Caterpillar Raises Record $14.8 Million in United Way Campaign

News provided by

Caterpillar Inc.

09 Oct, 2023, 16:01 ET

Funds will help improve the lives of individuals in communities across the United States, Mexico, Canada and Panama

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) employees and retirees, together with the Caterpillar Foundation, the philanthropic organization of Caterpillar, have pledged more than $14.8 million to the United Way chapters across the United States, Mexico, Canada and Panama as part of its 2023-2024 campaign. The campaign achieved a record-breaking amount—and a $1 million increase—for the second year.

Employees generously donated to the United Way campaign and recorded over 5,000 volunteer hours through the Caterpillar Foundation Volunteer Service Match Program during August and September, which will generate additional matching funds for charities in Caterpillar communities.

"I want to express my sincere thanks to our employees and retirees whose incredible generosity is demonstrated by our campaign increase from $12.8 million in 2021 to $14.8 million this year, continuing to create a profound impact in our global communities," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby.

The United Way has been Caterpillar's only annual solicitation for funds to its employees and retirees for over 70 years. The Caterpillar Foundation matches employee and retiree donations dollar for dollar. Over the past two decades, more than $210 million has been raised during the annual campaign.

United Way assesses local community needs, finds efficient programs that deliver measurable outcomes and works to eliminate those needs in the future by identifying the causes and creating long-term solutions. "Caterpillar continuously demonstrates the ability to make a positive difference in so many lives. United Way Worldwide is grateful for the continued and tremendous support, and these donations will enable local United Ways to carry out essential initiatives and reach more individuals in need," said United Way Worldwide President and CEO Angela Williams.

Caterpillar is part of the United Way's Global Corporate Leadership Program, which includes 86 corporate partners that raise more than $800 million annually. There are more than 1,100 United Way chapters globally, and Caterpillar's annual campaign supports 542 of these chapters where the company's employees live and work.

About Caterpillar
With 2022 sales and revenues of $59.4 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For nearly 100 years, we've been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels at caterpillar.com/en/news/social-media.html.

About the Caterpillar Foundation
Founded in 1952, Caterpillar's philanthropic organization, the Caterpillar Foundation, has contributed nearly $900 million to help make sustainable progress possible around the world by building resilient communities that thrive in a rapidly changing world. To learn more about the global impact of the Caterpillar Foundation, visit caterpillar.com/foundation. To connect with us on social media, visit caterpillar.com/social-media.

SOURCE Caterpillar Inc.

Also from this source

Caterpillar Reports Second-Quarter 2023 Results

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) announced second-quarter 2023 sales and revenues of $17.3 billion, a 22% increase compared with $14.2 billion in the...

Caterpillar Inc. to Announce Second-Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Aug. 1

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) will release second-quarter 2023 financial results at 5:30 a.m. CDT on Tuesday, Aug. 1. The release will be available at ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Machinery

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.