Catalyx Appoints Brent Best as Senior Vice President, Automation Solutions Group

Seasoned leader joins executive team to support global expansion and long-term value creation

NEWTOWN, Pa., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyx, a global leader in AI-powered machine vision, automation, and professional services for life sciences manufacturing, today announced the appointment of Brent Best as senior vice president, Automation Solutions Group. Mr. Best joins Catalyx as the company continues its strategic expansion focused on helping life sciences and other regulated manufacturers optimize production efficiency.

Brent Best joins Catalyx as Senior Vice President of Automation Solutions Group

Mr. Best brings over 25 years of leadership experience across global engineering and multi-site manufacturing organizations. Most recently, he served as vice president and general manager at Brooks Instrument, where he led a global division with full P&L responsibility, driving market share growth, operational improvements, and capacity expansion across multiple regions.

Previously, Mr. Best held senior leadership roles within Illinois Tool Works, including general business unit manager at Rippey, where he delivered strong revenue growth, improved margins, and established market leadership in the semiconductor sector.

"Brent brings a strong track record of leading complex global manufacturing operations and delivering measurable growth," said Mario L. Rocci Jr., CEO, Catalyx. "His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to scale our automation capabilities and support customers in driving performance across regulated environments."

The appointment marks another step in Catalyx's continued growth. The company recently introduced OpenLine LineClearance Assistant™ 3.0, an AI-powered solution designed to automate line clearance and improve production efficiency across GMP manufacturing environments.

About Catalyx

Catalyx specializes in AI-powered machine vision, process and packaging automation, and professional and managed services for life sciences and other highly regulated industries. With over 30 years of experience and more than 3,000 projects delivered globally, Catalyx helps manufacturers reduce downtime, improve compliance, and accelerate production performance in GMP environments. For more information, visit www.catalyx.ai

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SOURCE Catalyx