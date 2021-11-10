Catastrophic Global Cattle Industry Losses Estimated Between $14-$19 Billion Due to Annual Tick-Born-Diseases - University Products LLC Provides the Only Killed Vaccine for Anaplasmosis in Cattle

BATON ROUGE, La., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- University Products, LLC recently highlighted the continued devastation wreaked upon the global cattle industry by tick-borne diseases (TBD) – specifically and predominantly, bovine anaplasmosis. A recent study of endemic anaplasmosis published by Frontiers of Veterinary Science, highlighted the global losses estimated at close to $19 billion annually, while underscoring the effects the disease has on the cattle industry. Even in countries with robust and established cattle farming agriculture, anaplasmosis continues to be widespread and endemic, representing a major cause of lost yearly income for farmers.

A blood disease carried by parasites, anaplasmosis infects red blood cells causing severe anemia and death. Treatment protocols vary, but represent little more than a stopgap measure and are of minimal overall effect on the disease. University Products has produced an anaplasmosis vaccine developed by Gene Luther, D.V.M., Ph.D. In addition, this vaccine has already been widely deployed since 2000 in multiple U.S. states and Puerto Rico.

University Products: Battling the Anaplasmosis Problem

Traditional treatments for anaplasmosis have involved tetracycline drugs including medicated feed, intensive supportive care including rest and close access to food and water, and blood transfusions for severe cases. But these treatments are time-consuming, expensive, rarely cost effective, and have only varying degrees of success. Ticks, horse flies and needles continue to transmit the pathogen to new animals, renewing the disease cycle each year.

In a recent agricultural field trip regularly sponsored by Louisiana State University – the Northeast Louisiana Beef and Forage Field Day – Dr. Bat Brantley from Union Veterinary Clinic noted one of the major problems with traditional anaplasmosis treatment protocols: "In every case of anaplasmosis I saw last year, death was the first sign owners saw. There are treatments available for anaplasmosis, but by the time cattle are recognized as having clinical signs, they may be so sick that treatment is too late to be effective."

He further noted that even oxytetracycline and chlortetracycline antibiotic treatments were limited in effectiveness, stating that not all cows would consume enough of the medicated feed to make a medical difference; in addition to requiring a Veterinary Feed Directive (VFD) which mandates a confirmed case of anaplasmosis. A confirmed case that generally involves finding a dead cow, and thus, possibly indicating an already severely infected herd.

University Products: Powerful Anaplasmosis Mitigation

Dr. Brantley also mentioned the vaccine created by Dr. Gene Luther, finally concluding that: "The best prevention is vaccination. It is expensive up front ($7.50/dose + booster and must be administered by a veterinarian) but it's probably cheaper than feeding chlortetracycline for six months, and it is more effective."

The University Products vaccine does not prevent infection, but when properly used, significantly reduces clinical signs in at-risk animals. The vaccine requires only two doses in the first year, with one annual booster each year thereafter and is safe to use in any stage of bovine pregnancy. A detailed description of the vaccine and its method of administration is publicly available for PDF download.

For more information on vaccine availability for both farmers and producers, contact the vaccine creator Dr. Luther directly by email at [email protected].

Media Contact:

PR Admin, Ag News America

1-225-413-7203

[email protected]

SOURCE University Products LLC