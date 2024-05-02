Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2024 First Quarter Results and Approval of New Share Repurchase Plan

OPELOUSAS, La., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "CLST") (the "Company"), the parent company for Catalyst Bank (the "Bank") (www.catalystbank.com), reported a net loss of $4.7 million for the first quarter of 2024, which includes a $5.5 million loss on the sale of investment securities and $560,000 of data conversion and other expenses associated with the Bank's upgrade to a new core processing system.

"Our net loss resulted from two strategic moves that significantly enhance our growth prospects," said Joe Zanco. "First, we completed a full upgrade of our banking systems and now offer among the very best technology in banking. We're incredibly proud of our team for executing such a successful systems upgrade."

"Second, we repositioned our balance sheet by selling lower-yielding investment securities. The sales generated $42.6 million in cash which we plan to invest in new loans, higher-yielding investment securities, share repurchases and debt repayments," continued Zanco.

Loans

Loans totaled $143.5 million at March 31, 2024, down $1.4 million, or less than 1%, from December 31, 2023. The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.



























(Dollars in thousands)

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

Increase (Decrease) Real estate loans























One- to four-family residential

$ 81,686

$ 83,623

$ (1,937)

(2) % Commercial real estate



21,130



21,478



(348)

(2)

Construction and land



19,369



13,857



5,512

40

Multi-family residential



3,061



3,373



(312)

(9)

Total real estate loans



125,246



122,331



2,915

2

Other loans























Commercial and industrial



15,711



19,984



(4,273)

(21)

Consumer



2,534



2,605



(71)

(3)

Total other loans



18,245



22,589



(4,344)

(19)

Total loans

$ 143,491

$ 144,920

$ (1,429)

(1) %

In the first quarter of 2024, strong construction loan growth was offset primarily by net declines in our commercial and industrial and residential loan portfolios. Construction loan growth was largely driven by multi-family residential development and additional fundings on several existing construction loans.

The following table summarizes the composition of our construction and land loan balances and commitments, including the related undisbursed amounts for construction projects in process as of March 31, 2024.





















(Dollars in thousands)

Loan Balance

Undisbursed

Total

Commitment Commercial construction and land loans

















Multi-family residential

$ 4,782

$ 3,218

$ 8,000 Retail



711



4,769



5,480 Health service facilities



2,749



2,663



5,412 Hospitality



2,716



700



3,416 Residential subdivision development



813



9



822 Commercial land



297



-



297 Other commercial construction and development



3,790



289



4,079 Total commercial construction and land

$ 15,858

$ 11,648

$ 27,506 Consumer construction and land loans

















Residential construction



2,851



1,241



4,092 Consumer land



660



-



660 Total consumer construction and land



3,511



1,241



4,752 Total construction and land

$ 19,369

$ 12,889

$ 32,258

Based on total commitment and contractual maturity date, the weighted average term to maturity of our construction and land loan portfolio is approximately 11 months as of March 31, 2024.

Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

At March 31, 2024, non-performing assets ("NPAs") totaled $1.7 million, down $331,000, or 16.1%, compared to $2.1 million at December 31, 2023. Non-performing loans totaling $275,000 as of December 31, 2023 were paid-off or returned to accrual status during the first quarter of 2024. The ratio of NPAs to total assets was 0.61% and 0.76% at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. Non-performing loans ("NPLs") comprised 1.03% of total loans at March 31, 2024, and 1.37% of total loans at December 31, 2023. At March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, 98% and 95% of total NPLs, respectively, were one- to four-family residential mortgage loans.

At March 31, 2024, the allowance for loan losses totaled $2.1 million, or 1.44% of total loans, compared to 1.47% of total loans at December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses on unfunded lending commitments totaled $310,000 and $257,000 at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. The provision for credit losses, inclusive of the provision for unfunded commitments, for the first quarter of 2024 totaled $95,000 and was largely attributable to growth in total construction loan commitments.

Net loan charge-offs totaled $98,000 during the first quarter of 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $63,000 for the fourth quarter of 2023. Net loan charge-offs in both periods were primarily attributable to one- to four-family residential loans.

Investment Securities

Total investment securities were $39.0 million, or 13.8% of total assets, at March 31, 2024, down $45.0 million, or 53.6%, compared to December 31, 2023. During the first quarter of 2024, the Company sold $48.0 million of available-for-sale securities (quoted at book value) for a pre-tax loss of $5.5 million. Cash proceeds from the sale totaled $42.6 million. The Company expects to re-deploy the sales proceeds into a mix of loans, higher-yielding investment securities, share repurchases, and debt repayments.

At March 31, 2024 the amortized cost and fair value of pledged investment securities totaled $25.4 million and $21.3 million, respectively. The amortized cost and fair value of investment securities pledged as collateral for borrowings through the Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") totaled $21.6 million and $18.0 million, respectively at March 31, 2024. The remainder of the pledged investment securities at March 31, 2024 served as collateral for public fund deposits.

Deposits

Total deposits were $169.6 million at March 31, 2024, up $4.0 million, or 2%, from December 31, 2023. The following table sets forth the composition of the Bank's deposits as of the dates indicated. The ratio of the Company's total loans to total deposits was 85% and 88% as of March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively.

(Dollars in thousands)

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

Increase (Decrease) Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 28,836

$ 28,183

$ 653

2 % Interest-bearing demand deposits



35,374



36,867



(1,493)

(4)

Money market



14,712



15,126



(414)

(3)

Savings



33,675



31,518



2,157

7

Certificates of deposit



57,040



53,928



3,112

6

Total deposits

$ 169,637

$ 165,622

$ 4,015

2 %

Total public fund deposits amounted to $22.7 million, or 13% of total deposits, at March 31, 2024, compared to $23.3 million, or 14% of total deposits, at December 31, 2023. At March 31, 2024, approximately 78% of our total public fund deposits consisted of non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits from municipalities within our market.

Our total uninsured deposits (that is deposits in excess of the FDIC's insurance limit), inclusive of public funds, were approximately $41.7 million at March 31, 2024 and $44.6 million at December 31, 2023. Total uninsured non-public funds deposits were approximately $23.9 million and $26.3 million at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. The full amount of our public fund deposits in excess of the FDIC's insurance limit are secured by pledging investment securities and portions of a custodial letter of credit from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas.

Borrowings

Total borrowings at March 31, 2024 were $29.4 million, up $10.0 million from December 31, 2023. During the first quarter of 2024, the Bank increased its borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta through the BTFP. At March 31, 2024, the Bank had one $20.0 million BTFP advance outstanding with a contractual interest rate of 4.76% and a maturity date of January 15, 2025.

Capital and Share Repurchases

The Company announced that its Board of Directors approved the Company's fourth share repurchase plan (the "May 2024 Repurchase Plan"). Under the May 2024 Repurchase Plan, the Company may purchase up to 227,000 shares, or approximately 5%, of the Company's outstanding shares of common stock.

The Company repurchased 202,997 shares of its common stock at an average cost per share of $12.12 during the first quarter of 2024 under its November 2023 Repurchase Plan. At March 31, 2024, the Company had common shares outstanding of 4,558,329 and 25,329 of those shares were available for repurchase under the November 2023 Repurchase Plan. The Company completed the November 2023 Repurchase Plan in April 2024.

At March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, consolidated shareholders' equity totaled $81.4 million, or 28.8% of total assets, and $84.7 million, or 31.2% of total assets, respectively.

Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2024 was 3.15%, up one basis point compared to the prior quarter. For the first quarter of 2024, the average yield on interest-earning assets was 4.71%, up 54 basis points from the prior quarter, while the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities was 2.42%, up 69 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2024 was $2.1 million, up $148,000, or 8%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Total interest income was up $552,000, or 21%, while total interest expense increased $404,000, or 63%, in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the prior quarter. Interest expense increased largely due to an increase in the average rate paid for deposits and an increase in the volume of BTFP borrowings during the first quarter of 2024.

The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, the Company's total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resulting yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates, and the net interest margin. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%. All average balances are based on daily balances.





Three Months Ended



3/31/2024

12/31/2023 (Dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/ Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/ Rate INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS



































Loans receivable(1)

$ 144,428

$ 2,214

6.17 %

$ 140,757

$ 2,066

5.82 % Investment securities(TE)(2)



76,432



325

1.72





96,640



400

1.67

Other interest earning assets



48,779



616

5.08





11,276



137

4.83

Total interest-earning assets(TE)

$ 269,639

$ 3,155

4.71 %

$ 248,673

$ 2,603

4.17 % INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES



































Demand deposits, money market, and savings accounts

$ 89,109

$ 317

1.43 %

$ 82,474

$ 185

0.89 % Certificates of deposit



57,092



437

3.08





51,707



344

2.64

Total interest-bearing deposits



146,201



754

2.07





134,181



529

1.56

Borrowings



27,991



293

4.21





13,016



114

3.50

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 174,192

$ 1,047

2.42 %

$ 147,197

$ 643

1.73 % Net interest-earning assets

$ 95,447













$ 101,476











Net interest income; average interest rate spread(TE)







$ 2,108

2.29 %







$ 1,960

2.44 % Net interest margin(TE)(3)













3.15 %













3.14 %

(1) Includes non-accrual loans during the respective periods. Calculated net of deferred fees and discounts and loans in-process. (2) Average investment securities does not include unrealized holding gains/losses on available-for-sale securities. (3) Equals net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

Non-interest Income

For the first quarter of 2024, non-interest income was down $5.8 million compared to $672,000 for the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2024 includes the $5.5 million loss on the sale of investment securities discussed previously.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2024 totaled $2.8 million, up $669,000, or 32%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. During the first quarter of 2024, the Company upgraded to a new core processing system and incurred $560,000 of data conversion and other associated expenses. Most of these costs are included in data processing and communication expense. The Company estimates annual savings of greater than $200,000 due to the change in our core processing system.

About Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLST) is a Louisiana corporation and registered bank holding company for Catalyst Bank, its wholly-owned subsidiary, with $282.0 million in assets at March 31, 2024. Catalyst Bank, formerly St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, has been in operation in the Acadiana region of south-central Louisiana for over 100 years. With a focus on fueling business and improving lives throughout the region, Catalyst Bank offers commercial and retail banking products through our six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. To learn more about Catalyst Bancorp and Catalyst Bank, visit www.catalystbank.com, or the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission, www.sec.gov.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release reflects industry conditions, Company performance and financial results and contains "forward-looking statements,' which may include forecasts of our financial results and condition, expectations for our operations and businesses, and our assumptions for those forecasts and expectations. Do not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risk factors and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectation expressed in such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements are described under "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Supervision and Regulation" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and in other documents subsequently filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at the SEC's website and the Company's website, each of which are referenced above. To the extent that statements in this news release relate to future plans, objectives, financial results or performance by the Company, these statements are deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are generally identified by use of words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements represent management's beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. All information is as of the date of this news release. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION























(Unaudited)







(Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

3/31/2023 ASSETS

















Non-interest-bearing cash

$ 3,118

$ 3,654

$ 3,531 Interest-bearing cash and due from banks



72,893



15,357



23,996 Total cash and cash equivalents



76,011



19,011



27,527 Investment securities:

















Securities available-for-sale, at fair value



25,534



70,540



78,937 Securities held-to-maturity



13,457



13,461



13,471 Loans receivable, net of unearned income



143,491



144,920



132,690 Allowance for loan losses



(2,068)



(2,124)



(2,070) Loans receivable, net



141,423



142,796



130,620 Accrued interest receivable



733



906



675 Foreclosed assets



237



60



320 Premises and equipment, net



5,995



6,072



6,202 Stock in correspondent banks, at cost



1,898



1,878



1,823 Bank-owned life insurance



14,139



14,026



13,714 Other assets



2,622



2,182



2,577 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 282,049

$ 270,932

$ 275,866



















LIABILITIES

















Deposits:

















Non-interest-bearing

$ 28,836

$ 28,183

$ 35,483 Interest-bearing



140,801



137,439



144,229 Total deposits



169,637



165,622



179,712 Borrowings



29,423



19,378



9,243 Other liabilities



1,628



1,277



747 TOTAL LIABILITIES



200,688



186,277



189,702



















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Common stock



46



48



51 Additional paid-in capital



42,711



45,020



48,259 Unallocated common stock held by benefit plans



(6,169)



(6,221)



(6,664) Retained earnings



48,368



53,045



52,516 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(3,595)



(7,237)



(7,998) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



81,361



84,655



86,164 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 282,049

$ 270,932

$ 275,866

CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)























Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

3/31/2023 INTEREST INCOME

















Loans receivable, including fees

$ 2,214

$ 2,066

$ 1,629 Investment securities



325



400



427 Other



616



137



211 Total interest income



3,155



2,603



2,267 INTEREST EXPENSE

















Deposits



754



529



233 Borrowings



293



114



68 Total interest expense



1,047



643



301 Net interest income



2,108



1,960



1,966 Provision for credit losses



95



128



- Net interest income after provision for credit losses



2,013



1,832



1,966 NON-INTEREST INCOME

















Service charges on deposit accounts



197



201



183 Bank-owned life insurance



113



109



97 Loss on sales of investment securities



(5,507)



(92)



- Gain (loss) on disposals and sales of fixed assets



11



-



- Federal community development grant



-



437



- Other



23



17



14 Total non-interest income (loss)



(5,163)



672



294 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

















Salaries and employee benefits



1,260



1,149



1,203 Occupancy and equipment



196



193



213 Data processing and communication



794



236



227 Professional fees



107



140



129 Directors' fees



115



118



115 ATM and debit card



69



63



58 Foreclosed assets, net



8



5



2 Advertising and marketing



38



23



30 Franchise and shares tax



16



10



27 Other



188



185



181 Total non-interest expense



2,791



2,122



2,185 Income before income tax expense (benefit)



(5,941)



382



75 Income tax expense (benefit)



(1,264)



62



2 NET INCOME (LOSS)

$ (4,677)

$ 320

$ 73



















Earnings (loss) per share:

















Basic

$ (1.14)

$ 0.08

$ 0.02 Diluted



(1.14)



0.08



0.02

CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA





























Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

3/31/2023 EARNINGS DATA























Total interest income

$ 3,155



$ 2,603



$ 2,267

Total interest expense



1,047





643





301

Net interest income



2,108





1,960





1,966

Provision for credit losses



95





128





-

Total non-interest income (loss)



(5,163)





672





294

Total non-interest expense



2,791





2,122





2,185

Income tax expense (benefit)



(1,264)





62





2

Net income (loss)

$ (4,677)



$ 320



$ 73



























AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA























Total loans

$ 144,428



$ 140,757



$ 133,781

Total interest-earning assets



269,639





248,673





257,340

Total assets



286,431





261,657





271,976

Total interest-bearing deposits



146,201





134,181





142,500

Total interest-bearing liabilities



174,192





147,197





151,716

Total deposits



174,656





165,102





174,597

Total shareholders' equity



82,395





82,227





87,388



























SELECTED RATIOS























Return on average assets



(6.57) %



0.49 %



0.11 % Return on average equity



(22.83)





1.54





0.34

Efficiency ratio



(91.37)





80.61





96.68

Net interest margin(TE)



3.15





3.14





3.10

Average equity to average assets



28.77





31.43





32.13

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio



52.09





52.34





56.43

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio



26.84





31.67





30.11

Total risk-based capital ratio



53.34





53.60





57.69



























NON-FINANCIAL DATA























Total employees (full-time equivalent)



47





48





51

Common shares issued and outstanding, end of period



4,558,329





4,761,326





5,058,612



CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (continued)





























Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

3/31/2023 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES























Allowance for loan losses:























Beginning balance

$ 2,124



$ 2,036



$ 1,807

CECL adoption impact



-





-





209

Provision for loan losses



42





151





-

Charge-offs



(123)





(76)





(7)

Recoveries



25





13





61

Net (charge-offs) recoveries



(98)





(63)





54

Ending balance

$ 2,068



$ 2,124



$ 2,070



























Allowance for unfunded commitments:























Beginning balance



257





280





-

CECL adoption impact



-





-





216

Provision for (reversal of) losses on unfunded commitments



53





(23)





-

Ending balance

$ 310



$ 257



$ 216



























Total allowance for credit losses, end of period

$ 2,378



$ 2,381



$ 2,286

Total provision for credit losses



95





128





-



























CREDIT QUALITY(1)























Non-accruing loans

$ 1,453



$ 1,967



$ 1,618

Accruing loans 90 days or more past due



29





24





69

Total non-performing loans



1,482





1,991





1,687

Foreclosed assets



237





60





320

Total non-performing assets

$ 1,719



$ 2,051



$ 2,007



























Total non-performing loans to total loans



1.03 %



1.37 %



1.27 % Total non-performing assets to total assets



0.61





0.76





0.73



(1) Credit quality data and ratios are as of the end of each period presented.

For more information:

Joe Zanco, President and CEO

(337) 948-3033

