Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2024 Second Quarter Results

News provided by

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.

Jul 31, 2024, 07:00 ET

OPELOUSAS, La., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "CLST") (the "Company"), the parent company for Catalyst Bank (the "Bank") (www.catalystbank.com), reported net income of $527,000 for the second quarter of 2024, compared to a net loss of $4.7 million for the first quarter of 2024. The first quarter of 2024 included a $5.5 million loss on the sale of investment securities and $560,000 of data conversion and other expenses associated with the Bank's upgrade to a new core processing system. 

"We posted our strongest quarter of loan growth since becoming a public company," said Joe Zanco, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Bank. "That growth was focused on living our mission – serving as catalysts for economic growth in our communities. We do that most effectively by helping local businesses expand and add jobs."

Loans

Loans totaled $153.3 million at June 30, 2024, up $9.8 million, or 7%, from March 31, 2024. The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.











(Dollars in thousands)

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

Increase (Decrease)

Real estate loans











One- to four-family residential

$

80,572

$

81,686

$

(1,114)

(1)

%

Commercial real estate

23,071

21,130

1,941

9

Construction and land

20,427

19,369

1,058

5

Multi-family residential

3,025

3,061

(36)

(1)

 Total real estate loans

127,095

125,246

1,849

1

Other loans











Commercial and industrial

23,915

15,711

8,204

52

Consumer

2,256

2,534

(278)

(11)

 Total other loans

26,171

18,245

7,926

43

 Total loans

$

153,266

$

143,491

$

9,775

7

%

The following table presents certain major segments of our commercial real estate, construction and land, and commercial and industrial loan balances as of the dates indicated.











(Dollars in thousands)

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

Increase (Decrease)

Commercial real estate











Retail

$

3,891

$

4,071

$

(180)

(4)

%

Hospitality

3,736

3,873

(137)

(4)

Office buildings

2,263

2,285

(22)

(1)

Restaurants

623

632

(9)

(1)

Oilfield services

419

428

(9)

(2)

Other commercial real estate

12,139

9,841

2,298

23

 Total commercial real estate

$

23,071

$

21,130

$

1,941

9

%

Construction and land











Multi-family residential

$

5,688

$

4,782

$

906

19

%

Health service facilities

2,749

2,749

-

-

Hospitality

2,716

2,716

-

-

Retail

2,033

711

1,322

186

Other commercial construction and land

2,830

4,900

(2,070)

(42)

Consumer residential construction and land

4,411

3,511

900

26

 Total construction and land

$

20,427

$

19,369

$

1,058

5

%

Commercial and industrial











Oilfield services

10,382

4,821

5,561

115

Industrial equipment

4,540

3,626

914

25

Professional services

2,839

2,713

126

5

Other commercial and industrial

6,154

4,551

1,603

35

 Total commercial and industrial loans

$

23,915

$

15,711

$

8,204

52

%

Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

At both June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, non-performing assets ("NPAs") totaled $1.7 million. The ratio of NPAs to total assets was 0.58% and 0.61% at June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively. Non-performing loans ("NPLs") comprised 1.04% and 1.03% of total loans at June 30 and March 31, 2024, respectively. At June 30 and March 31, 2024, 98% of total NPLs, were one- to four-family residential mortgage loans.

At June 30, 2024, the allowance for loan losses totaled $2.2 million, or 1.45% of total loans, compared to 1.44% of total loans at March 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses on unfunded lending commitments totaled $224,000 and $310,000 at June 30 and March 31, 2024, respectively. The provision for credit losses, inclusive of the provision for unfunded commitments, for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $99,000 and was largely attributable to commercial loan growth and an increase in the allowance for credit losses on individually evaluated residential loans. Net loan charge-offs totaled $38,000 during the second quarter of 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $98,000 for the first quarter of 2024.

Investment Securities

Total investment securities were $43.2 million, or 14.6% of total assets, at June 30, 2024, up $4.2 million, or 10.8%, compared to March 31, 2024. During the first quarter of 2024, the Company sold $48.0 million of available-for-sale securities (quoted at book value) for a pre-tax loss of $5.5 million. Cash proceeds from the sales totaled $42.6 million. The Company re-deployed $4.9 million of the first quarter sales proceeds into investment securities during the second quarter of 2024.

At June 30, 2024 the amortized cost and fair value of pledged investment securities totaled $25.1 million and $21.0 million, respectively. The amortized cost and fair value of investment securities pledged as collateral for borrowings through the Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") totaled $21.3 million and $17.7 million, respectively, at June 30, 2024. The remainder of the pledged investment securities at June 30, 2024 served as collateral for public fund deposits.

Deposits

Total deposits were $180.1 million at June 30, 2024, up $10.4 million, or 6%, from March 31, 2024. The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's deposits as of the dates indicated. The ratio of the Company's total loans to total deposits was 85% as of June 30 and March 31, 2024, respectively.











(Dollars in thousands)

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

Increase (Decrease)

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

$

30,177

$

28,836

$

1,341

5

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits

44,038

35,374

8,664

24

Money market

13,685

14,712

(1,027)

(7)

Savings

36,746

33,675

3,071

9

Certificates of deposit

55,419

57,040

(1,621)

(3)

 Total deposits

$

180,065

$

169,637

$

10,428

6

%

Total public fund deposits amounted to $31.2 million, or 17% of total deposits, at June 30, 2024, compared to $22.7 million, or 13% of total deposits, at March 31, 2024. At June 30, 2024, approximately 84% of our total public fund deposits consisted of non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits from municipalities within our market. The full amount of our public fund deposits in excess of the FDIC's insurance limit are secured by pledging investment securities and portions of a custodial letter of credit from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas.

Capital and Share Repurchases

At June 30 and March 31, 2024, consolidated shareholders' equity totaled $81.0 million, or 27.4% of total assets, and $81.3 million, or 28.8% of total assets, respectively.

The Company repurchased 79,802 shares of its common stock at an average cost per share of $11.88 during the second quarter of 2024, compared to 202,997 shares at an average cost per share of $12.12 during the first quarter of 2023. At June 30, 2024, the Company had common shares outstanding of 4,478,527. Under our current repurchase plan, 172,527 shares of the Company's common stock were available for repurchase at June 30, 2024. Since the announcement of our first share repurchase plan on January 26, 2023 and through June 30, 2024, the Company has repurchased a total of 811,473 shares of its common stock, or approximately 15% of the common shares originally issued, at an average cost per share of $11.98.

Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 3.72%, up 60 basis points compared to the prior quarter. For the second quarter of 2024, the average yield on interest-earning assets was 5.35%, up 65 basis points from the prior quarter, while the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities was 2.50%, up five basis points from the first quarter of 2024.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $2.4 million, up $355,000, or 17%, compared to the first quarter of 2024. Total interest income was up $370,000, or 12%, while total interest expense increased $15,000, or 1%, in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the prior quarter. Interest income increased during the second quarter of 2024 mainly due to the re-investment of the investment securities sales proceeds from the previous quarter.

The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, the Company's total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resulting yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates, and the net interest margin. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%. All average balances are based on daily balances.



















Three Months Ended



6/30/2024

3/31/2024

(Dollars in thousands)

Average
Balance

Interest

Average
Yield/
Rate(TE)

Average
Balance

Interest

Average
Yield/
Rate(TE)

INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS

















Loans receivable(1)

$

150,257

$

2,383

6.38

%

$

144,428

$

2,214

6.17

%

Investment securities(2)

44,165

210

1.91


76,628

325

1.71

Other interest earning assets

70,354

932

5.33


48,779

616

5.08

 Total interest-earning assets

$

264,776

$

3,525

5.35

%

$

269,835

$

3,155

4.70

%

INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES

















Demand deposits, money market, and savings accounts

$

87,651

$

327

1.50

%

$

89,109

$

332

1.50

%

Certificates of deposit

55,960

444

3.19


57,092

437

3.08

 Total interest-bearing deposits

143,611

771

2.16


146,201

769

2.12

Borrowings

29,468

306

4.17


27,991

293

4.21

 Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

173,079

$

1,077

2.50

%

$

174,192

$

1,062

2.45

%

Net interest-earning assets

$

91,697






$

95,643





Net interest income; average interest rate spread



$

2,448

2.85

%



$

2,093

2.25

%

Net interest margin(3)






3.72

%






3.12

%


(1)

Includes non-accrual loans during the respective periods. Calculated net of deferred fees and discounts and loans in-process.

(2)

Average investment securities does not include unrealized holding gains/losses on available-for-sale securities.

(3)

Equals net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

Non-interest Income

For the second quarter of 2024, non-interest income totaled $366,000, up $5.5 million compared to the first quarter of 2024. Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2024 includes the $5.5 million loss on the sale of investment securities discussed previously.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $2.1 million, down $723,000, or 26%, compared to the first quarter of 2024. During the first quarter of 2024, the Company upgraded to a new core processing system and incurred $560,000 of data conversion and other associated expenses related to that change. Most of these costs are included in data processing and communication expense for the first quarter of 2024. Data processing and communication expense totaled $133,000 for the second quarter of 2024, down $87,000, or 40%, compared to the second quarter of 2023.

About Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLST) is a Louisiana corporation and registered bank holding company for Catalyst Bank, its wholly-owned subsidiary, with $295.3 million in assets at June 30, 2024. Catalyst Bank, formerly St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, has been in operation in the Acadiana region of south-central Louisiana for over 100 years. With a focus on fueling business and improving lives throughout the region, Catalyst Bank offers commercial and retail banking products through our six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. To learn more about Catalyst Bancorp and Catalyst Bank, visit www.catalystbank.com, or the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission, www.sec.gov.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release reflects industry conditions, Company performance and financial results and contains "forward-looking statements,' which may include forecasts of our financial results and condition, expectations for our operations and businesses, and our assumptions for those forecasts and expectations. Do not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risk factors and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectation expressed in such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements are described under "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Supervision and Regulation" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and in other documents subsequently filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at the SEC's website and the Company's website, each of which are referenced above. To the extent that statements in this news release relate to future plans, objectives, financial results or performance by the Company, these statements are deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are generally identified by use of words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. 

Forward-looking statements represent management's beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. All information is as of the date of this news release. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.











CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION















(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

6/30/2023

ASSETS











Non-interest-bearing cash

$

4,952

$

3,118

$

3,654

$

4,769

Interest-bearing cash and due from banks

70,503

72,893

15,357

15,022

 Total cash and cash equivalents

75,455

76,011

19,011

19,791

Investment securities:











 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

29,748

25,534

70,540

75,876

 Securities held-to-maturity

13,454

13,457

13,461

13,468

Loans receivable, net of unearned income

153,266

143,491

144,920

133,493

Allowance for loan losses

(2,215)

(2,068)

(2,124)

(2,081)

 Loans receivable, net



151,051

141,423

142,796

131,412

Accrued interest receivable

737

733

906

707

Foreclosed assets

104

237

60

296

Premises and equipment, net

6,114

5,995

6,072

6,111

Stock in correspondent banks, at cost

1,919

1,898

1,878

1,839

Bank-owned life insurance

14,252

14,139

14,026

13,813

Other assets

2,499

2,622

2,182

2,701

TOTAL ASSETS

$

295,333

$

282,049

$

270,932

$

266,014













LIABILITIES











Deposits:











 Non-interest-bearing

$

30,177

$

28,836

$

28,183

$

41,482

 Interest-bearing

149,888

140,801

137,439

129,891

 Total deposits

180,065

169,637

165,622

171,373

Borrowings

30,261

29,423

19,378

9,288

Other liabilities

3,994

1,736

1,373

1,042

TOTAL LIABILITIES

214,320

200,796

186,373

181,703













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Common stock

45

46

48

49

Additional paid-in capital

41,914

42,711

45,020

47,032

Unallocated common stock held by benefit plans

(6,116)

(6,169)

(6,221)

(6,616)

Retained earnings

48,787

48,260

52,949

52,491

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(3,617)

(3,595)

(7,237)

(8,645)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

81,013

81,253

84,559

84,311

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

295,333

$

282,049

$

270,932

$

266,014
















CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)


















Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

6/30/2023

6/30/2024

6/30/2023

INTEREST INCOME














Loans receivable, including fees

$

2,383

$

2,214

$

1,691

$

4,597

$

3,320

Investment securities

210

325

413

535

840

Other

932

616

218

1,548

429

 Total interest income

3,525

3,155

2,322

6,680

4,589

INTEREST EXPENSE














Deposits

771

769

380

1,540

640

Borrowings

306

293

68

599

136

 Total interest expense

1,077

1,062

448

2,139

776

 Net interest income

2,448

2,093

1,874

4,541

3,813

Provision for credit losses

99

95

-

194

-

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

2,349

1,998

1,874

4,347

3,813

NON-INTEREST INCOME














Service charges on deposit accounts

194

203

200

397

383

Bank-owned life insurance

113

113

99

226

196

Loss on sales of investment securities

-

(5,507)

-

(5,507)

-

Gain (loss) on disposals and sales of fixed assets

(5)

11

-

6

-

Other

64

17

18

81

32

 Total non-interest income (loss)

366

(5,163)

317

(4,797)

611

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE














Salaries and employee benefits

1,143

1,260

1,178

2,403

2,381

Occupancy and equipment

183

196

198

379

411

Data processing and communication

133

794

220

927

447

Professional fees

117

107

117

224

246

Directors' fees

114

115

114

229

229

ATM and debit card

36

69

61

105

119

Foreclosed assets, net

26

8

63

34

65

Advertising and marketing

43

38

22

81

52

Franchise and shares tax

15

16

25

31

52

Other

258

188

193

446

374

 Total non-interest expense

2,068

2,791

2,191

4,859

4,376

Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)

647

(5,956)

-

(5,309)

48

Income tax expense (benefit)

120

(1,267)

(16)

(1,147)

(20)

NET INCOME (LOSS)

$

527

$

(4,689)

$

16

$

(4,162)

$

68
















Earnings (loss) per share:














Basic

$

0.13

$

(1.15)

$

-

$

(1.03)

$

0.02

Diluted

0.13

(1.15)

-

(1.03)

0.02





















CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA























Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

6/30/2023

6/30/2024

6/30/2023

EARNINGS DATA



















Total interest income

$

3,525

$

3,155

$

2,322

$

6,680

$

4,589

Total interest expense

1,077


1,062


448


2,139


776

 Net interest income

2,448


2,093


1,874


4,541


3,813

Provision for credit losses

99


95


-


194


-

Total non-interest income (loss)

366


(5,163)


317


(4,797)


611

Total non-interest expense

2,068


2,791


2,191


4,859


4,376

Income tax expense (benefit)

120


(1,267)


(16)


(1,147)


(20)

 Net income (loss)

$

527

$

(4,689)

$

16

$

(4,162)

$

68





















AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA



















Total loans

$

150,257

$

144,428

$

133,394

$

147,342

$

133,586

Total interest-earning assets

264,776


269,835


253,427


267,306


255,373

Total assets

285,773


286,708


268,133


286,240


270,045

Total interest-bearing deposits

143,611


146,201


135,147


144,906


138,803

Total interest-bearing liabilities

173,079


174,192


144,411


173,636


148,043

Total deposits

173,326


174,656


172,526


173,990


173,555

Total shareholders' equity

80,965


82,667


85,459


81,816


86,418





















SELECTED RATIOS



















Return on average assets

0.74

%

(6.58)

%

0.02

%

(2.92)

%

0.05

%

Return on average equity

2.62


(22.81)


0.08


(10.23)


0.16

Efficiency ratio

73.47


(90.93)


100.00


(1,901.18)


98.91

Net interest margin(TE)

3.72


3.12


2.97


3.42


3.01

Average equity to average assets

28.33


28.83


31.87


28.58


32.00

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

49.09


52.09


56.02








Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

26.88


26.84


30.64








Total risk-based capital ratio

50.34


53.34


57.27





























NON-FINANCIAL DATA



















Total employees (full-time equivalent)

47


47


50








Common shares issued and outstanding, end of period

4,478,527


4,558,329


4,929,542





























CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(continued)























Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

6/30/2023

6/30/2024

6/30/2023

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES



















Allowance for loan losses:



















Beginning balance

$

2,068

$

2,124

$

2,070

$

2,124

$

1,807

CECL adoption impact

-


-


-


-


209

Provision for loan losses

185


42


(2)


227


(2)

Charge-offs

(57)


(123)


(10)


(180)


(17)

Recoveries

19


25


23


44


84

Net (charge-offs) recoveries

(38)


(98)


13


(136)


67

Ending balance

$

2,215

$

2,068

$

2,081

$

2,215

$

2,081





















Allowance for unfunded commitments:



















Beginning balance

310


257


216


257


-

CECL adoption impact

-


-


-


-


216

Provision for (reversal of) losses on unfunded commitments

(86)


53


2


(33)


2

Ending balance

$

224

$

310

$

218

$

224

$

218





















Total allowance for credit losses, end of period

$

2,439

$

2,378

$

2,299

$

2,439

$

2,299

Total provision for credit losses

99


95


-


194


-





















CREDIT QUALITY(1)



















Non-accruing loans

$

1,560

$

1,453

$

1,629








Accruing loans 90 days or more past due

40


29


260








Total non-performing loans

1,600


1,482


1,889








Foreclosed assets

104


237


296








Total non-performing assets

$

1,704

$

1,719

$

2,185





























Total non-performing loans to total loans

1.04

%

1.03

%

1.42

%







Total non-performing assets to total assets

0.58


0.61


0.82










(1)

Credit quality data and ratios are as of the end of each period presented.

For more information: 
Joe Zanco, President and CEO
(337) 948-3033

SOURCE Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.

Also from this source

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2024 First Quarter Results and Approval of New Share Repurchase Plan

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2024 First Quarter Results and Approval of New Share Repurchase Plan

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "CLST") (the "Company"), the parent company for Catalyst Bank (the "Bank") (www.catalystbank.com), reported a net...
Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2023 Fourth Quarter Results

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2023 Fourth Quarter Results

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLST) (the "Company"), the parent company for Catalyst Bank (the "Bank") (www.catalystbank.com), reported net income...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Earnings

Image1

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics