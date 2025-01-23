Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2024 Fourth Quarter Results

OPELOUSAS, La., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "CLST") (the "Company"), the parent company for Catalyst Bank (the "Bank") (www.catalystbank.com), reported net income of $626,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024, up $179,000, or 40%, compared to net income of $447,000 for the third quarter of 2024.

"Our loan growth momentum continued during the fourth quarter," said Joe Zanco, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Bank. "For the year, the loan portfolio increased a record $22.2 million, or 15%. I'm incredibly proud of how effectively our team worked together to fuel the expansion of local businesses."

"Given our incredibly strong capital base," continued Zanco, "we are well positioned to continue our growth as the South Louisiana economy gains momentum."

Loans

Loans totaled $167.1 million at December 31, 2024, up $1.2 million, or less than 1%, from September 30, 2024. The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.

(Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2024

9/30/2024

Change Real estate loans























One- to four-family residential

$ 81,097

$ 81,433

$ (336)

- % Commercial real estate



22,108



22,704



(596)

(3)

Construction and land



32,941



30,310



2,631

9

Multi-family residential



2,570



2,622



(52)

(2)

Total real estate loans



138,716



137,069



1,647

1

Other loans























Commercial and industrial



26,439



26,507



(68)

- % Consumer



1,921



2,306



(385)

(17)

Total other loans



28,360



28,813



(453)

(2)

Total loans

$ 167,076

$ 165,882

$ 1,194

1



The following table presents certain major segments of our commercial real estate, construction and land, and commercial and industrial loan balances as of the dates indicated.

(Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2024

9/30/2024

Change Commercial real estate























Retail

$ 4,005

$ 4,154

$ (149)

(3.6) % Hospitality



3,460



3,594



(134)

(3.7)

Restaurants



1,091



1,112



(21)

(1.9)

Oilfield services



402



411



(9)

(2.2)

Other non-owner occupied



2,658



2,780



(122)

(4.4)

Other owner occupied



10,492



10,653



(161)

(1.5)

Total commercial real estate

$ 22,108

$ 22,704

$ (596)

(2.6)

Construction and land























Multi-family residential

$ 10,031

$ 8,353

$ 1,678

20.1 % Health service facilities



7,139



7,073



66

0.9

Hospitality



2,716



2,716



-

-

Retail



5,106



3,339



1,767

52.9

Other commercial construction and land



4,364



4,846



(482)

(9.9)

Consumer residential construction and land



3,585



3,983



(398)

(10.0)

Total construction and land

$ 32,941

$ 30,310

$ 2,631

8.7

Commercial and industrial























Oilfield services

$ 14,823

$ 14,010

$ 813

5.8 % Industrial equipment



2,831



3,882



(1,051)

(27.1)

Professional services



3,127



2,910



217

7.5

Other commercial and industrial



5,658



5,705



(47)

(0.8)

Total commercial and industrial loans

$ 26,439

$ 26,507

$ (68)

(0.3)



Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

At December 31, 2024, non-performing assets ("NPAs") totaled $1.8 million, up $214,000, or 13%, from $1.6 million at September 30, 2024 primarily due to an increase in non-accruing residential loans. The ratio of NPAs to total assets was 0.66% and 0.57% at December 31 and September 30, 2024, respectively. Non-performing loans ("NPLs") comprised 0.98% and 0.87% of total loans at December 31 and September 30, 2024, respectively. At December 31 and September 30, 2024, 98% of total NPLs were one- to four-family residential mortgage loans.

At December 31, 2024, the allowance for loan losses totaled $2.5 million, or 1.51% of total loans, compared to $2.4 million, or 1.46% of total loans, at September 30, 2024. A portion of the allowance for credit losses on unfunded lending commitments was transferred to the allowance for loan losses during the fourth quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses on unfunded lending commitments totaled $121,000 at December 31, 2024, down $110,000 from September 30, 2024. The provision for credit losses, inclusive of the provision for unfunded commitments, for the fourth quarter of 2024 was zero, compared to $337,000 for the third quarter of 2024. Net loan charge-offs totaled $2,000 during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $131,000 for the third quarter of 2024. Net loan charge-offs during the third quarter of 2024 were primarily related to three commercial lines of credit.

Investment Securities

Total investment securities were $42.2 million, or 15% of total assets, at December 31, 2024, down $3.5 million, or 8%, compared to September 30, 2024, primarily due to pay-downs and maturities. Net unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities totaled $4.5 million at December 31, 2024, compared to net unrealized losses of $3.4 million at September 30, 2024.

At December 31, 2024 the amortized cost and fair value of pledged investment securities totaled $15.2 million and $14.2 million, respectively. These securities are pledged as collateral for public fund deposits. At September 30, 2024, the amortized cost and fair value of pledged investment securities totaled $35.3 million and $31.7 million, respectively. During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Bank's $20.0 million Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") advance was paid off, which released the pledges on securities with total amortized cost and fair value of $21.0 million and $18.0 million, respectively, at September 30, 2024.

Deposits

Total deposits were $185.7 million at December 31, 2024, up $18.2 million, or 11%, from September 30, 2024, largely due to a seasonal increase in public funds. The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's deposits as of the dates indicated. The ratio of the Company's total loans to total deposits was 90% at December 31, 2024, compared to 99% at September 30, 2024.

(Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2024

9/30/2024

Change Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 28,281

$ 27,904

$ 377

1 % Interest-bearing demand deposits



48,334



33,751



14,583

43

Money market



10,729



13,372



(2,643)

(20)

Savings



37,639



36,798



841

2

Certificates of deposit



60,691



55,611



5,080

9

Total deposits

$ 185,674

$ 167,436

$ 18,238

11



Total public fund deposits amounted to $35.6 million, or 19% of total deposits, at December 31, 2024, compared to $21.0 million, or 13% of total deposits, at September 30, 2024. At December 31, 2024, approximately 83% of our total public fund deposits consisted of non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits from municipalities within our market. The full amount of our public fund deposits in excess of the FDIC's insurance limit are secured by pledging investment securities and portions of a custodial letter of credit from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas.

Capital and Share Repurchases

At December 31 and September 30, 2024, consolidated shareholders' equity totaled $80.2 million, or 29.0% of total assets, and $81.7 million, or 29.1% of total assets, respectively.

The Company repurchased 120,977 shares of its common stock at an average cost per share of $11.70 during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 79,400 shares at an average cost per share of $11.75 during the third quarter of 2024. Under the Company's November 2024 Repurchase Plan, 187,150 shares of the Company's common stock were available for repurchase at December 31, 2024. Since the announcement of our first share repurchase plan on January 26, 2023 and through December 31, 2024, the Company has repurchased a total of 1,011,850 shares of its common stock, or approximately 19% of the common shares originally issued, at an average cost per share of $11.93. At December 31, 2024, the Company had common shares outstanding of 4,278,150.

Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 3.92%, up six basis points compared to the prior quarter. For the fourth quarter of 2024, the average yield on interest-earning assets was 5.57%, down three basis points from the prior quarter, while the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities was 2.57%, down nine basis points from the third quarter of 2024.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $2.5 million, down $60,000, or 2%, compared to the third quarter of 2024. Total interest income was down $160,000, or 4%, while total interest expense decreased $100,000, or 9%, in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the prior quarter. The changes in interest income and interest expense were largely due to the use of interest-earning cash to pay-off of the Bank's $20.0 million BTFP advance during the fourth quarter of 2024.

The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, the Company's total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resulting yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates, and the net interest margin. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%. All average balances are based on daily balances.





Three Months Ended



12/31/2024

9/30/2024 (Dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/

Rate(TE)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/

Rate(TE) INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS



































Loans receivable(1)

$ 167,187

$ 2,814

6.70 %

$ 161,410

$ 2,717

6.70 % Investment securities(2)



47,764



273

2.30





48,517



255

2.11

Other interest earning assets



36,107



424

4.66





51,142



699

5.45

Total interest-earning assets

$ 251,058

$ 3,511

5.57



$ 261,069

$ 3,671

5.60

INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES



































Demand deposits, money market, and

savings accounts

$ 85,118

$ 394

1.84 %

$ 85,164

$ 382

1.78 % Certificates of deposit



57,031



465

3.24





55,910



448

3.19

Total interest-bearing deposits



142,149



859

2.40





141,074



830

2.34

Borrowings



18,663



180

3.85





29,502



309

4.17

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 160,812

$ 1,039

2.57



$ 170,576

$ 1,139

2.66

Net interest-earning assets

$ 90,246













$ 90,493











Net interest income; average interest rate

spread







$ 2,472

3.00 %







$ 2,532

2.94 % Net interest margin(3)













3.92















3.86



(1) Includes non-accrual loans during the respective periods. Calculated net of deferred fees and discounts and loans in-process. (2) Average investment securities does not include unrealized holding gains/losses on available-for-sale securities. (3) Equals net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

Non-interest Income

For the fourth quarter of 2024, non-interest income totaled $337,000, down $283,000 from $620,000 for the third quarter of 2024. During the third quarter of 2024, the Company recognized as income a $280,000 Bank Enterprise Award ("BEA") Program grant from the Community Development Financial Institution ("CDFI") Fund.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $2.0 million, down $222,000, or 10%, compared to the third quarter of 2024.

Data processing and communication expense totaled $179,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024, down $59,000, or 25%, compared to the third quarter of 2024. The decline in this expense was primarily driven by our transition to a new internet provider and a new contract for our loan document management solution.

Professional fees totaled $94,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024, down $57,000, or 38%, from the prior quarter. During the third quarter of 2024, professional fees associated with obtaining the BEA Program grant totaled $42,000.

Other noninterest expense totaled $167,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024, down $92,000, or 36%, from the prior quarter primarily due to declines in loan collection related expenses and lower fraud losses.

About Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLST) is a Louisiana corporation and registered bank holding company for Catalyst Bank, its wholly-owned subsidiary, with $276.7 million in assets at December 31, 2024. Catalyst Bank, formerly St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, has been in operation in the Acadiana region of south-central Louisiana for over 100 years. With a focus on fueling business and improving lives throughout the region, Catalyst Bank offers commercial and retail banking products through our six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. To learn more about Catalyst Bancorp and Catalyst Bank, visit www.catalystbank.com, or the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission, www.sec.gov.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release reflects industry conditions, Company performance and financial results and contains "forward-looking statements,' which may include forecasts of our financial results and condition, expectations for our operations and businesses, and our assumptions for those forecasts and expectations. Do not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risk factors and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectation expressed in such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements are described under "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Supervision and Regulation" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and in other documents subsequently filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at the SEC's website and the Company's website, each of which are referenced above. To the extent that statements in this news release relate to future plans, objectives, financial results or performance by the Company, these statements are deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are generally identified by use of words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements represent management's beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. All information is as of the date of this news release. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

























(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)







(Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2024

9/30/2024

12/31/2023

ASSETS



















Non-interest-bearing cash

$ 4,076

$ 3,625

$ 3,654

Interest-bearing cash and due from banks



40,219



42,128



15,357

Total cash and cash equivalents



44,295



45,753



19,011

Investment securities:



















Securities available-for-sale, at fair value



28,712



32,196



70,540

Securities held-to-maturity



13,447



13,450



13,461

Loans receivable, net of unearned income



167,076



165,882



144,920

Allowance for loan losses



(2,522)



(2,414)



(2,124)

Loans receivable, net



164,554



163,468



142,796

Accrued interest receivable



851



815



906

Foreclosed assets



194



173



60

Premises and equipment, net



6,085



6,135



6,072

Stock in correspondent banks, at cost



1,961



1,939



1,878

Bank-owned life insurance



14,489



14,370



14,026

Other assets



2,109



2,318



2,182

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 276,697

$ 280,617

$ 270,932























LIABILITIES



















Deposits:



















Non-interest-bearing

$ 28,281

$ 27,904

$ 28,183

Interest-bearing



157,393



139,532



137,439

Total deposits



185,674



167,436



165,622

Borrowings



9,558



29,513



19,378

Other liabilities



1,261



2,001



1,373

TOTAL LIABILITIES



196,493



198,950



186,373























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Common stock



43



44



48

Additional paid-in capital



39,561



40,847



45,020

Unallocated common stock held by benefit plans



(5,702)



(5,777)



(6,221)

Retained earnings



49,860



49,234



52,949

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(3,558)



(2,681)



(7,237)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



80,204



81,667



84,559

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 276,697

$ 280,617

$ 270,932



CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)



































Three Months Ended

Year Ended (Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2024

9/30/2024

12/31/2023

12/31/2024

12/31/2023 INTEREST INCOME





























Loans receivable, including fees

$ 2,814

$ 2,717

$ 2,066

$ 10,128

$ 7,238 Investment securities



273



255



400



1,063



1,643 Other



424



699



137



2,671



780 Total interest income



3,511



3,671



2,603



13,862



9,661 INTEREST EXPENSE





























Deposits



859



830



545



3,229



1,637 Borrowings



180



309



114



1,088



319 Total interest expense



1,039



1,139



659



4,317



1,956 Net interest income



2,472



2,532



1,944



9,545



7,705 Provision for credit losses



-



337



128



531



128 Net interest income after provision for

credit losses



2,472



2,195



1,816



9,014



7,577 NON-INTEREST INCOME





























Service charges on deposit accounts



201



200



201



798



774 Bank-owned life insurance



119



118



109



463



409 Loss on sales of investment securities



-



-



(92)



(5,507)



(92) Gain (loss) on disposals and sales of

fixed assets



-



-



-



6



- Federal community development grant



-



280



437



280



437 Other



17



22



17



120



61 Total non-interest income (loss)



337



620



672



(3,840)



1,589 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE





























Salaries and employee benefits



1,227



1,200



1,149



4,830



4,671 Occupancy and equipment



193



193



193



765



802 Data processing and communication



179



238



236



1,349



911 Professional fees



94



151



140



469



486 Directors' fees



116



116



118



461



463 ATM and debit card



17



24



63



141



250 Foreclosed assets, net



7



33



5



74



72 Advertising and marketing



17



31



23



129



100 Franchise and shares tax



21



15



10



67



81 Other



167



259



185



872



743 Total non-interest expense



2,038



2,260



2,122



9,157



8,579 Income (loss) before income tax

expense (benefit)



771



555



366



(3,983)



587 Income tax expense (benefit)



145



108



59



(894)



61 NET INCOME (LOSS)

$ 626

$ 447

$ 307

$ (3,089)

$ 526































Earnings (loss) per share:





























Basic

$ 0.16

$ 0.11

$ 0.08

$ (0.78)

$ 0.12 Diluted



0.16



0.11



0.08



(0.78)



0.12

CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA













































Three Months Ended

Year Ended (Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2024

9/30/2024

12/31/2023

12/31/2024

12/31/2023 EARNINGS DATA







































Total interest income

$ 3,511



$ 3,671



$ 2,603



$ 13,862



$ 9,661

Total interest expense



1,039





1,139





659





4,317





1,956

Net interest income



2,472





2,532





1,944





9,545





7,705

Provision for credit losses



-





337





128





531





128

Total non-interest income (loss)



337





620





672





(3,840)





1,589

Total non-interest expense



2,038





2,260





2,122





9,157





8,579

Income tax expense (benefit)



145





108





59





(894)





61

Net income (loss)

$ 626



$ 447



$ 307



$ (3,089)



$ 526











































AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA







































Total loans

$ 167,187



$ 161,410



$ 140,757



$ 155,867



$ 135,713

Total interest-earning assets



251,058





261,069





248,673





261,654





252,616

Total assets



272,443





282,440





261,695





281,817





266,693

Total interest-bearing deposits



142,149





141,074





134,181





143,250





136,321

Total interest-bearing liabilities



160,812





170,576





147,197





169,643





146,529

Total deposits



170,991





169,437





165,102





172,092





170,677

Total shareholders' equity



80,988





81,307





82,265





81,480





84,777











































SELECTED RATIOS







































Return on average assets



0.91 %



0.63 %



0.47 %



(1.10) %



0.20 % Return on average equity



3.08





2.18





1.49





(3.79)





0.62

Efficiency ratio



72.54





71.72





81.07





160.51





92.29

Net interest margin(TE)



3.92





3.86





3.12





3.65





3.06

Average equity to average assets



29.73





28.79





31.44





28.91





31.79

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(1)



45.81





45.71





52.34

















Tier 1 leverage capital ratio(1)



28.73





27.43





31.67

















Total risk-based capital ratio(1)



47.07





46.97





53.59



























































NON-FINANCIAL DATA







































Total employees (full-time equivalent)



49





48





48

















Common shares issued and outstanding,

end of period



4,278,150





4,399,127





4,761,326



























































(1) Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.

CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (continued)













































Three Months Ended

Year Ended (Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2024

9/30/2024

12/31/2023

12/31/2024

12/31/2023 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES







































Allowance for loan losses:







































Beginning balance

$ 2,414



$ 2,215



$ 2,036



$ 2,124



$ 1,807

CECL adoption impact



-





-





-





-





209

Provision for (reversal of) loan losses



110





330





151





667





87

Charge-offs



(28)





(184)





(76)





(392)





(102)

Recoveries



26





53





13





123





123

Net (charge-offs) recoveries



(2)





(131)





(63)





(269)





21

Ending balance

$ 2,522



$ 2,414



$ 2,124



$ 2,522



$ 2,124











































Allowance for unfunded

commitments:







































Beginning balance



231





224





280





257





-

CECL adoption impact



-





-





-





-





216

Provision for (reversal of) losses on

unfunded commitments



(110)





7





(23)





(136)





41

Ending balance

$ 121



$ 231



$ 257



$ 121



$ 257











































Total allowance for credit losses, end of

period

$ 2,643



$ 2,645



$ 2,381



$ 2,643



$ 2,381

Total provision for credit losses



-





337





128





531





128











































CREDIT QUALITY(1)







































Non-accruing loans

$ 1,567



$ 1,423



$ 1,967

















Accruing loans 90 days or more past due



64





15





24

















Total non-performing loans



1,631





1,438





1,991

















Foreclosed assets



194





173





60

















Total non-performing assets

$ 1,825



$ 1,611



$ 2,051



























































Total non-performing loans to total loans



0.98 %



0.87 %



1.37 %















Total non-performing assets to total assets



0.66





0.57





0.76



























































(1) Credit quality data and ratios are as of the end of each period presented.

For more information:

Joe Zanco, President and CEO

(337) 948-3033

SOURCE Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.