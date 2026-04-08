Caterpillar Inc. Maintains Dividend

IRVING, Texas, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) voted to maintain the quarterly dividend of one dollar and fifty-one cents ($1.51) per share of common stock payable May 19, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business April 20, 2026.

Caterpillar has paid a cash dividend every year since the company was formed and has paid a quarterly dividend since 1933. Caterpillar has paid higher annual dividends to shareholders for 32 consecutive years and is recognized as a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

About Caterpillar

For more than a century, Caterpillar has built a better, more sustainable world. With 2025 sales and revenues of $67.6 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is shaping the future as the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Backed by one of the largest independent global dealer networks and financing services through Cat Financial, the company's primary business segments: Power & Energy, Construction Industries and Resource Industries are solving customers' toughest challenges through commercial excellence and advanced technology, driven by a highly skilled, dedicated global team. Learn more at www.caterpillar.com.

SOURCE Caterpillar Inc.