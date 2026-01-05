Caterpillar to Showcase Next Era in Industrial AI and Autonomy at CES 2026

Company leaders to highlight how advanced technology is changing the industrial landscape during keynote and live demonstrations

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) will take the keynote stage and show floor at CES® 2026, the world's most powerful tech event, to highlight how Industrial AI and autonomy are unlocking innovation and transforming worksites around the world.

At CES 2026, Caterpillar will highlight how Industrial AI and autonomy are unlocking innovation and transforming worksites.

"Caterpillar's legacy of innovation is rooted in solving our customers' toughest challenges, and that mission continues to guide our future," said Caterpillar CEO Joe Creed. "Technology is accelerating and expanding our ability to meet customer needs by seamlessly connecting deep digital insights with our machine expertise to deliver solutions for their most critical tasks."

Caterpillar CES 2026 Keynote Address

Announced as a keynote speaker by the Consumer Technology Association last fall, Creed will lead a conversation on the company's legacy of innovation, and how the team is transforming the customer experience with advanced technology.

NVIDIA's Vice President of Robotics and Edge AI Deepu Talla will join Caterpillar leaders onstage to announce an expanded collaboration to accelerate industry innovation.

Chief Digital Officer Ogi Redzic and Chief Technology Officer Jaime Mineart will each shed light on the latest developments in AI and autonomous solutions.

The keynote address will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 7 at 9:00 a.m. PST, in the Palazzo Ballroom at the Venetian. Doors open at 8:00 a.m. for media and 8:30 a.m. for general admission.

Click here for more information and to live-stream the keynote.

The Caterpillar Exhibit Experience

Cat AI Nexus: The centerpiece of the exhibit integrates advanced intelligence on a Cat 306 mini excavator. Through live demonstrations and interactive kiosks, visitors will experience how Caterpillar is using AI to deliver real-time guidance, safety features and smart fleet management, showcasing Caterpillar's commitment to help customers work more efficiently, enhance safety and make faster, smarter decisions across their operations.

The centerpiece of the exhibit integrates advanced intelligence on a Cat 306 mini excavator. Through live demonstrations and interactive kiosks, visitors will experience how Caterpillar is using AI to deliver real-time guidance, safety features and smart fleet management, showcasing Caterpillar's commitment to help customers work more efficiently, enhance safety and make faster, smarter decisions across their operations. AI Insights Lab: Visitors to the exhibit can take an up-close look at how Caterpillar is using AI to turn operational data into actionable insights for customers globally.

Visitors to the exhibit can take an up-close look at how Caterpillar is using AI to turn operational data into actionable insights for customers globally. From First to Future in Autonomy: Caterpillar will highlight a vision for an autonomous future based on its 30+ year legacy of leadership in the industry. The company will showcase how its solutions are helping define the future jobsite. The experience highlights Caterpillar's proven track record and forward-thinking approach to autonomy in real world operations.

Caterpillar will highlight a vision for an autonomous future based on its 30+ year legacy of leadership in the industry. The company will showcase how its solutions are helping define the future jobsite. The experience highlights Caterpillar's proven track record and forward-thinking approach to autonomy in real world operations. Innovation Theater: An immersive theater will showcase connected jobsites of the future, where AI anticipates needs, guides machines and coordinates operations in real time, while autonomy transforms worksite safety, productivity and efficiency.

Visit the Caterpillar booth 5019 at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall to experience the tech of tomorrow. For more about Caterpillar's CES presence, visit caterpillar.com/ces.

Tech Talk with WM

Caterpillar Digital, Technology & Distribution Group President Bob De Lange will host customer WM for a tech talk to discuss how the two companies are working together to bring autonomy to landfills with technology designed to enhance safety and performance.

The WM Tech Talk begins on Wednesday, Jan. 7 at 2:00 p.m. PST in Caterpillar's Innovation Theater.

About Caterpillar

With 2024 sales and revenues of $64.8 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For 100 years, we've been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Power & Energy – and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels.

SOURCE Caterpillar Inc.