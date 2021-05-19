Caterpillar CEO to Participate at Bernstein's Virtual 37th Annual Conference on June 2; Webcast Available

DEERFIELD, Ill., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) Chief Executive Officer Jim Umpleby is expected to participate in a fireside chat and Q&A session with institutional investors at Bernstein's Virtual 37th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Mr. Umpleby is scheduled to speak for 45 minutes, beginning at approximately 8 a.m. ET.

The event is expected to be webcast in real-time and available to the public at https://kvgo.com/ab/caterpillar-inc-june-2021.

Listeners should go to the investor relations website at least 30 minutes before the live event to register and to download and install any necessary audio software. The webcast will be available for replay for at least 90 days. A transcript is anticipated to be posted afterward on Caterpillar's investor relations website, https://investors.caterpillar.com/events-presentations/default.aspx.

With 2020 sales and revenues of $41.7 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. Since 1925, we've been driving sustainable progress and helping customers build a better world through innovative products and services. Throughout the product life cycle, we offer services built on cutting-edge technology and decades of product expertise. These products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value to help our customers succeed. We do business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries, and Energy & Transportation – and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels at caterpillar.com/social-media.

