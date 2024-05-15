Catalyst Power Opens Significant Community Solar Capacity for Massachusetts Small Businesses

Massachusetts Commercial Businesses Can Save Money on their Utility Bills while Supporting Local Solar Growth

WORCHESTER, Mass., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Power Holdings LLC ("Catalyst Power"), an integrated provider of cleaner energy solutions, has opened more than 5 MW of community solar capacity for small commercial businesses across Massachusetts serviced by National Grid and Eversource. Community solar provides businesses with affordable, clean energy while supporting local jobs and economic development. Community solar requires no upfront investment, construction, or long-term contracts yet offers savings of as much as 10% of their electricity bills.

"Community solar offers a fantastic opportunity for Massachusetts small commercial businesses to realize smart savings with little to no upfront investment or risk. Now, commercial businesses can tap into solar savings and environmental benefits, regardless of their business's suitability for panels," said Gabe Phillips, CEO and Founder of Catalyst Power. "We are pleased to be able to offer savings to Massachusetts businesses with this new community solar capacity".

Community solar refers to a local solar power farm shared by multiple households and businesses within a community. Instead of installing solar panels on individual rooftops, participants subscribe to or purchase a share of a larger solar farm located offsite. The electricity generated by this community solar project is credited to the subscribers' utility bills, allowing subscribers to save up to 10% on their bills. Community solar enables people and businesses to benefit from solar energy and save on electricity costs.

Massachusetts businesses interested in community solar with Catalyst Power can visit: https://info.catalystpower.com/community-solar-overview

Phone: 1-888-789-7250

Email: [email protected]

About Catalyst Power Holdings LLC:

Catalyst Power Holdings LLC is an independent, integrated provider of cleaner energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector through commercial energy, cogeneration, customized Connected Microgrid solutions, EV charging, demand response, and community solar to underserved middle-market commercial and industrial end-use customers, improving the overall efficiency and environmental impact of their supply. Catalyst Power is a portfolio company of BP Energy Partners, LLC. More info: www.catalystpower.com

About BP Energy Partners, LLC:

BP Energy Partners, LLC (BPEP), is a Dallas, Texas based growth-oriented private equity firm. Since its inception, BPEP has focused on a lower carbon future by establishing and growing sustainable and responsible companies in the natural gas value chain, including infrastructure, power, logistics, transportation, environmental services, renewable natural gas, midstream, and distribution. BPEP will also invest in low-carbon energy solutions and renewables. BPEP collaborates with entrepreneurs, family-owned businesses, project developers, and experienced management teams to provide patient capital, financial and operating expertise, and deep industry relationships. BPEP currently manages over $560 million in committed capital and is actively investing in new opportunities. More information can be found at www.bpenergypartners.com.

SOURCE Catalyst Power