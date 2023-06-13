Catch Helen Callier, President of PermitUsNow, as a Featured Speaker on the Panel at AMAC 2023 Conference in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Helen Callier, President of PermitUsNow, a leading permit expediting firm in the aviation industry, will be a distinguished panelist at the 38th Annual AMAC Airport Business Diversity Conference in San Antonio. The conference, hosted by the San Antonio Airport System, is set to take place from June 11-14, 2023, at the prestigious JW San Antonio Hill Country Resort.

Helen Callier will be speaking at the highly anticipated workshop titled "Elevate Your Business - Leveraging DBE/ACDBE Certification Opportunities," which is specifically designed for new diverse business entrants in the aviation marketplace. The workshop aims to equip attendees with valuable insights and strategies to leverage Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) and Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) certification opportunities. This session promises to provide a wealth of knowledge that will empower aspiring aviation entrepreneurs and businesses to thrive in the industry.

Joining Helen on the panel as the moderator will be Jacqueline Jackson, Business Center Project Manager at The University of Texas at San Antonio Institute for Economic Development. Jacqueline's expertise in economic development and her commitment to supporting small businesses make her an ideal facilitator for this panel discussion.

As President of PermitUsNow, Helen Callier brings a wealth of expertise and working projects experience to the panel discussion. With her deep understanding from experience of leveraging her firm's DBE and ACDBE certifications on airport projects, Helen is the perfect candidate to shed light on the opportunities available to new entrants, as well as the benefits of becoming certified in today's competitive landscape.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to be a panelist on Leveraging Your DBE / ACBDE Certification Opportunities to share key perspectives, parts of PermitUsNow's story and tips that can help Attendees to gain valuable insights and practical advice that can take their businesses to new heights." Helen Callier, President of PermitUsNow

The 38th Annual AMAC Airport Business Diversity Conference is a premier event in the aviation industry, bringing together professionals, business owners, and airport officials to explore cutting-edge strategies to cultivate, innovate and elevate the aviation industry including the involvement of diverse businesses. With a focus on connecting prime contractors and airport managers with small businesses, the conference is an excellent platform for networking, collaboration, and fostering mutually beneficial partnerships.

To learn more about the conference and register for the event, visit the official website at [https://amac-org.com/annualconference/]. Attendees are encouraged to secure their spot and take advantage of this unique opportunity to gain insights from thought leaders like Helen Callier.

Helen Callier's panel discussion, moderated by Jacqueline Jackson, will take place on June 13, 2023, starting at 3:00 p.m. CST, at the JW San Antonio Hill Country Resort. Don't miss this chance to hear from prominent industry experts and discover how DBE and ACDBE certifications can elevate your business in the aviation marketplace.

About PermitUsNow: PermitUsNow is a leading permit expediting firm in the aviation industry, specializing in assisting airports and businesses in obtaining agency approval and permits. PermitUsNow helps architects, contractors, and project owners to do what they love to do best and that is helping them to fulfill their customers' goals. PermitUsNow team members are building permitting process and code experts who have worked with more than 700 jurisdictions in Texas and in other cities in North America.

Companies such H-E-B, United Airlines, CVS, ATKINS, OTG, and Burns and McDonnell have saved time and money during the pre-construction phase of their projects with support from PermitUsNow. Because of these operational efficiencies, these PermitUsNow clients were able to open new locations, connect with more customers, and achieve profitability sooner.

For more information about Callier and PermitUsNow, please visit permitusnow.com.

