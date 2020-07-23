Caterpillar CFO to Participate at Jefferies Industrial Conference 2020 on August 6; Webcast Available

DEERFIELD, Ill., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) Chief Financial Officer Andrew Bonfield is expected to participate in a fireside chat and Q&A session with institutional investors at the Jefferies Industrial Conference 2020 on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Mr. Bonfield is scheduled to speak for 30 minutes, beginning at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET. There are no presentation materials for this event.

The event is expected to be webcast in real-time and available to the public at http://wsw.com/webcast/jeff133/cat/.

Listeners should go to the website at least 30 minutes before the live event to register and to download and install any necessary audio software. The webcast will be available for replay for at least 90 days. A transcript is anticipated to be posted afterward on Caterpillar's investor relations website, https://investors.caterpillar.com/events-presentations/default.aspx.

About Caterpillar

Since 1925, Caterpillar Inc. has been helping our customers build a better world – making sustainable progress possible and driving positive change on every continent. With 2019 sales and revenues of $53.8 billion, Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Services offered throughout the product life cycle, cutting-edge technology and decades of product expertise set Caterpillar apart, providing exceptional value to help our customers succeed. The company principally operates through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment. For more information, visit www.caterpillar.com. To connect on social media, visit www.caterpillar.com/social-media.

