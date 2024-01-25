Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2023 Fourth Quarter Results

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.

25 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

OPELOUSAS, La., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLST) (the "Company"), the parent company for Catalyst Bank (the "Bank") (www.catalystbank.com), reported net income of $320,000 for the fourth quarter of 2023 which included a net pre-tax benefit of $371,000 due to a Bank Enterprise Award ("BEA") Program grant from the Community Development Financial Institution ("CDFI") Fund and a $92,000 loss on the sale of investment securities. For the year ended December 31, 2023, net income totaled $602,000, compared to $180,000 for 2022. 

"We produced over $9 million of loan growth during the fourth quarter – our strongest quarter since becoming a public company," said Joe Zanco, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "This growth was fueled by the high level of responsiveness our bankers provide to our customers."

Loans

Loans totaled $144.9 million at December 31, 2023, up $9.2 million, or 7%, from September 30, 2023. The increase in total loans during the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily due to commercial construction and commercial real estate loans. Construction loan growth was largely driven by three separate projects involving the purchase and renovation of a hotel, the construction of a retail health care center, and the purchase and renovation of an industrial warehouse. A significant driver of commercial real estate loan growth was a loan to finance the purchase of a multi-tenant office building in Lafayette, Louisiana.

The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.











(Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

Increase (Decrease)

Real estate loans











One- to four-family residential

$

83,623

$

83,973

$

(350)

-

%

Commercial real estate

21,478

19,113

2,365

12

Construction and land

13,857

6,622

7,235

109

Multi-family residential

3,373

3,424

(51)

(1)

Total real estate loans

122,331

113,132

9,199

8

Other loans











Commercial and industrial

19,984

19,634

350

2

Consumer

2,605

2,906

(301)

(10)

Total other loans

22,589

22,540

49

-

Total loans

$

144,920

$

135,672

$

9,248

7

%

Loans secured by one- to four-family residential properties accounted for 58% of total loans and commercial real estate loans accounted for 15% of total loans at December 31, 2023. Approximately 60% of our real estate loans have adjustable rates and, of our total real estate loans, approximately $60.7 million, or 50%, are scheduled to re-price or mature during the next 12 months. 

Our non-real estate loans primarily consist of commercial and industrial loans, which amounted to 14% of total loans at December 31, 2023. This segment of the portfolio largely consists of loans to local businesses involved in industrial manufacturing and equipment, communications, professional services, and oil and gas support services. Approximately 39% of our commercial and industrial loans have adjustable rates and, of total commercial and industrial loans, approximately $10.2 million, or 51%, are scheduled to re-price or mature during the next 12 months.

Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

At each of December 31 and September 30, 2023, non-performing assets ("NPAs") totaled $2.1 million and the ratio of NPAs to total assets was 0.76% and 0.82% at such dates, respectively. Non-performing loans ("NPLs") comprised 1.37% of total loans at December 31, 2023, and 1.54% of total loans at September 30, 2023. At December 31 and September 30, 2023, 95% and 96% of total NPLs, respectively, were one- to four-family residential mortgage loans.

At December 31, 2023, the allowance for loan losses totaled $2.1 million, or 1.47% of total loans, compared to $2.0 million at September 30, 2023, or 1.50% of total loans. For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, the provision for credit losses totaled $128,000, which was largely attributable to loan growth in the fourth quarter of 2023 that necessitated additional loan provisions according to the Bank's Current Expected Credit Losses model.

Net loan charge-offs totaled $63,000 during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to net recoveries of $17,000 for the third quarter of 2023. Net loan charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2023 were primarily attributable to one- to four-family residential loans.

Investment Securities

Total investment securities were $84.0 million, or 31% of total assets, at December 31, 2023. The Company's investment securities portfolio consists primarily of government-sponsored mortgage-backed securities and debt obligations issued by the U.S. government and government agencies. The Company has not purchased investment securities since the fourth quarter of 2022. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company sold two available-for-sale investment securities for a pre-tax loss of $92,000. Cash proceeds from the sales totaled $1.9 million.

At December 31, 2023, 86% of total investment securities, based on amortized cost, were classified as available-for-sale. Net unrealized losses on securities classified as available-for-sale totaled $9.2 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $12.8 million at September 30, 2023.

The following table summarizes the amortized cost and fair value of our investment securities portfolio as of December 31, 2023.  













December 31, 2023

(Dollars in thousands)

Amortized Cost

Gross
Unrealized
Gains

Gross
Unrealized
Losses

Fair Value

Securities available-for-sale











Mortgage-backed securities

$

65,704

$

14

$

(8,206)

$

57,512

U.S. Government and agency obligations

7,999

-

(611)

7,388

Municipal obligations

5,998

7

(365)

5,640

Total available-for-sale

$

79,701

$

21

$

(9,182)

$

70,540

Securities held-to-maturity











U.S. Government and agency obligations

$

13,003

$

-

$

(2,210)

$

10,793

Municipal obligations

458

-

(24)

434

Total held-to-maturity

$

13,461

$

-

$

(2,234)

$

11,227

At December 31, 2023, the amortized cost and fair value of pledged investment securities totaled $61.9 million and $53.9 million, respectively. The amortized cost and fair value of investment securities pledged to secure uninsured public fund deposits totaled $49.3 million and $43.2 million, respectively, at December 31, 2023. The remainder of the pledged investment securities at December 31, 2023 served as collateral for borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

Deposits

Total deposits were $165.6 million at December 31, 2023, up $402,000, or less than 1%, from September 30, 2023. A $3.2 million decline in total public funds over the fourth quarter was offset by growth in consumer and commercial deposits that was largely driven by rate specials offered to depositors during the quarter.

The following table sets forth the composition of the Bank's deposits as of the dates indicated.











(Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

Increase (Decrease)

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

$

28,183

$

33,222

$

(5,039)

(15)

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits

36,867

38,881

(2,014)

(5)

Money market

15,126

15,473

(347)

(2)

Savings

31,518

27,237

4,281

16

Certificates of deposit

53,928

50,407

3,521

7

Total deposits

$

165,622

$

165,220

$

402

-

%

At December 31, 2023, approximately 78% of our total public funds consisted of non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits from municipalities within our market. Total public fund deposits amounted to $23.3 million, or 14% of total deposits, at December 31, 2023, compared to $26.4 million, or 16% of total deposits, at September 30, 2023.

Our total uninsured deposits (that is deposits in excess of the FDIC's insurance limit), inclusive of public funds, were approximately $44.6 million at December 31, 2023 and $45.2 million at September 30, 2023. Total uninsured non-public funds deposits were approximately $26.3 million and $23.9 million at December 31 and September 30, 2023, respectively. The full amount of our public fund deposits in excess of the FDIC's insurance limit are secured by pledging investment securities.

Borrowings and Liquidity

Total borrowings at December 31, 2023 were $19.4 million, up $10.0 million from September 30, 2023. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Bank began borrowing from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta through its Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP"). At December 31, 2023, the Bank had one $10.0 million BTFP loan outstanding with a contractual interest rate of 4.83% and a maturity date of December 24, 2024.

The ratio of the Company's total loans to total deposits was 88% and 82% as of December 31 and September 30, 2023, respectively. The table below summarizes our unused and available liquidity sources as of December 31, 2023.


(Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2023

Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

$

48,467

Line of credit with primary correspondent bank

17,800

Federal Reserve's Bank Term Funding Program

1,434

Federal Reserve Discount Window

718

Unpledged available-for-sale investment securities, at fair value

25,385

Total unused and available liquidity

$

93,804

Pledged securities under the BTFP are valued at par when determining borrowing capacity. The total par value of unpledged investment securities eligible as collateral for advances under the BTFP was $16.5 million at December 31, 2023.

Capital and Share Repurchases

The Bank's total risk-based capital ratio was 53.60% and 56.23% at December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively. At December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, consolidated shareholders' equity totaled $84.6 million, or 31.2% of total assets, and $82.2 million, or 31.9% of total assets, respectively.

The Company repurchased 86,964 shares of its common stock at an average cost per share of $11.24 during the fourth quarter of 2023. During the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company repurchased 528,674 shares of its common stock at an average cost per share of $11.94 through the completion of repurchases of 265,000 shares under its January 2023 Repurchase Plan and 252,000 under its April 2023 Repurchase Plan, and the repurchase of another 11,674 shares pursuant to a third repurchase plan announced in November (the "November 2023 Repurchase Plan"). At December 31, 2023, the Company had common shares outstanding of 4,761,326 and 228,326 of those shares were available for repurchase under the November 2023 Repurchase Plan.

Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 3.14%, up one basis point compared to the prior quarter. For the fourth quarter of 2023, the average yield on interest-earning assets was 4.17%, up 26 basis points from the prior quarter, while the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities was 1.73%, up 35 basis points from the third quarter of 2023.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $2.0 million, down $12,000, or 1%, compared to the third quarter of 2023. Total interest income was up $134,000, or 5%, while total interest expense increased by $146,000, or 29%, in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the prior quarter.

The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, the Company's total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resulting yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates, and the net interest margin. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%. All average balances are based on daily balances.



















Three Months Ended



12/31/2023

9/30/2023

(Dollars in thousands)

Average
Balance

Interest

Average
Yield/ Rate

Average
Balance

Interest

Average
Yield/ Rate

INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS

















Loans receivable(1)

$

140,757

$

2,066

5.82

%

$

134,851

$

1,852

5.45

%

Investment securities(TE)(2)

96,640

400

1.67


99,373

403

1.64

Other interest earning assets

11,276

137

4.83


16,915

214

5.02

Total interest-earning assets(TE)

$

248,673

$

2,603

4.17

%

$

251,139

$

2,469

3.91

%

INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES

















Demand deposits, money market, and savings accounts

$

82,474

$

185

0.89

%

$

83,051

$

154

0.73

%

Certificates of deposit

51,707

344

2.64


50,526

274

2.15

Total interest-bearing deposits

134,181

529

1.56


133,577

428

1.27

Borrowings

13,016

114

3.50


9,306

69

2.93

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

147,197

$

643

1.73

%

$

142,883

$

497

1.38

%

Net interest-earning assets

$

101,476






$

108,256





Net interest income; average interest rate spread(TE)



$

1,960

2.44

%



$

1,972

2.53

%

Net interest margin(TE)(3)






3.14

%






3.13

%


(1)

Includes non-accrual loans during the respective periods. Calculated net of deferred fees and discounts and loans in-process.

(2)

Average investment securities does not include unrealized holding gains/losses on available-for-sale securities.

(3)

Equals net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $672,000, up $366,000, or a 120% increase from the third quarter of 2023. The Company received and recognized as income a $437,000 Bank Enterprise Award ("BEA") Program grant from the CDFI Fund during the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 also included the $92,000 loss on the sale of investment securities discussed previously. The securities were sold for a total of $1.9 million.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $2.1 million, up $41,000, or 2%, compared to the third quarter of 2023. Professional fees totaled $140,000 for the fourth quarter of 2023, up $40,000, or 40%, from the prior quarter. Professional fees associated with obtaining the BEA Program grant totaled $66,000 and were expensed in the fourth quarter of 2023.

During the first quarter of 2024, the Company is converting to a new core processing system and expects to incur approximately $500,000 (pre-tax) of data conversion and other associated costs. The core system conversion will significantly enhance our customer-facing and internal banking technology. The Company also estimates annualized savings of greater than $200,000 after completing the conversion.

About Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLST) is a Louisiana corporation and registered bank holding company for Catalyst Bank, its wholly-owned subsidiary, with $270.9 million in assets at December 31, 2023. Catalyst Bank, formerly St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, has been in operation in the Acadiana region of south-central Louisiana for over 100 years. With a focus on fueling business and improving lives throughout the region, Catalyst Bank offers commercial and retail banking products through our six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. To learn more about Catalyst Bancorp and Catalyst Bank, visit www.catalystbank.com, or the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission, www.sec.gov.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release reflects industry conditions, Company performance and financial results and contains "forward-looking statements,' which may include forecasts of our financial results and condition, expectations for our operations and businesses, and our assumptions for those forecasts and expectations. Do not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risk factors and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectation expressed in such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements are described under "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Supervision and Regulation" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and in other documents subsequently filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at the SEC's website and the Company's website, each of which are referenced above. To the extent that statements in this news release relate to future plans, objectives, financial results or performance by the Company, these statements are deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are generally identified by use of words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. 

Forward-looking statements represent management's beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. All information is as of the date of this news release. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.








CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION












(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)


(Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

12/31/2022

ASSETS








Non-interest-bearing cash

$

3,654

$

3,497

$

5,092

Interest-bearing cash and due from banks

15,357

9,769

8,380

Total cash and cash equivalents

19,011

13,266

13,472

Investment securities:








Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

70,540

71,808

79,602

Securities held-to-maturity

13,461

13,464

13,475

Loans receivable, net of unearned income

144,920

135,672

133,607

Allowance for loan losses

(2,124)

(2,036)

(1,807)

Loans receivable, net



142,796

133,636

131,800

Accrued interest receivable

906

806

673

Foreclosed assets

60

37

320

Premises and equipment, net

6,072

6,160

6,303

Stock in correspondent banks, at cost

1,878

1,858

1,808

Bank-owned life insurance

14,026

13,917

13,617

Other assets

2,141

2,956

2,254

TOTAL ASSETS

$

270,891

$

257,908

$

263,324










LIABILITIES








Deposits:








Non-interest-bearing

$

28,183

$

33,222

$

33,657

Interest-bearing

137,439

131,998

131,437

Total deposits

165,622

165,220

165,094

Borrowings

19,378

9,333

9,198

Other liabilities

1,274

1,147

558

TOTAL LIABILITIES

186,274

175,700

174,850










SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY








Common stock

48

48

53

Additional paid-in capital

45,020

45,855

51,062

Unallocated common stock held by benefit plans

(6,221)

(6,274)

(6,307)

Retained earnings

53,007

52,687

52,740

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(7,237)

(10,108)

(9,074)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

84,617

82,208

88,474

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

270,891

$

257,908

$

263,324
















CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)


















Three Months Ended


Year Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

12/31/2022

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

INTEREST INCOME














Loans receivable, including fees

$

2,066

$

1,852

$

1,543

$

7,238

$

6,127

Investment securities

400

403

418

1,643

1,480

Other

137

214

145

780

407

Total interest income

2,603

2,469

2,106

9,661

8,014

INTEREST EXPENSE














Deposits

529

428

130

1,541

402

Borrowings

114

69

76

319

281

Total interest expense

643

497

206

1,860

683

Net interest income

1,960

1,972

1,900

7,801

7,331

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

128

-

-

128

(375)

Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses

1,832

1,972

1,900

7,673

7,706

NON-INTEREST INCOME














Service charges on deposit accounts

201

190

189

774

731

Bank-owned life insurance

109

104

98

409

314

Gain (loss) on sales of investment securities

(92)

-

-

(92)

-

Gain (loss) on disposals and sales of fixed assets

-

-

-

-

(77)

Federal community development grant

437

-

-

437

171

Other

17

12

14

61

34

Total non-interest income

672

306

301

1,589

1,173

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE














Salaries and employee benefits

1,149

1,141

1,175

4,671

4,822

Occupancy and equipment

193

198

193

802

833

Data processing and communication

236

228

175

911

841

Professional fees

140

100

66

486

538

Directors' fees

118

116

117

463

302

ATM and debit card

63

68

61

250

245

Foreclosed assets, net

5

2

5

72

5

Advertising and marketing

23

25

53

100

240

Franchise and shares tax

10

19

(16)

81

115

Other

185

184

173

743

779

Total non-interest expense

2,122

2,081

2,002

8,579

8,720

Income before income tax expense (benefit)

382

197

199

683

159

Income tax expense (benefit)

62

27

28

81

(21)

NET INCOME

$

320

$

170

$

171

$

602

$

180
















Earnings per share:














Basic

$

0.08

$

0.03

$

0.03

$

0.14

$

0.04

Diluted

0.08

0.03

0.03

0.14

0.04





















CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA























Three Months Ended


Year Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

12/31/2022

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

EARNINGS DATA



















Total interest income

$

2,603

$

2,469

$

2,106

$

9,661

$

8,014

Total interest expense

643


497


206


1,860


683

Net interest income

1,960


1,972


1,900


7,801


7,331

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

128


-


-


128


(375)

Total non-interest income

672


306


301


1,589


1,173

Total non-interest expense

2,122


2,081


2,002


8,579


8,720

Income tax expense (benefit)

62


27


28


81


(21)

Net income

$

320

$

170

$

171

$

602

$

180





















AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA



















Total loans

$

140,757

$

134,851

$

133,102

$

135,713

$

132,503

Total interest-earning assets

248,673


251,139


256,033


252,616


267,300

Total assets

261,657


265,057


270,121


266,655


282,931

Total interest-bearing deposits

134,181


133,577


139,134


136,321


147,266

Total interest-bearing liabilities

147,197


142,883


149,064


146,529


156,560

Total deposits

165,102


170,589


170,952


170,677


179,826

Total shareholders' equity

82,227


84,021


88,558


84,739


93,074





















SELECTED RATIOS



















Return on average assets

0.49

%

0.25

%

0.25

%

0.23

%

0.06

%

Return on average equity

1.54


0.80


0.76


0.71


0.19

Efficiency ratio

80.61


91.34


90.99


91.36


102.55

Net interest margin(TE)

3.14


3.13


2.96


3.10


2.75

Average equity to average assets

31.43


31.70


32.78


31.78


32.90

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(1)

52.34


54.97


56.17








Tier 1 leverage capital ratio(1)

31.67


31.08


30.37








Total risk-based capital ratio(1)

53.60


56.23


57.42





























NON-FINANCIAL DATA



















Total employees (full-time equivalent)

48


47


50








Common shares issued and outstanding, end of period

4,761,326


4,848,290


5,290,000









(1)     Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.





















CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(continued)























Three Months Ended


Year Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2023

9/30/2023

12/31/2022

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES



















Allowance for loan losses:



















Beginning balance

$

2,036

$

2,081

$

1,804

$

1,807

$

2,276

CECL adoption impact

-


-


-


209


-

Provision for (reversal of) loan losses

151


(62)


-


87


(375)

Charge-offs

(76)


(9)


(19)


(102)


(210)

Recoveries

13


26


22


123


116

Net (charge-offs) recoveries

(63)


17


3


21


(94)

Ending balance

$

2,124

$

2,036

$

1,807

$

2,124

$

1,807





















Allowance for unfunded commitments:



















Beginning balance

280


218


-


-


-

CECL adoption impact

-


-


-


216


-

Provision for losses on unfunded commitments

(23)


62


-


41


-

Ending balance

$

257

$

280

$

-

$

257

$

-





















Total allowance for credit losses, end of period

$

2,381

$

2,316

$

1,807

$

2,381

$

1,807

Total provision for (reversal of) credit losses

128


-


-


128


(375)





















CREDIT QUALITY(1)



















Non-accruing loans

$

1,967

$

1,961

$

1,494








Accruing loans 90 days or more past due

24


127


191








Total non-performing loans

1,991


2,088


1,685








Foreclosed assets

60


37


320








Total non-performing assets

$

2,051

$

2,125

$

2,005





























Total non-performing loans to total loans

1.37

%

1.54

%

1.26

%







Total non-performing assets to total assets

0.76


0.82


0.76









(1)     Credit quality data and ratios are as of the end of each period presented.

For more information:
Joe Zanco, President and CEO
(337) 948-3033

SOURCE Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.

