $43,000, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a reversal of franchise and shares tax expense of $16,000. Shares tax due for 2022 was received during the fourth quarter of 2022 and the actual expense was less than our initial estimate.

About Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLST) is a Louisiana corporation and registered bank holding company for Catalyst Bank, its wholly-owned subsidiary, with $275.8 million in assets at March 31, 2023. Catalyst Bank, formerly St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, has been in operation in the Acadiana region of south-central Louisiana for over 100 years. With a focus on fueling business and improving lives throughout the region, Catalyst Bank offers commercial and retail banking products through our six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. To learn more about Catalyst Bank, visit www.catalystbank.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts.  They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may."  Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include changes in the interest rate environment, changes in general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business of Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. and Catalyst Bank, and changes in the securities markets.  Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in belief, expectations or events.









CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION













(Unaudited)




(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

3/31/2022

ASSETS









Non-interest-bearing cash

$

3,531

$

5,092

$

511

Interest-bearing cash and due from banks

23,996

8,380


39,585

Total cash and cash equivalents

27,527

13,472


40,096

Investment securities:









Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

78,937

79,602


84,649

Securities held-to-maturity

13,471

13,475


13,492

Loans receivable, net of unearned income

132,690

133,607


132,252

Allowance for loan losses

(2,070)

(1,807)


(2,173)

Loans receivable, net



130,620

131,800


130,079

Accrued interest receivable

675

673


536

Foreclosed assets

320

320


320

Premises and equipment, net

6,202

6,303


6,475

Stock in correspondent banks, at cost

1,823

1,808


1,794

Bank-owned life insurance

13,714

13,617


8,824

Other assets

2,539

2,254


1,204

TOTAL ASSETS

$

275,828

$

263,324

$

287,469











LIABILITIES









Deposits:









Non-interest-bearing

$

35,483

$

33,657

$

33,056

Interest-bearing

144,229

131,437


150,028

Total deposits

179,712

165,094


183,084

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

9,243

9,198


9,063

Other liabilities

747

558


663

TOTAL LIABILITIES

189,702

174,850


192,810











SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Common stock

51

53


53

Additional paid-in capital

48,259

51,062


50,821

Unallocated common stock held by benefit plans

(6,664)

(6,307)


(4,126)

Retained earnings

52,478

52,740


52,419

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(7,998)

(9,074)


(4,508)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

86,126

88,474


94,659

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

275,828

$

263,324

$

287,469










CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)












Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

3/31/2022

INTEREST INCOME








Loans receivable, including fees

$

1,629

$

1,543

$

1,563

Investment securities

427

418

329

Other

211

145

19

Total interest income

2,267

2,106

1,911

INTEREST EXPENSE








Deposits

233

130

92

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

68

76

68

Total interest expense

301

206

160

Net interest income

1,966

1,900

1,751

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

-

-

(71)

Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) loan losses

1,966

1,900

1,822

NON-INTEREST INCOME








Service charges on deposit accounts

183

189

168

Bank-owned life insurance

97

98

21

Other

14

14

8

Total non-interest income

294

301

197

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE








Salaries and employee benefits

1,203

1,175

1,261

Occupancy and equipment

213

193

210

Data processing and communication

227

175

208

Professional fees

129

66

140

Directors' fees

115

117

55

ATM and debit card

58

61

49

Foreclosed assets, net

2

5

(4)

Advertising and marketing

30

53

42

Franchise and shares tax

27

(16)

58

Other

181

173

182

Total non-interest expense

2,185

2,002

2,201

Income (loss) before income tax expense

75

199

(182)

Income tax expense (benefit)

2

28

(41)

NET INCOME (LOSS)

$

73

$

171

$

(141)










Earnings (loss) per share:








Basic

$

0.02

$

0.04

$

(0.03)

Diluted

0.02

0.04

N/A













CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA















Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

3/31/2022

EARNINGS DATA











Total interest income

$

2,267

$

2,106

$

1,911

Total interest expense

301


206


160

Net interest income

1,966


1,900


1,751

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

-


-


(71)

Total non-interest income

294


301


197

Total non-interest expense

2,185


2,002


2,201

Income tax expense (benefit)

2


28


(41)

Net income (loss)

$

73

$

171

$

(141)













AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA











Total assets

$

271,910

$

270,121

$

286,955

Total interest-earning assets

257,340


256,033


274,249

Total loans

133,781


133,102


131,009

Total interest-bearing deposits

142,500


139,134


147,824

Total interest-bearing liabilities

151,716


149,064


156,858

Total deposits

174,597


170,952


179,615

Total shareholders' equity

87,350


88,558


97,366













SELECTED RATIOS











Return on average assets

0.11

%

0.25

%

(0.20)

%

Return on average equity

0.34


0.76


(0.59)

Efficiency ratio

96.68


90.99


112.98

Net interest margin(TE)

3.10


2.96


2.59

Average equity to average assets

32.12


32.78


33.93

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(1)

56.43


56.17


57.98

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio(1)

30.11


30.37


28.39

Total risk-based capital ratio(1)

57.69


57.42


59.24













ALLOWANCE FOR LOANS LOSSES











Beginning balance

$

1,807

$

1,804

$

2,276

CECL adoption impact

209


-


-

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

-


-


(71)

Charge-offs

(7)


(19)


(63)

Recoveries

61


22


31

Net (charge-offs) recoveries

54


3


(32)

Ending balance

$

2,070

$

1,807

$

2,173













CREDIT QUALITY











Non-accruing loans

$

1,618

$

1,494

$

1,269

Accruing loans 90 days or more past due

69


191


-

Total non-performing loans

1,687


1,685


1,269

Foreclosed assets

320


320


320

Total non-performing assets

$

2,007

$

2,005

$

1,589













Total non-performing loans to total loans

1.27

%

1.26

%

0.96

%

Total non-performing assets to total assets

0.73


0.76


0.55


(1)

Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.

For more information:
Joe Zanco, President and CEO
(337) 948-3033

SOURCE Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.

