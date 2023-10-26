Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2023 Third Quarter Results

OPELOUSAS, La., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "CLST") (the "Company"), the parent company for Catalyst Bank (the "Bank") (www.catalystbank.com), reported financial results for the third quarter of 2023. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $170,000, up $131,000, compared to net income of $39,000 for the second quarter of 2023.

"We grew our loan portfolio during the quarter by helping local businesses grow," said Joe Zanco, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "Although deposit competition remains tough, more and more people in our community are coming to understand how keeping their deposits in local banks helps our economy expand."

Capital and Share Repurchases

The Bank maintains an exceptional capital position with a total risk-based capital ratio of 56.23% and 57.27% at September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively. At September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, consolidated shareholders' equity totaled $82.2 million, or 31.9% of total assets, and $84.3 million, or 31.7% of total assets, respectively.

On April 27, 2023, the Company announced its second share repurchase plan (the "April 2023 Repurchase Plan"). Under the April 2023 Repurchase Plan, the Company may purchase up to 252,000 shares, or approximately 5% of the Company's outstanding shares of common stock. During the third quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased 81,252 shares of its common stock at an average cost per share of $12.33. At September 30, 2023, 75,290 shares were available for repurchase under the April 2023 Repurchase Plan.

Loans

Loans totaled $135.7 million at September 30, 2023, up $2.2 million, or 2%, from June 30, 2023. The increase in total loans during the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to growth in commercial and industrial and construction loans, which was partially offset by net declines in one- to four-family residential real estate loans. The increase in commercial and industrial loans was largely driven by equipment loans. Construction and land loan growth was mainly due to residential construction loans.

The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.

(Dollars in thousands)

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

Increase (Decrease)

Real estate loans











One- to four-family residential

$

83,973

$

85,655

$

(1,682)

(2)

%

Commercial real estate

19,113

19,175

(62)

-

Construction and land

6,622

4,620

2,002

43

Multi-family residential

3,424

3,094

330

11

Total real estate loans

113,132

112,544

588

1

Other loans











Commercial and industrial

19,634

17,609

2,025

11

Consumer

2,906

3,340

(434)

(13)

Total other loans

22,540

20,949

1,591

8

Total loans

$

135,672

$

133,493

$

2,179

2

%

The majority of the Company's loan portfolio consists of real estate loans secured by properties in our local market area, the Acadiana region of south Louisiana. Loans secured by one- to four-family residential properties accounted for 62% of total loans and commercial real estate loans accounted for 14% of total loans at September 30, 2023. Approximately 64% of our real estate loans have adjustable rates and, of our total real estate loans, approximately $54.7 million, or 48%, are scheduled to re-price or mature during the next 12 months. 

Our non-real estate loans primarily consist of commercial and industrial loans, which amounted to 14% of total loans, at September 30, 2023. This segment of the portfolio largely consists of loans to local businesses involved in industrial manufacturing and equipment, communications, and professional services. Approximately 34% of our commercial and industrial loans have adjustable rates and, of total commercial and industrial loans, approximately $9.1 million, or 47% are scheduled to re-price or mature during the next 12 months.

Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

At September 30 and June 30, 2023, non-performing assets ("NPAs") totaled $2.1 million and $2.2 million, respectively, and the ratio of NPAs to total assets was 0.82% at such dates. Non-performing loans ("NPLs") totaled $2.1 million, or 1.54% of total loans, at September 30, 2023 and $1.9 million, or 1.42% of total loans, at June 30, 2023. At September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, over 94% of total NPLs were one- to four-family residential mortgage loans.

At September 30, 2023 the allowance for loan losses totaled $2.0 million, or 1.50% of total loans, compared to $2.1 million at June 30, 2023, or 1.56% of total loans. During the third quarter of 2023, $62,000 of the allowance for loan losses was reallocated to the allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments due to an increase in unfunded commercial lending commitments.

Net loan recoveries totaled $17,000 during the third quarter of 2023, compared to net recoveries of $13,000 for the second quarter of 2023. The total provision for credit losses on loans and unfunded commitments was zero for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2023.

Investment Securities

Total investment securities were $85.3 million, or 33% of total assets, at September 30, 2023. Our investment securities portfolio consists primarily of government-sponsored mortgage-backed securities and debt obligations issued by the U.S. government and government agencies. The Company has not purchased investment securities since the fourth quarter of 2022. We have also not sold or reclassified securities since the Federal Reserve Board began raising interest rates in March 2022.  

At September 30, 2023, 86% of total investment securities, based on amortized cost, were classified as available-for-sale. Net unrealized losses on securities available-for-sale totaled $12.8 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $10.9 million at June 30, 2023. The increase in unrealized losses principally relates to further increases in market interest rates for similar securities during the third quarter of 2023.

The following table summarizes the amortized cost and fair value of our investment securities portfolio as of September 30, 2023.

September 30, 2023

(Dollars in thousands)

 Amortized
Cost

Gross
Unrealized
Gains

Gross
Unrealized
Losses

Fair Value

Securities available-for-sale











Mortgage-backed securities

$

67,604

$

-

$

(11,181)

$

56,423

U.S. Government and agency obligations

10,985

-

(949)

10,036

Municipal obligations

6,014

-

(665)

5,349

Total available-for-sale

$

84,603

$

-

$

(12,795)

$

71,808

Securities held-to-maturity











U.S. Government and agency obligations

$

13,004

$

-

$

(2,846)

$

10,158

Municipal obligations

460

-

(45)

415

Total held-to-maturity

$

13,464

$

-

$

(2,891)

$

10,573

Deposits and Liquidity

Total deposits were $165.2 million at September 30, 2023, down $6.2 million, or 4%, from June 30, 2023. Average deposits totaled $170.6 million during the third quarter of 2023, down $1.9 million, or 1%, compared to the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in total deposits during the third quarter of 2023 was largely due to declines in non-interest-bearing public funds and large commercial deposits.

During the first quarter of 2023, the Company gained $6.9 million in non-interest-bearing public funds, which were granted to an existing customer for a designated project. During the third quarter 2023, the project commenced and $4.1 million of the designated funds were disbursed. Overall, our public funds consist primarily of non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits from municipalities within our market. At September 30, 2023, total public fund deposits amounted to $26.4 million, or 16% of total deposits, compared to $24.7 million, or 14% of total deposits, at June 30, 2023.

Our total uninsured deposits (that is deposits in excess of the FDIC's insurance limit), inclusive of public funds, were approximately $45.2 million at September 30, 2023 and $50.2 million at June 30, 2023. Total uninsured non-public funds deposits were approximately $23.9 million and $30.5 million at September 30 and June 30, 2023, respectively. The full amount of our public fund deposits in excess of the FDIC's insurance limit are secured by pledging investment securities. At September 30, 2023, the amortized cost and fair value of investment securities pledged to secure public fund deposits totaled $49.7 million and $41.7 million, respectively.

The following table sets forth the composition of the Bank's deposits as of the dates indicated.

(Dollars in thousands)

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

Increase (Decrease)

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

$

33,222

$

41,482

$

(8,260)

(20)

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits

38,881

34,159

4,722

14

Money market

15,473

18,798

(3,325)

(18)

Savings

27,237

26,927

310

1

Certificates of deposit

50,407

50,007

400

1

Total deposits

$

165,220

$

171,373

$

(6,153)

(4)

%

The ratio of the Company's total loans to total deposits was 82% and 78% as of September 30 and June 30, 2023, respectively. In addition to our primary sources of liquidity, our secondary sources of liquidity include FHLB advances, borrowings from the Federal Reserve and a line of credit from our primary correspondent bank. At September 30, 2023, we had available capacity to borrow $48.0 million from the FHLB and $17.8 million from our primary correspondent bank. In addition, securities held by the Bank with a total par value of $35.7 million were available to pledge as collateral for borrowings from the Federal Reserve at September 30, 2023.

Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the third quarter of 2023 was 3.13%, up 11 basis points compared to the prior quarter. The average yield on interest-earning assets increased by 23 basis points to 3.91% for the third quarter of 2023, while the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities increased by 21 basis points to 1.38%, compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2023 was $2.0 million, up $69,000, or 4%, from the second quarter of 2023 primarily due to an increase in interest income on loans (up $161,000, or 10%) partially offset by an increase in interest expense on deposits (up $77,000, or 22%). Though demand for higher rates and competition for deposit accounts remained persistent, the rise in yield on our adjustable rate loans helped the increase in interest income outpace the increase in interest expense.

The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, the Company's total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resulting yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates, and the net interest margin. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%. All average balances are based on daily balances.

Three Months Ended



9/30/2023

6/30/2023

(Dollars in thousands)

Average
Balance

Interest

Average
Yield/ Rate

Average
Balance

Interest

Average
Yield/ Rate

INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS

















Loans receivable(1)

$

134,851

$

1,852

5.45

%

$

133,394

$

1,691

5.09

%

Investment securities(TE)(2)

99,373

403

1.64


101,630

413

1.65

Other interest earning assets

16,915

214

5.02


18,403

218

4.73

Total interest-earning assets(TE)

$

251,139

$

2,469

3.91

%

$

253,427

$

2,322

3.68

%

INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES

















NOW, money market and savings accounts

$

83,051

$

154

0.73

%

$

83,962

$

142

0.68

%

Certificates of deposit

50,526

274

2.15


51,185

209

1.64

Total interest-bearing deposits

133,577

428

1.27


135,147

351

1.04

FHLB advances

9,306

69

2.93


9,264

68

2.94

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

142,883

$

497

1.38

%

$

144,411

$

419

1.17

%

Net interest-earning assets

$

108,256






$

109,016





Net interest income; average interest rate spread(TE)



$

1,972

2.53

%



$

1,903

2.51

%

Net interest margin(TE)(3)






3.13

%






3.02

%

(1)

Includes non-accrual loans during the respective periods. Calculated net of deferred fees and discounts and loans in-process.

(2)

Average investment securities does not include unrealized holding gains/losses on available-for-sale securities.

(3)

Equals net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2023 was $306,000, down $11,000, or 3%, from the second quarter of 2023 primarily due to lower debit card income.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2023 totaled $2.1 million, down $110,000, or 5%, compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Salaries and employee benefits expense totaled $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2023, down $37,000, or 3%, from the prior quarter primarily due to a decrease in employee count.

Professional fees totaled $100,000 for the third quarter of 2023, down $17,000, or 15%, from the prior quarter primarily due to a decline in legal fees and expenses.

Foreclosed assets expense totaled $2,000 for the third quarter of 2023, down $61,000 from the prior quarter. During the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a write-down of $62,000 on real estate held as foreclosed assets. The real estate had a carrying value of $259,000 at June 30, 2023 and the sale of the property closed in July 2023.

About Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLST) is a Louisiana corporation and registered bank holding company for Catalyst Bank, its wholly-owned subsidiary, with $257.9 million in assets at September 30, 2023. Catalyst Bank, formerly St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, has been in operation in the Acadiana region of south-central Louisiana for over 100 years. With a focus on fueling business and improving lives throughout the region, Catalyst Bank offers commercial and retail banking products through our six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. To learn more about Catalyst Bancorp and Catalyst Bank, visit www.catalystbank.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include changes in the interest rate environment, changes in general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business of Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. and Catalyst Bank, and changes in the securities markets. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in belief, expectations or events.

CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION















(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

ASSETS











Non-interest-bearing cash

$

3,497

$

4,769

$

5,092

$

4,558

Interest-bearing cash and due from banks

9,769

15,022

8,380

31,639

Total cash and cash equivalents

13,266

19,791

13,472

36,197

Investment securities:











Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

71,808

75,876

79,602

78,563

Securities held-to-maturity

13,464

13,468

13,475

13,480

Loans receivable, net of unearned income

135,672

133,493

133,607

131,942

Allowance for loan losses

(2,036)

(2,081)

(1,807)

(1,804)

Loans receivable, net



133,636

131,412

131,800

130,138

Accrued interest receivable

806

707

673

566

Foreclosed assets

37

296

320

320

Premises and equipment, net

6,160

6,111

6,303

6,392

Stock in correspondent banks, at cost

1,858

1,839

1,808

1,799

Bank-owned life insurance

13,917

13,813

13,617

13,519

Other assets

2,956

2,662

2,254

2,630

TOTAL ASSETS

$

257,908

$

265,975

$

263,324

$

283,604













LIABILITIES











Deposits:











Non-interest-bearing

$

33,222

$

41,482

$

33,657

$

31,988

Interest-bearing

131,998

129,891

131,437

152,239

Total deposits

165,220

171,373

165,094

184,227

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

9,333

9,288

9,198

9,153

Other liabilities

1,147

977

558

706

TOTAL LIABILITIES

175,700

181,638

174,850

194,086













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Common stock

48

49

53

53

Additional paid-in capital

45,855

47,032

51,062

50,902

Unallocated common stock held by benefit plans

(6,274)

(6,616)

(6,307)

(4,020)

Retained earnings

52,687

52,517

52,740

52,569

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(10,108)

(8,645)

(9,074)

(9,986)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

82,208

84,337

88,474

89,518

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

257,908

$

265,975

$

263,324

$

283,604

CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)


















Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

9/30/2022

9/30/2023

9/30/2022

INTEREST INCOME














Loans receivable, including fees

$

1,852

$

1,691

$

1,466

$

5,172

$

4,584

Investment securities

403

413

381

1,243

1,062

Other

214

218

185

643

262

Total interest income

2,469

2,322

2,032

7,058

5,908

INTEREST EXPENSE














Deposits

428

351

93

1,012

272

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

69

68

69

205

205

Total interest expense

497

419

162

1,217

477

Net interest income

1,972

1,903

1,870

5,841

5,431

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

-

-

(115)

-

(375)

Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses

1,972

1,903

1,985

5,841

5,806

NON-INTEREST INCOME














Service charges on deposit accounts

190

200

192

573

542

Gain (loss) on disposals and sales of fixed assets

-

-

-

-

(77)

Bank-owned life insurance

104

99

97

300

216

Federal community development grant

-

-

-

-

171

Other

12

18

7

44

20

Total non-interest income

306

317

296

917

872

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE














Salaries and employee benefits

1,141

1,178

1,168

3,522

3,647

Occupancy and equipment

198

198

203

609

640

Data processing and communication

228

220

216

675

666

Professional fees

100

117

157

346

472

Directors' fees

116

114

75

345

185

ATM and debit card

68

61

76

187

184

Foreclosed assets, net

2

63

3

67

-

Advertising and marketing

25

22

36

77

187

Franchise and shares tax

19

25

15

71

131

Other

184

193

184

558

606

Total non-interest expense

2,081

2,191

2,133

6,457

6,718

Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)

197

29

148

301

(40)

Income tax expense (benefit)

27

(10)

13

19

(49)

NET INCOME

$

170

$

39

$

135

$

282

$

9
















Earnings per share:














Basic

$

0.03

$

0.01

$

0.03

$

0.06

$

0.01

Diluted

0.03

0.01

0.03

0.06

0.01

CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA























Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

9/30/2022

9/30/2023

9/30/2022

EARNINGS DATA



















Total interest income

$

2,469

$

2,322

$

2,032

$

7,058

$

5,908

Total interest expense

497


419


162


1,217


477

Net interest income

1,972


1,903


1,870


5,841


5,431

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

-


-


(115)


-


(375)

Total non-interest income

306


317


296


917


872

Total non-interest expense

2,081


2,191


2,133


6,457


6,718

Income tax expense (benefit)

27


(10)


13


19


(49)

Net income

$

170

$

39

$

135

$

282

$

9





















AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA



















Total assets

$

265,057

$

268,095

$

288,244

$

268,339

$

287,247

Total interest-earning assets

251,139


253,427


270,777


253,946


271,097

Total loans

134,851


133,394


131,827


134,013


132,301

Total interest-bearing deposits

133,577


135,147


151,571


137,042


150,006

Total interest-bearing liabilities

142,883


144,411


160,697


146,304


159,086

Total deposits

170,589


172,526


185,453


172,556


182,816

Total shareholders' equity

84,021


85,421


92,956


85,585


94,596





















SELECTED RATIOS



















Return on average assets

0.25

%

0.06

%

0.19

%

0.14

%

0.00

%

Return on average equity

0.80


0.18


0.58


0.44


0.01

Efficiency ratio

91.34


98.73


98.44


95.55


106.58

Net interest margin(TE)

3.13


3.02


2.75


3.08


2.68

Average equity to average assets

31.70


31.86


32.25


31.89


32.93

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(1)

54.97


56.02


57.84








Tier 1 leverage capital ratio(1)

31.08


30.64


28.29








Total risk-based capital ratio(1)

56.23


57.27


59.09








(1)

Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.

CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(continued)























Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

9/30/2022

9/30/2023

9/30/2022

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES



















Allowance for loan losses:



















Beginning balance

$

2,081

$

2,070

$

1,980

$

1,807

$

2,276

CECL adoption impact

-


-


-


209


-

Provision for (reversal of) loan losses

(62)


(2)


(115)


(64)


(375)

Charge-offs

(9)


(10)


(90)


(26)


(191)

Recoveries

26


23


29


110


94

Net (charge-offs) recoveries

17


13


(61)


84


(97)

Ending balance

$

2,036

$

2,081

$

1,804

$

2,036

$

1,804





















Allowance for unfunded commitments:



















Beginning balance

218


216


-


-


-

CECL adoption impact

-


-


-


216


-

Provision for losses on unfunded commitments

62


2


-


64


-

Ending balance

$

280

$

218

$

-

$

280

$

-





















Total allowance for credit losses, end of period

$

2,316

$

2,299

$

1,804

$

2,316

$

1,804

Total provision for (reversal of) credit losses

-


-


(115)


-


(375)





















CREDIT QUALITY(1)



















Non-accruing loans

$

1,961

$

1,629

$

1,221








Accruing loans 90 days or more past due

127


260


379








Total non-performing loans

2,088


1,889


1,600








Foreclosed assets

37


296


320








Total non-performing assets

$

2,125

$

2,185

$

1,920





























Total non-performing loans to total loans

1.54

%

1.42

%

1.21

%







Total non-performing assets to total assets

0.82


0.82


0.68








(1)

Credit quality data and ratios are as of the end of each period presented.

For more information:
Joe Zanco, President and CEO
(337) 948-3033

SOURCE Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.

