Catherine Monson Recognized as a 2019 Most Admired CEO

CARROLLTON, Texas, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas Business Journal recently named Catherine Monson, CEO of FASTSIGNS International, Inc. as a 2019 Most Admired CEO. The 20 North Texas CEO honorees this year come from a range of industries including architecture, manufacturing, finance, healthcare, real estate, technology and transportation.

Catherine Monson

The Dallas Business Journal created The Most Admired CEO Awards in 2018 to recognize executives not only for impressive stewardship of their companies, but also for cultivating an inclusive, collaborative culture. Honorees hold their employees, products and services in the highest regard, run their companies with integrity and efficiency, and inspire those around them.

Selected from hundreds of nominees, the 2019 honorees will be recognized at an Awards Dinner on September 25 at the Belo Mansion in Dallas. Dallas Business Journal readers will be given an opportunity to select their favorite CEOs in a Readers Choice Survey. The survey will be conducted digitally prior to the awards event, and winners of the readers' survey will be revealed during the celebratory evening.

"I am honored to be named one of the Dallas Business Journal's Most Admired CEOs," said Catherine Monson, CEO of FASTSIGNS International, Inc. "I am truly thankful to get to work with an incredible corporate team and our amazing franchisees who dedicate their time and energy to growing and promoting the FASTSIGNS brand by providing outstanding comprehensive visual communications solutions to their customers."

About Catherine Monson

Catherine became CEO of FASTSIGNS International, Inc. in 2009, bringing over 25 years of franchising and management experience. In 2009, she received the International Franchise Association (IFA) Bonny LeVine Award in recognition of her contributions to the growth of the franchising industry and in 2010, the Dallas Business Journal named her a top Women Industry Leader in the Dallas Metroplex. In 2012, Catherine appeared on the Emmy Award-winning series Undercover Boss to learn new ways to advance the FASTSIGNS® brand. In 2013, she was named an "Innovator and Influencer" by Sign and Digital Graphics Magazine. In 2015, she received the IFA's first Franchise Action Network "FAN of the Year" award for her advocacy work on behalf of the franchising community. In 2016, she was selected as a Soderstrom Society Inductee for her contributions to the printing and graphic communications industry and was also honored with the 2016 Leadership Award from the Women That Soar organization. Under Monson's leadership, FASTSIGNS International, Inc. received the 2016 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award, the highest recognition presented by the Department of Defense to employers for their exemplary support of National Guard and Reserve members. In 2017, Monson received the Distinguished Women Award presented by Northwood University in Midland, Michigan. In 2018, she was honored by the Sales and Marketing Executives International (SMEI) with their Ambassador of Free Enterprise Award. Catherine has served on the Board of Directors of the IFA since 2008 and is currently Vice Chair and will become Chairwoman in February 2020. Additionally, she serves on the Board of Directors of Brain Balance, a franchise company with a non-drug alternative for children with behavioral challenges, and on the Board of Directors of the franchisor Big Blue Swim School, one of the nation's fastest growing swim schools. She is a keynote speaker at many franchise industry events, as well as at many sign and visual graphics industry events.

For more videos on Catherine Monson, visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7qJckb26TTPGWl9wQJNjKA. Visit the section, "Get to Know the FASTSIGNS CEO Catherine Monson," and click to the right.

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is the leading sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of more than 700 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in nine countries including the United States, Canada, Chile, England, Grand Cayman, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®). Locations are slated to open in two additional countries - Malta and Spain - in 2019.

FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive signage and visual graphic solutions to help companies of all sizes and across all industries attract more attention, communicate their message, promote their products, help visitors find their way and extend their branding across all of their customer touch points.

FASTSIGNS centers provide architectural and interior decor graphics, fleet vehicle graphics, digital signs and digital signage content, event graphics, displays, banners, posters, ADA signage, safety and identification signs and much more, as well as handle everything from design to project management to installation.

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is a recipient of many awards, including being ranked the #1 franchise opportunity in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 for the past three years, and Best-in-Category in the business services sector on Franchise Business Review's list of the top 200 franchises for multiple years.

Learn more about sign and visual graphic solutions or find a location at fastsigns.com .

Follow the brand on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fastsigns , Twitter @FASTSIGNS or Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS . For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson (mark.jameson@fastsigns.com or call 214.346.5679).

Contact:

Leah Edwards

FASTSIGNS Corporate Communications

(214) 246-5792

leah.edwards@fastsigns.com

SOURCE FASTSIGNS International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.fastsigns.com

