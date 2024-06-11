Catherine Collinson Wins Lifetime Achievement Award From Plan Sponsor Council of America

BALTIMORE, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica is proud to announce that Catherine Collinson, founding CEO and president of the nonprofit Transamerica Institute and its Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies, and a nationally recognized leader and advocate for a financially secure retirement for all Americans, has received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Plan Sponsor Council of America (PSCA). The leading trade association for providers of employment-based retirement plans recently honored Ms. Collinson, recognizing her enduring contributions to the retirement industry.

"PSCA's Lifetime Achievement Award is designed to recognize those who have made a substantial contribution to the retirement industry, influencing and improving retirement security for all," said Will Hansen, PSCA executive director. "Catherine, through her dedication to research and advocacy for public policy changes for nearly 30 years, exemplifies what this award stands for. We are proud to recognize Catherine for her extensive contributions to the retirement industry that have shaped the landscape of retirement planning for the better."

Since 2002, Catherine Collinson has led the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies, which later expanded into the Transamerica Institute, a private foundation dedicated to strengthening the U.S. retirement system, expanding access to workplace retirement plans, improving financial literacy, and helping ensure that people can retire with dignity. Under her leadership, the annual Transamerica Retirement Survey, now in its 24th year, has become one of the largest and longest-running studies of its kind. Catherine's expert perspectives have been featured in congressional hearings and public policy discussions, and she is often cited in the media and news articles.

"Catherine's leadership embodies the idea that all Americans can take charge of their financial futures through education, empowerment, and saving and investing," said Maurice Perkins, chief corporate affairs officer at Transamerica. "Her focus on effecting positive change makes this Lifetime Achievement Award a well-deserved recognition of her profound influence in the industry and across the nation."

Catherine's advocacy on behalf of these issues is unwavering. She has worked tirelessly to raise awareness of the Saver's Credit, a little-known tax credit for low- to moderate-income retirement savers. More recently, she has highlighted opportunities created by the SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022 that provide additional incentives for employers that offer retirement benefits and new ways to help workers save, invest, and protect their savings.

"Transamerica extends its congratulations to Catherine Collinson on this remarkable achievement and expresses its gratitude for her years of service and leadership," said Perkins.

Catherine Collinson: A Timeline of Achievements

1995: Joined Transamerica Corporation, marking the beginning of her notable career in retirement and market trends.

1998: Launched the Annual Transamerica Retirement Survey, a pioneering initiative that Catherine played a crucial role in developing.

2002: Founded the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies (TCRS) to expand the reach and impact of the retirement survey.

2007: Incorporated TCRS as a nonprofit corporation and private foundation, with Catherine at the helm.

2013: Spearheaded the creation of Transamerica Institute, an expansion to include broader research and education on health, longevity, workforce, and financial literacy.

2015: Joined the Leadership Council of the Milken Institute Center for the Future of Aging, enhancing Catherine's influence on national aging policies.

2016: Honored with a Hero Award from the Women's Institute for a Secure Retirement (WISER) for her efforts to give a "hand up" to women struggling for security and dignity in old age.

2018: Recognized by PBS Next Avenue as an Influencer in Aging for her significant contributions to changing society's understanding of aging and longevity.

2020 to present: Expanded the scope and reach of the annual Transamerica Retirement Survey to provide greater insights about the demographic influences on Americans' health and financial well-being and retirement outlook.

