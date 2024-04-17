GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Solutions, a leader in healthcare Business Process Outsourcing as a Service (BPaaS), Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), technology, clinical, and consulting services, is pleased to welcome Dr. Vipul Mankad to our advisory board. Dr. Mankad's distinguished career combined academic physician leadership, vision, and expertise to build successful health systems, clinical research, and medical education around the world. He has authored 150 scientific publications and three books and is internationally recognized for his work on hemoglobin disorders. During his academic career, Dr. Mankad directed a Physician Group Practice of 480 physicians with an annual revenue of $ 110 million and founded the Kentucky Children's Hospital.

Catalyst Solutions Welcomes Dr. Vipul Mankad to its Advisory Board

Dr. Mankad has served in health policy roles in the US Senate and as the Senior Medical Advisor to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Recognizing the need for cooperation between payers and providers to reduce costs and improve quality, he developed four Accountable Care Organizations. He was the Chief Executive of the Integrated ACO which ranked in the top 2% of the ACOs in the US for shared savings per beneficiary for seven consecutive years. In addition to being on the Catalyst advisory board, Dr. Mankad presides over his non-profit family foundation to support health and education worldwide.

Sas Mukherjee, Catalyst Solutions' President said, "We are honored by the confidence Dr. Mankad has demonstrated by joining our Advisory Board. I have had the privilege of working with Dr. Mankad before and am excited about his thought leadership and direction in expanding Catalyst's clinical offerings and value proposition to differentiate the outcomes we deliver for our Health Plan clients."

"As an advisor, I wish to contribute a national policy perspective and recommend best practices in enhancing partnerships between payers, providers, and beneficiaries. Together, we will work to improve population health, the healthcare experience, and per capita cost and at the same time, reduce provider burnout and enhance the performance of health insurance companies," said Dr. Mankad.

Catalyst Solutions is a strategic partner to over 200 health plans. At its core, Catalyst's future-ready intelligent solutions, complement its mission to help health plans achieve Quadruple Aim, delivering tangible business outcomes to reduce costs, improve quality of care, and provide better experiences for members and providers. Catalyst's payer BPaaS/BPO offering includes fully outsourced and co-sourced enrollment/member services, provider data management, configuration, claims administration, authorization, medical management, and contact center support.

