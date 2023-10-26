Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2023 Third Quarter Results

OPELOUSAS, La., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "CLST") (the "Company"), the parent company for Catalyst Bank (the "Bank") (www.catalystbank.com), reported financial results for the third quarter of 2023. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $170,000, up $131,000, compared to net income of $39,000 for the second quarter of 2023.

"We grew our loan portfolio during the quarter by helping local businesses grow," said Joe Zanco, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "Although deposit competition remains tough, more and more people in our community are coming to understand how keeping their deposits in local banks helps our economy expand."

Capital and Share Repurchases

The Bank maintains an exceptional capital position with a total risk-based capital ratio of 56.23% and 57.27% at September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively. At September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, consolidated shareholders' equity totaled $82.2 million, or 31.9% of total assets, and $84.3 million, or 31.7% of total assets, respectively.

On April 27, 2023, the Company announced its second share repurchase plan (the "April 2023 Repurchase Plan"). Under the April 2023 Repurchase Plan, the Company may purchase up to 252,000 shares, or approximately 5% of the Company's outstanding shares of common stock. During the third quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased 81,252 shares of its common stock at an average cost per share of $12.33. At September 30, 2023, 75,290 shares were available for repurchase under the April 2023 Repurchase Plan.

Loans

Loans totaled $135.7 million at September 30, 2023, up $2.2 million, or 2%, from June 30, 2023. The increase in total loans during the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to growth in commercial and industrial and construction loans, which was partially offset by net declines in one- to four-family residential real estate loans. The increase in commercial and industrial loans was largely driven by equipment loans. Construction and land loan growth was mainly due to residential construction loans.

The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.

(Dollars in thousands)

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

Increase (Decrease) Real estate loans























One- to four-family residential

$ 83,973

$ 85,655

$ (1,682)

(2) % Commercial real estate



19,113



19,175



(62)

-

Construction and land



6,622



4,620



2,002

43

Multi-family residential



3,424



3,094



330

11

Total real estate loans



113,132



112,544



588

1

Other loans























Commercial and industrial



19,634



17,609



2,025

11

Consumer



2,906



3,340



(434)

(13)

Total other loans



22,540



20,949



1,591

8

Total loans

$ 135,672

$ 133,493

$ 2,179

2 %

The majority of the Company's loan portfolio consists of real estate loans secured by properties in our local market area, the Acadiana region of south Louisiana. Loans secured by one- to four-family residential properties accounted for 62% of total loans and commercial real estate loans accounted for 14% of total loans at September 30, 2023. Approximately 64% of our real estate loans have adjustable rates and, of our total real estate loans, approximately $54.7 million, or 48%, are scheduled to re-price or mature during the next 12 months.

Our non-real estate loans primarily consist of commercial and industrial loans, which amounted to 14% of total loans, at September 30, 2023. This segment of the portfolio largely consists of loans to local businesses involved in industrial manufacturing and equipment, communications, and professional services. Approximately 34% of our commercial and industrial loans have adjustable rates and, of total commercial and industrial loans, approximately $9.1 million, or 47% are scheduled to re-price or mature during the next 12 months.

Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

At September 30 and June 30, 2023, non-performing assets ("NPAs") totaled $2.1 million and $2.2 million, respectively, and the ratio of NPAs to total assets was 0.82% at such dates. Non-performing loans ("NPLs") totaled $2.1 million, or 1.54% of total loans, at September 30, 2023 and $1.9 million, or 1.42% of total loans, at June 30, 2023. At September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, over 94% of total NPLs were one- to four-family residential mortgage loans.

At September 30, 2023 the allowance for loan losses totaled $2.0 million, or 1.50% of total loans, compared to $2.1 million at June 30, 2023, or 1.56% of total loans. During the third quarter of 2023, $62,000 of the allowance for loan losses was reallocated to the allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments due to an increase in unfunded commercial lending commitments.

Net loan recoveries totaled $17,000 during the third quarter of 2023, compared to net recoveries of $13,000 for the second quarter of 2023. The total provision for credit losses on loans and unfunded commitments was zero for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2023.

Investment Securities

Total investment securities were $85.3 million, or 33% of total assets, at September 30, 2023. Our investment securities portfolio consists primarily of government-sponsored mortgage-backed securities and debt obligations issued by the U.S. government and government agencies. The Company has not purchased investment securities since the fourth quarter of 2022. We have also not sold or reclassified securities since the Federal Reserve Board began raising interest rates in March 2022.

At September 30, 2023, 86% of total investment securities, based on amortized cost, were classified as available-for-sale. Net unrealized losses on securities available-for-sale totaled $12.8 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $10.9 million at June 30, 2023. The increase in unrealized losses principally relates to further increases in market interest rates for similar securities during the third quarter of 2023.

The following table summarizes the amortized cost and fair value of our investment securities portfolio as of September 30, 2023.





September 30, 2023 (Dollars in thousands)

Amortized

Cost

Gross

Unrealized

Gains

Gross

Unrealized

Losses

Fair Value Securities available-for-sale























Mortgage-backed securities

$ 67,604

$ -

$ (11,181)

$ 56,423 U.S. Government and agency obligations



10,985



-



(949)



10,036 Municipal obligations



6,014



-



(665)



5,349 Total available-for-sale

$ 84,603

$ -

$ (12,795)

$ 71,808 Securities held-to-maturity























U.S. Government and agency obligations

$ 13,004

$ -

$ (2,846)

$ 10,158 Municipal obligations



460



-



(45)



415 Total held-to-maturity

$ 13,464

$ -

$ (2,891)

$ 10,573

Deposits and Liquidity

Total deposits were $165.2 million at September 30, 2023, down $6.2 million, or 4%, from June 30, 2023. Average deposits totaled $170.6 million during the third quarter of 2023, down $1.9 million, or 1%, compared to the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in total deposits during the third quarter of 2023 was largely due to declines in non-interest-bearing public funds and large commercial deposits.

During the first quarter of 2023, the Company gained $6.9 million in non-interest-bearing public funds, which were granted to an existing customer for a designated project. During the third quarter 2023, the project commenced and $4.1 million of the designated funds were disbursed. Overall, our public funds consist primarily of non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits from municipalities within our market. At September 30, 2023, total public fund deposits amounted to $26.4 million, or 16% of total deposits, compared to $24.7 million, or 14% of total deposits, at June 30, 2023.

Our total uninsured deposits (that is deposits in excess of the FDIC's insurance limit), inclusive of public funds, were approximately $45.2 million at September 30, 2023 and $50.2 million at June 30, 2023. Total uninsured non-public funds deposits were approximately $23.9 million and $30.5 million at September 30 and June 30, 2023, respectively. The full amount of our public fund deposits in excess of the FDIC's insurance limit are secured by pledging investment securities. At September 30, 2023, the amortized cost and fair value of investment securities pledged to secure public fund deposits totaled $49.7 million and $41.7 million, respectively.

The following table sets forth the composition of the Bank's deposits as of the dates indicated.

(Dollars in thousands)

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

Increase (Decrease) Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 33,222

$ 41,482

$ (8,260)

(20) % Interest-bearing demand deposits



38,881



34,159



4,722

14

Money market



15,473



18,798



(3,325)

(18)

Savings



27,237



26,927



310

1

Certificates of deposit



50,407



50,007



400

1

Total deposits

$ 165,220

$ 171,373

$ (6,153)

(4) %

The ratio of the Company's total loans to total deposits was 82% and 78% as of September 30 and June 30, 2023, respectively. In addition to our primary sources of liquidity, our secondary sources of liquidity include FHLB advances, borrowings from the Federal Reserve and a line of credit from our primary correspondent bank. At September 30, 2023, we had available capacity to borrow $48.0 million from the FHLB and $17.8 million from our primary correspondent bank. In addition, securities held by the Bank with a total par value of $35.7 million were available to pledge as collateral for borrowings from the Federal Reserve at September 30, 2023.

Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2023 was 3.13%, up 11 basis points compared to the prior quarter. The average yield on interest-earning assets increased by 23 basis points to 3.91% for the third quarter of 2023, while the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities increased by 21 basis points to 1.38%, compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2023 was $2.0 million, up $69,000, or 4%, from the second quarter of 2023 primarily due to an increase in interest income on loans (up $161,000, or 10%) partially offset by an increase in interest expense on deposits (up $77,000, or 22%). Though demand for higher rates and competition for deposit accounts remained persistent, the rise in yield on our adjustable rate loans helped the increase in interest income outpace the increase in interest expense.

The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, the Company's total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resulting yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates, and the net interest margin. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%. All average balances are based on daily balances.





Three Months Ended



9/30/2023

6/30/2023 (Dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/ Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/ Rate INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS



































Loans receivable(1)

$ 134,851

$ 1,852

5.45 %

$ 133,394

$ 1,691

5.09 % Investment securities(TE)(2)



99,373



403

1.64





101,630



413

1.65

Other interest earning assets



16,915



214

5.02





18,403



218

4.73

Total interest-earning assets(TE)

$ 251,139

$ 2,469

3.91 %

$ 253,427

$ 2,322

3.68 % INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES



































NOW, money market and savings accounts

$ 83,051

$ 154

0.73 %

$ 83,962

$ 142

0.68 % Certificates of deposit



50,526



274

2.15





51,185



209

1.64

Total interest-bearing deposits



133,577



428

1.27





135,147



351

1.04

FHLB advances



9,306



69

2.93





9,264



68

2.94

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 142,883

$ 497

1.38 %

$ 144,411

$ 419

1.17 % Net interest-earning assets

$ 108,256













$ 109,016











Net interest income; average interest rate spread(TE)







$ 1,972

2.53 %







$ 1,903

2.51 % Net interest margin(TE)(3)













3.13 %













3.02 %

(1) Includes non-accrual loans during the respective periods. Calculated net of deferred fees and discounts and loans in-process. (2) Average investment securities does not include unrealized holding gains/losses on available-for-sale securities. (3) Equals net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2023 was $306,000, down $11,000, or 3%, from the second quarter of 2023 primarily due to lower debit card income.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2023 totaled $2.1 million, down $110,000, or 5%, compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Salaries and employee benefits expense totaled $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2023, down $37,000, or 3%, from the prior quarter primarily due to a decrease in employee count.

Professional fees totaled $100,000 for the third quarter of 2023, down $17,000, or 15%, from the prior quarter primarily due to a decline in legal fees and expenses.

Foreclosed assets expense totaled $2,000 for the third quarter of 2023, down $61,000 from the prior quarter. During the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a write-down of $62,000 on real estate held as foreclosed assets. The real estate had a carrying value of $259,000 at June 30, 2023 and the sale of the property closed in July 2023.

About Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLST) is a Louisiana corporation and registered bank holding company for Catalyst Bank, its wholly-owned subsidiary, with $257.9 million in assets at September 30, 2023. Catalyst Bank, formerly St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, has been in operation in the Acadiana region of south-central Louisiana for over 100 years. With a focus on fueling business and improving lives throughout the region, Catalyst Bank offers commercial and retail banking products through our six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. To learn more about Catalyst Bancorp and Catalyst Bank, visit www.catalystbank.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include changes in the interest rate environment, changes in general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business of Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. and Catalyst Bank, and changes in the securities markets. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in belief, expectations or events.

CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION





























(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)







(Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022 ASSETS























Non-interest-bearing cash

$ 3,497

$ 4,769

$ 5,092

$ 4,558 Interest-bearing cash and due from banks



9,769



15,022



8,380



31,639 Total cash and cash equivalents



13,266



19,791



13,472



36,197 Investment securities:























Securities available-for-sale, at fair value



71,808



75,876



79,602



78,563 Securities held-to-maturity



13,464



13,468



13,475



13,480 Loans receivable, net of unearned income



135,672



133,493



133,607



131,942 Allowance for loan losses



(2,036)



(2,081)



(1,807)



(1,804) Loans receivable, net



133,636



131,412



131,800



130,138 Accrued interest receivable



806



707



673



566 Foreclosed assets



37



296



320



320 Premises and equipment, net



6,160



6,111



6,303



6,392 Stock in correspondent banks, at cost



1,858



1,839



1,808



1,799 Bank-owned life insurance



13,917



13,813



13,617



13,519 Other assets



2,956



2,662



2,254



2,630 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 257,908

$ 265,975

$ 263,324

$ 283,604

























LIABILITIES























Deposits:























Non-interest-bearing

$ 33,222

$ 41,482

$ 33,657

$ 31,988 Interest-bearing



131,998



129,891



131,437



152,239 Total deposits



165,220



171,373



165,094



184,227 Federal Home Loan Bank advances



9,333



9,288



9,198



9,153 Other liabilities



1,147



977



558



706 TOTAL LIABILITIES



175,700



181,638



174,850



194,086

























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY























Common stock



48



49



53



53 Additional paid-in capital



45,855



47,032



51,062



50,902 Unallocated common stock held by benefit plans



(6,274)



(6,616)



(6,307)



(4,020) Retained earnings



52,687



52,517



52,740



52,569 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(10,108)



(8,645)



(9,074)



(9,986) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



82,208



84,337



88,474



89,518 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 257,908

$ 265,975

$ 263,324

$ 283,604

CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)



































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

9/30/2022

9/30/2023

9/30/2022 INTEREST INCOME





























Loans receivable, including fees

$ 1,852

$ 1,691

$ 1,466

$ 5,172

$ 4,584 Investment securities



403



413



381



1,243



1,062 Other



214



218



185



643



262 Total interest income



2,469



2,322



2,032



7,058



5,908 INTEREST EXPENSE





























Deposits



428



351



93



1,012



272 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank



69



68



69



205



205 Total interest expense



497



419



162



1,217



477 Net interest income



1,972



1,903



1,870



5,841



5,431 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses



-



-



(115)



-



(375) Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses



1,972



1,903



1,985



5,841



5,806 NON-INTEREST INCOME





























Service charges on deposit accounts



190



200



192



573



542 Gain (loss) on disposals and sales of fixed assets



-



-



-



-



(77) Bank-owned life insurance



104



99



97



300



216 Federal community development grant



-



-



-



-



171 Other



12



18



7



44



20 Total non-interest income



306



317



296



917



872 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE





























Salaries and employee benefits



1,141



1,178



1,168



3,522



3,647 Occupancy and equipment



198



198



203



609



640 Data processing and communication



228



220



216



675



666 Professional fees



100



117



157



346



472 Directors' fees



116



114



75



345



185 ATM and debit card



68



61



76



187



184 Foreclosed assets, net



2



63



3



67



- Advertising and marketing



25



22



36



77



187 Franchise and shares tax



19



25



15



71



131 Other



184



193



184



558



606 Total non-interest expense



2,081



2,191



2,133



6,457



6,718 Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)



197



29



148



301



(40) Income tax expense (benefit)



27



(10)



13



19



(49) NET INCOME

$ 170

$ 39

$ 135

$ 282

$ 9































Earnings per share:





























Basic

$ 0.03

$ 0.01

$ 0.03

$ 0.06

$ 0.01 Diluted



0.03



0.01



0.03



0.06



0.01

CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA













































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

9/30/2022

9/30/2023

9/30/2022 EARNINGS DATA







































Total interest income

$ 2,469



$ 2,322



$ 2,032



$ 7,058



$ 5,908

Total interest expense



497





419





162





1,217





477

Net interest income



1,972





1,903





1,870





5,841





5,431

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses



-





-





(115)





-





(375)

Total non-interest income



306





317





296





917





872

Total non-interest expense



2,081





2,191





2,133





6,457





6,718

Income tax expense (benefit)



27





(10)





13





19





(49)

Net income

$ 170



$ 39



$ 135



$ 282



$ 9











































AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA







































Total assets

$ 265,057



$ 268,095



$ 288,244



$ 268,339



$ 287,247

Total interest-earning assets



251,139





253,427





270,777





253,946





271,097

Total loans



134,851





133,394





131,827





134,013





132,301

Total interest-bearing deposits



133,577





135,147





151,571





137,042





150,006

Total interest-bearing liabilities



142,883





144,411





160,697





146,304





159,086

Total deposits



170,589





172,526





185,453





172,556





182,816

Total shareholders' equity



84,021





85,421





92,956





85,585





94,596











































SELECTED RATIOS







































Return on average assets



0.25 %



0.06 %



0.19 %



0.14 %



0.00 % Return on average equity



0.80





0.18





0.58





0.44





0.01

Efficiency ratio



91.34





98.73





98.44





95.55





106.58

Net interest margin(TE)



3.13





3.02





2.75





3.08





2.68

Average equity to average assets



31.70





31.86





32.25





31.89





32.93

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(1)



54.97





56.02





57.84

















Tier 1 leverage capital ratio(1)



31.08





30.64





28.29

















Total risk-based capital ratio(1)



56.23





57.27





59.09



















(1) Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.

CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (continued)













































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

9/30/2022

9/30/2023

9/30/2022 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES







































Allowance for loan losses:







































Beginning balance

$ 2,081



$ 2,070



$ 1,980



$ 1,807



$ 2,276

CECL adoption impact



-





-





-





209





-

Provision for (reversal of) loan losses



(62)





(2)





(115)





(64)





(375)

Charge-offs



(9)





(10)





(90)





(26)





(191)

Recoveries



26





23





29





110





94

Net (charge-offs) recoveries



17





13





(61)





84





(97)

Ending balance

$ 2,036



$ 2,081



$ 1,804



$ 2,036



$ 1,804











































Allowance for unfunded commitments:







































Beginning balance



218





216





-





-





-

CECL adoption impact



-





-





-





216





-

Provision for losses on unfunded commitments



62





2





-





64





-

Ending balance

$ 280



$ 218



$ -



$ 280



$ -











































Total allowance for credit losses, end of period

$ 2,316



$ 2,299



$ 1,804



$ 2,316



$ 1,804

Total provision for (reversal of) credit losses



-





-





(115)





-





(375)











































CREDIT QUALITY(1)







































Non-accruing loans

$ 1,961



$ 1,629



$ 1,221

















Accruing loans 90 days or more past due



127





260





379

















Total non-performing loans



2,088





1,889





1,600

















Foreclosed assets



37





296





320

















Total non-performing assets

$ 2,125



$ 2,185



$ 1,920



























































Total non-performing loans to total loans



1.54 %



1.42 %



1.21 %















Total non-performing assets to total assets



0.82





0.82





0.68



















(1) Credit quality data and ratios are as of the end of each period presented.

