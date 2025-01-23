Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2024 Fourth Quarter Results

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.

Jan 23, 2025

OPELOUSAS, La., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "CLST") (the "Company"), the parent company for Catalyst Bank (the "Bank") (www.catalystbank.com), reported net income of $626,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024, up $179,000, or 40%, compared to net income of $447,000 for the third quarter of 2024.

"Our loan growth momentum continued during the fourth quarter," said Joe Zanco, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Bank. "For the year, the loan portfolio increased a record $22.2 million, or 15%.  I'm incredibly proud of how effectively our team worked together to fuel the expansion of local businesses."

"Given our incredibly strong capital base," continued Zanco, "we are well positioned to continue our growth as the South Louisiana economy gains momentum."

Loans

Loans totaled $167.1 million at December 31, 2024, up $1.2 million, or less than 1%, from September 30, 2024. The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.

(Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2024

9/30/2024

Change

Real estate loans











One- to four-family residential

$

81,097

$

81,433

$

(336)

-

%

Commercial real estate

22,108

22,704

(596)

(3)

Construction and land

32,941

30,310

2,631

9

Multi-family residential

2,570

2,622

(52)

(2)

Total real estate loans

138,716

137,069

1,647

1

Other loans











Commercial and industrial

26,439

26,507

(68)

-

%

Consumer

1,921

2,306

(385)

(17)

Total other loans

28,360

28,813

(453)

(2)

Total loans

$

167,076

$

165,882

$

1,194

1

The following table presents certain major segments of our commercial real estate, construction and land, and commercial and industrial loan balances as of the dates indicated.

(Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2024

9/30/2024

Change

Commercial real estate











Retail

$

4,005

$

4,154

$

(149)

(3.6)

%

Hospitality

3,460

3,594

(134)

(3.7)

Restaurants

1,091

1,112

(21)

(1.9)

Oilfield services

402

411

(9)

(2.2)

Other non-owner occupied

2,658

2,780

(122)

(4.4)

Other owner occupied

10,492

10,653

(161)

(1.5)

Total commercial real estate

$

22,108

$

22,704

$

(596)

(2.6)

Construction and land











Multi-family residential

$

10,031

$

8,353

$

1,678

20.1

%

Health service facilities

7,139

7,073

66

0.9

Hospitality

2,716

2,716

-

-

Retail

5,106

3,339

1,767

52.9

Other commercial construction and land

4,364

4,846

(482)

(9.9)

Consumer residential construction and land

3,585

3,983

(398)

(10.0)

Total construction and land

$

32,941

$

30,310

$

2,631

8.7

Commercial and industrial











Oilfield services

$

14,823

$

14,010

$

813

5.8

%

Industrial equipment

2,831

3,882

(1,051)

(27.1)

Professional services

3,127

2,910

217

7.5

Other commercial and industrial

5,658

5,705

(47)

(0.8)

Total commercial and industrial loans

$

26,439

$

26,507

$

(68)

(0.3)

Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

At December 31, 2024, non-performing assets ("NPAs") totaled $1.8 million, up $214,000, or 13%, from $1.6 million at September 30, 2024 primarily due to an increase in non-accruing residential loans. The ratio of NPAs to total assets was 0.66% and 0.57% at December 31 and September 30, 2024, respectively. Non-performing loans ("NPLs") comprised 0.98% and 0.87% of total loans at December 31 and September 30, 2024, respectively. At December 31 and September 30, 2024, 98% of total NPLs were one- to four-family residential mortgage loans.

At December 31, 2024, the allowance for loan losses totaled $2.5 million, or 1.51% of total loans, compared to $2.4 million, or 1.46% of total loans, at September 30, 2024. A portion of the allowance for credit losses on unfunded lending commitments was transferred to the allowance for loan losses during the fourth quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses on unfunded lending commitments totaled $121,000 at December 31, 2024, down $110,000 from September 30, 2024. The provision for credit losses, inclusive of the provision for unfunded commitments, for the fourth quarter of 2024 was zero, compared to $337,000 for the third quarter of 2024. Net loan charge-offs totaled $2,000 during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $131,000 for the third quarter of 2024. Net loan charge-offs during the third quarter of 2024 were primarily related to three commercial lines of credit.

Investment Securities

Total investment securities were $42.2 million, or 15% of total assets, at December 31, 2024, down $3.5 million, or 8%, compared to September 30, 2024, primarily due to pay-downs and maturities. Net unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities totaled $4.5 million at December 31, 2024, compared to net unrealized losses of $3.4 million at September 30, 2024.

At December 31, 2024 the amortized cost and fair value of pledged investment securities totaled $15.2 million and $14.2 million, respectively. These securities are pledged as collateral for public fund deposits. At September 30, 2024, the amortized cost and fair value of pledged investment securities totaled $35.3 million and $31.7 million, respectively. During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Bank's $20.0 million Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") advance was paid off, which released the pledges on securities with total amortized cost and fair value of $21.0 million and $18.0 million, respectively, at September 30, 2024.

Deposits

Total deposits were $185.7 million at December 31, 2024, up $18.2 million, or 11%, from September 30, 2024, largely due to a seasonal increase in public funds. The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's deposits as of the dates indicated. The ratio of the Company's total loans to total deposits was 90% at December 31, 2024, compared to 99% at September 30, 2024.

(Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2024

9/30/2024

Change

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

$

28,281

$

27,904

$

377

1

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits

48,334

33,751

14,583

43

Money market

10,729

13,372

(2,643)

(20)

Savings

37,639

36,798

841

2

Certificates of deposit

60,691

55,611

5,080

9

Total deposits

$

185,674

$

167,436

$

18,238

11

Total public fund deposits amounted to $35.6 million, or 19% of total deposits, at December 31, 2024, compared to $21.0 million, or 13% of total deposits, at September 30, 2024. At December 31, 2024, approximately 83% of our total public fund deposits consisted of non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits from municipalities within our market. The full amount of our public fund deposits in excess of the FDIC's insurance limit are secured by pledging investment securities and portions of a custodial letter of credit from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas.

Capital and Share Repurchases

At December 31 and September 30, 2024, consolidated shareholders' equity totaled $80.2 million, or 29.0% of total assets, and $81.7 million, or 29.1% of total assets, respectively.

The Company repurchased 120,977 shares of its common stock at an average cost per share of $11.70 during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 79,400 shares at an average cost per share of $11.75 during the third quarter of 2024. Under the Company's November 2024 Repurchase Plan, 187,150 shares of the Company's common stock were available for repurchase at December 31, 2024. Since the announcement of our first share repurchase plan on January 26, 2023 and through December 31, 2024, the Company has repurchased a total of 1,011,850 shares of its common stock, or approximately 19% of the common shares originally issued, at an average cost per share of $11.93. At December 31, 2024, the Company had common shares outstanding of 4,278,150.

Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 3.92%, up six basis points compared to the prior quarter. For the fourth quarter of 2024, the average yield on interest-earning assets was 5.57%, down three basis points from the prior quarter, while the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities was 2.57%, down nine basis points from the third quarter of 2024.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $2.5 million, down $60,000, or 2%, compared to the third quarter of 2024. Total interest income was down $160,000, or 4%, while total interest expense decreased $100,000, or 9%, in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the prior quarter. The changes in interest income and interest expense were largely due to the use of interest-earning cash to pay-off of the Bank's $20.0 million BTFP advance during the fourth quarter of 2024.

The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, the Company's total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resulting yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates, and the net interest margin. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%. All average balances are based on daily balances.

Three Months Ended



12/31/2024

9/30/2024

(Dollars in thousands)

Average
Balance

Interest

Average
Yield/
Rate(TE)

Average
Balance

Interest

Average
Yield/
Rate(TE)

INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS

















Loans receivable(1)

$

167,187

$

2,814

6.70

%

$

161,410

$

2,717

6.70

%

Investment securities(2)

47,764

273

2.30


48,517

255

2.11

Other interest earning assets

36,107

424

4.66


51,142

699

5.45

Total interest-earning assets

$

251,058

$

3,511

5.57

$

261,069

$

3,671

5.60

INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES

















Demand deposits, money market, and
savings accounts

$

85,118

$

394

1.84

%

$

85,164

$

382

1.78

%

Certificates of deposit

57,031

465

3.24


55,910

448

3.19

Total interest-bearing deposits

142,149

859

2.40


141,074

830

2.34

Borrowings

18,663

180

3.85


29,502

309

4.17

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

160,812

$

1,039

2.57

$

170,576

$

1,139

2.66

Net interest-earning assets

$

90,246






$

90,493





Net interest income; average interest rate
spread



$

2,472

3.00

%



$

2,532

2.94

%

Net interest margin(3)






3.92







3.86

(1)     Includes non-accrual loans during the respective periods. Calculated net of deferred fees and discounts and loans in-process.

(2)     Average investment securities does not include unrealized holding gains/losses on available-for-sale securities.

(3)     Equals net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

Non-interest Income

For the fourth quarter of 2024, non-interest income totaled $337,000, down $283,000 from $620,000 for the third quarter of 2024. During the third quarter of 2024, the Company recognized as income a $280,000 Bank Enterprise Award ("BEA") Program grant from the Community Development Financial Institution ("CDFI") Fund.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $2.0 million, down $222,000, or 10%, compared to the third quarter of 2024.

Data processing and communication expense totaled $179,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024, down $59,000, or 25%, compared to the third quarter of 2024. The decline in this expense was primarily driven by our transition to a new internet provider and a new contract for our loan document management solution.

Professional fees totaled $94,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024, down $57,000, or 38%, from the prior quarter. During the third quarter of 2024, professional fees associated with obtaining the BEA Program grant totaled $42,000.

Other noninterest expense totaled $167,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024, down $92,000, or 36%, from the prior quarter primarily due to declines in loan collection related expenses and lower fraud losses.

About Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLST) is a Louisiana corporation and registered bank holding company for Catalyst Bank, its wholly-owned subsidiary, with $276.7 million in assets at December 31, 2024. Catalyst Bank, formerly St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, has been in operation in the Acadiana region of south-central Louisiana for over 100 years. With a focus on fueling business and improving lives throughout the region, Catalyst Bank offers commercial and retail banking products through our six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. To learn more about Catalyst Bancorp and Catalyst Bank, visit www.catalystbank.com, or the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission, www.sec.gov.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release reflects industry conditions, Company performance and financial results and contains "forward-looking statements,' which may include forecasts of our financial results and condition, expectations for our operations and businesses, and our assumptions for those forecasts and expectations. Do not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risk factors and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectation expressed in such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements are described under "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Supervision and Regulation" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and in other documents subsequently filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at the SEC's website and the Company's website, each of which are referenced above. To the extent that statements in this news release relate to future plans, objectives, financial results or performance by the Company, these statements are deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are generally identified by use of words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. 

Forward-looking statements represent management's beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. All information is as of the date of this news release. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION













(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



(Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2024

9/30/2024

12/31/2023

ASSETS









Non-interest-bearing cash

$

4,076

$

3,625

$

3,654

Interest-bearing cash and due from banks

40,219

42,128

15,357

Total cash and cash equivalents

44,295

45,753

19,011

Investment securities:









Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

28,712

32,196

70,540

Securities held-to-maturity

13,447

13,450

13,461

Loans receivable, net of unearned income

167,076

165,882

144,920

Allowance for loan losses

(2,522)

(2,414)

(2,124)

Loans receivable, net



164,554

163,468

142,796

Accrued interest receivable

851

815

906

Foreclosed assets

194

173

60

Premises and equipment, net

6,085

6,135

6,072

Stock in correspondent banks, at cost

1,961

1,939

1,878

Bank-owned life insurance

14,489

14,370

14,026

Other assets

2,109

2,318

2,182

TOTAL ASSETS

$

276,697

$

280,617

$

270,932











LIABILITIES









Deposits:









Non-interest-bearing

$

28,281

$

27,904

$

28,183

Interest-bearing

157,393

139,532

137,439

Total deposits

185,674

167,436

165,622

Borrowings

9,558

29,513

19,378

Other liabilities

1,261

2,001

1,373

TOTAL LIABILITIES

196,493

198,950

186,373











SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Common stock

43

44

48

Additional paid-in capital

39,561

40,847

45,020

Unallocated common stock held by benefit plans

(5,702)

(5,777)

(6,221)

Retained earnings

49,860

49,234

52,949

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(3,558)

(2,681)

(7,237)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

80,204

81,667

84,559

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

276,697

$

280,617

$

270,932

CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)


















Three Months Ended


Year Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2024

9/30/2024

12/31/2023

12/31/2024

12/31/2023

INTEREST INCOME














Loans receivable, including fees

$

2,814

$

2,717

$

2,066

$

10,128

$

7,238

Investment securities

273

255

400

1,063

1,643

Other

424

699

137

2,671

780

Total interest income

3,511

3,671

2,603

13,862

9,661

INTEREST EXPENSE














Deposits

859

830

545

3,229

1,637

Borrowings

180

309

114

1,088

319

Total interest expense

1,039

1,139

659

4,317

1,956

Net interest income

2,472

2,532

1,944

9,545

7,705

Provision for credit losses

-

337

128

531

128

Net interest income after provision for
credit losses

2,472

2,195

1,816

9,014

7,577

NON-INTEREST INCOME














Service charges on deposit accounts

201

200

201

798

774

Bank-owned life insurance

119

118

109

463

409

Loss on sales of investment securities

-

-

(92)

(5,507)

(92)

Gain (loss) on disposals and sales of
fixed assets

-

-

-

6

-

Federal community development grant

-

280

437

280

437

Other

17

22

17

120

61

Total non-interest income (loss)

337

620

672

(3,840)

1,589

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE














Salaries and employee benefits

1,227

1,200

1,149

4,830

4,671

Occupancy and equipment

193

193

193

765

802

Data processing and communication

179

238

236

1,349

911

Professional fees

94

151

140

469

486

Directors' fees

116

116

118

461

463

ATM and debit card

17

24

63

141

250

Foreclosed assets, net

7

33

5

74

72

Advertising and marketing

17

31

23

129

100

Franchise and shares tax

21

15

10

67

81

Other

167

259

185

872

743

Total non-interest expense

2,038

2,260

2,122

9,157

8,579

Income (loss) before income tax
expense (benefit)

771

555

366

(3,983)

587

Income tax expense (benefit)

145

108

59

(894)

61

NET INCOME (LOSS)

$

626

$

447

$

307

$

(3,089)

$

526
















Earnings (loss) per share:














Basic

$

0.16

$

0.11

$

0.08

$

(0.78)

$

0.12

Diluted

0.16

0.11

0.08

(0.78)

0.12

CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA























Three Months Ended


Year Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2024

9/30/2024

12/31/2023

12/31/2024

12/31/2023

EARNINGS DATA



















Total interest income

$

3,511

$

3,671

$

2,603

$

13,862

$

9,661

Total interest expense

1,039


1,139


659


4,317


1,956

Net interest income

2,472


2,532


1,944


9,545


7,705

Provision for credit losses

-


337


128


531


128

Total non-interest income (loss)

337


620


672


(3,840)


1,589

Total non-interest expense

2,038


2,260


2,122


9,157


8,579

Income tax expense (benefit)

145


108


59


(894)


61

Net income (loss)

$

626

$

447

$

307

$

(3,089)

$

526





















AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA



















Total loans

$

167,187

$

161,410

$

140,757

$

155,867

$

135,713

Total interest-earning assets

251,058


261,069


248,673


261,654


252,616

Total assets

272,443


282,440


261,695


281,817


266,693

Total interest-bearing deposits

142,149


141,074


134,181


143,250


136,321

Total interest-bearing liabilities

160,812


170,576


147,197


169,643


146,529

Total deposits

170,991


169,437


165,102


172,092


170,677

Total shareholders' equity

80,988


81,307


82,265


81,480


84,777





















SELECTED RATIOS



















Return on average assets

0.91

%

0.63

%

0.47

%

(1.10)

%

0.20

%

Return on average equity

3.08


2.18


1.49


(3.79)


0.62

Efficiency ratio

72.54


71.72


81.07


160.51


92.29

Net interest margin(TE)

3.92


3.86


3.12


3.65


3.06

Average equity to average assets

29.73


28.79


31.44


28.91


31.79

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(1)

45.81


45.71


52.34








Tier 1 leverage capital ratio(1)

28.73


27.43


31.67








Total risk-based capital ratio(1)

47.07


46.97


53.59





























NON-FINANCIAL DATA



















Total employees (full-time equivalent)

49


48


48








Common shares issued and outstanding,
end of period

4,278,150


4,399,127


4,761,326





























(1)     Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.

CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(continued)























Three Months Ended


Year Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

12/31/2024

9/30/2024

12/31/2023

12/31/2024

12/31/2023

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES



















Allowance for loan losses:



















Beginning balance

$

2,414

$

2,215

$

2,036

$

2,124

$

1,807

CECL adoption impact

-


-


-


-


209

Provision for (reversal of) loan losses

110


330


151


667


87

Charge-offs

(28)


(184)


(76)


(392)


(102)

Recoveries

26


53


13


123


123

Net (charge-offs) recoveries

(2)


(131)


(63)


(269)


21

Ending balance

$

2,522

$

2,414

$

2,124

$

2,522

$

2,124





















Allowance for unfunded
commitments:



















Beginning balance

231


224


280


257


-

CECL adoption impact

-


-


-


-


216

Provision for (reversal of) losses on
unfunded commitments

(110)


7


(23)


(136)


41

Ending balance

$

121

$

231

$

257

$

121

$

257





















Total allowance for credit losses, end of
period

$

2,643

$

2,645

$

2,381

$

2,643

$

2,381

Total provision for credit losses

-


337


128


531


128





















CREDIT QUALITY(1)



















Non-accruing loans

$

1,567

$

1,423

$

1,967








Accruing loans 90 days or more past due

64


15


24








Total non-performing loans

1,631


1,438


1,991








Foreclosed assets

194


173


60








Total non-performing assets

$

1,825

$

1,611

$

2,051





























Total non-performing loans to total loans

0.98

%

0.87

%

1.37

%







Total non-performing assets to total assets

0.66


0.57


0.76





























(1)     Credit quality data and ratios are as of the end of each period presented.

For more information:
Joe Zanco, President and CEO
(337) 948-3033

SOURCE Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.

