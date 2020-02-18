Caterpillar Announces Appointment of New Vice President

"Pam's extensive procurement and supply chain management leadership and experience position her well to enhance Caterpillar's enterprise-wide procurement standards while advancing our procurement capabilities and technology," said Ramin Younessi, Caterpillar group president of Construction Industries. "She understands the complexities of leading a global procurement organization with a strong focus on driving efficiencies that will benefit Caterpillar, its customers and Caterpillar suppliers."

Heminger joined Honda of America in 1996 and has held a series of roles with increasing responsibilities in procurement and business operations. Prior to joining Honda of America, she held various supply chain and materials management roles with Lennox International. Heminger holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Procurement & Materials Management and Production & Operations Management from Bowling Green State University. She received her MBA from Capital University in 1994.

About Caterpillar

Since 1925, Caterpillar Inc. has been helping our customers build a better world – making sustainable progress possible and driving positive change on every continent. With 2019 sales and revenues of $53.8 billion, Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Services offered throughout the product life cycle, cutting-edge technology and decades of product expertise set Caterpillar apart, providing exceptional value to help our customers succeed. The company principally operates through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment. For more information, visit caterpillar.com . To connect on social media, visit caterpillar.com/ social-media .

