Catalyst Power Opens Significant Community Solar Capacity for Upstate New York Residents and Businesses

Central Hudson-Area Residents and Businesses Can Save Money on their Utility Bills while Supporting Local Solar Growth

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Power Holdings LLC ("Catalyst Power"), an integrated provider of cleaner energy solutions, has opened more than 2,000 MWh of community solar capacity for Upstate New York residents and small commercial businesses serviced by Central Hudson Gas & Electric. Community solar provides local residents and businesses with affordable, clean energy while supporting local jobs and economic development. Residents and businesses in Albany, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Orange, Putnam, Sullivan, and Ulster Counties have the potential to realize immediate savings of up to 10% with no upfront investment, construction, or long-term contracts.

"We are pleased to be able to offer savings to Upstate residents and businesses with community solar capacity. Community solar provides a simple and carefree way to save money while supporting local clean energy growth," said Gabe Phillips, CEO and Founder of Catalyst Power. "Now, anyone in the community can tap into solar savings and environmental benefits, regardless of their home or business's suitability for panels."

Community solar refers to a local solar power farm shared by multiple households and businesses within a community. Instead of installing solar panels on individual rooftops, participants subscribe to or purchase a share of a larger solar farm located offsite. The electricity generated by this community solar project is credited to the subscribers' utility bills, allowing subscribers to save 10% on their bills. Community solar enables people and businesses to benefit from solar energy and save on electricity costs.

