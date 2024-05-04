Catch the Wave of Hope in Surf City on Destination: Scientology, San Diego

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientology Network's DESTINATION: SCIENTOLOGY, the weekly travelogue series that takes viewers inside Scientology Churches all around the world and discovers what makes each one unique, presents an episode featuring San Diego, California.

DESTINATION: SCIENTOLOGY airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.

The Church of Scientology works with the community of San Diego for a brighter future.

About Destination: Scientology, San Diego

San Diego, the sun-kissed city known as "the birthplace of California," captures the world's imagination as America's mythic Surf City. Blessed with perfect weather, sparkling beaches and world-class cultural attractions, the city draws millions of tourists annually. In the heart of San Diego, just blocks away from city hall and the historic Gaslamp Quarter, prominently stands the Church of Scientology San Diego.

Viewers will see why San Diego is known as America's Finest City, and tour its legendary naval port, home to America's Pacific Fleet Surface Navy. This episode also shares San Diego's historical significance for Scientologists as the city where Founder L. Ron Hubbard not only lived during his youth, but later launched a legendary writing career that spanned half a century and made him one of the most enduring and widely read authors of all time.

Spotlighting the Church's valued role in the community, from providing much-needed disaster relief to championing the Drug-Free World campaign, Destination: Scientology, San Diego presents just some of the ways the Church brings hope to city residents and helps them turn their dreams into reality.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network's innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

SOURCE Church of Scientology International