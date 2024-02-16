Catalyst by Wellstar Joins Plug and Play's Innovation Platform

News provided by

Plug and Play

16 Feb, 2024, 11:00 ET

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play has announced its partnership with Catalyst by Wellstar, the innovation and venture firm of one of Georgia's largest and most integrated health systems. Through the partnership, Plug and Play will assist Catalyst by Wellstar in deploying capital to early-stage technology companies in multiple industries and support digital transformation across the entire organization.

Catalyst by Wellstar seeks to invest in early-stage companies within the digital health space, as well as six key areas that impact the healthcare industry overall: customer experience, data and security, care of tomorrow, the future of work, supply chain and mobility, and sustainability.

"We are thrilled to partner with Catalyst by Wellstar to support technology for healthcare solutions, while developing strategic partnerships with early-stage companies disrupting the healthcare and enterprise B2B software space," says Nate Hinman, Sr. Director, Plug and Play Enterprise & AI.

"Collaborating with Plug and Play allows Catalyst by Wellstar to expand its involvement with startups and offer more support to underrepresented entrepreneurs," said John D. Cooper, Head of Venture Investment for Catalyst by Wellstar. The healthcare innovation and venture firm has already made direct investments in numerous startups, including Marani Health, 410 Medical, Vyv, Enrich.ly and MetaCX.

The new partnership will provide Catalyst by Wellstar access to Plug and Play's ecosystem of 60k+ startups and receive investment sourcing and diligence support from Plug and Play Ventures.  "Our team is excited for this partnership to better identify sustainable health care solutions that improve the lives of our patients, physicians and team members." said Stefanie Diaz, Sr. Manager of Industry Discovery and Venture for Catalyst by Wellstar.

About Plug and Play
Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're present in 60+ locations across 5 continents. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/.

About Catalyst by Wellstar
Catalyst by Wellstar is the first-of-its-kind innovation company and venture firm created by one of the largest health systems in Georgia. We build better healthcare by harnessing problems, creating solutions, and partnering across industries to deploy a true ecosystem of care. For more information, visit catalyst.wellstar.org.

For Plug and Play contact:
Nate Hinman
650-799-5699
[email protected]

For Catalyst by Wellstar, contact:
Patric Rayburn
470-829-5680
[email protected]

SOURCE Plug and Play

