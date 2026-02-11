From Record Milestones to Next-Gen Solutions: Inside the 2026 FASTSIGNS® Convention

CARROLLTON, Texas, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS® , the leader in the custom signs and visual solutions industry, recently held its 2026 FASTSIGNS International Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina. With the carefully selected theme, "Focus Forward," the event hosted over 700 attendees and 150 vendors to celebrate record network growth in sales, profitability and location count.

2026 FASTSIGNS International Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"2026 marked a year of exceptional growth with record sales exceeding $900M as we expanded to 790 locations in eight countries," said Jim Howe, president of FASTSIGNS International, Inc. "This convention honors our franchisees' achievements and serves as the catalyst for the next chapter of our network's success."

From the main stage, Howe reviewed the incredible network achievements over the past year and then pivoted to focus on the power of working together, bold new strategies, and a shared commitment to driving profitability and growth. Keynote speakers also included the Founder of Future Point of View, Scott Klososky, who focused on innovation and AI tools for a new era of growth and shared success, and Legendary Professional Boxer and Gold-Medal Olympian, Sugar Ray Leonard, who detailed his storied history in boxing to inspire lessons on professional excellence.

Highlights from this year's convention:

60 FASTSIGNS/SIGNWAVE centers exceeded $1 million in annual sales for the first time, including 32 centers achieving over $1 million, 11 centers achieving over $2 million, 6 centers achieving over $3 million, 6 centers achieving over $4 million, 3 centers achieving over $6 million, 1 center achieving over $30 million and 1 center achieving over $43 million.





The FASTSIGNS Award was presented to Gaby and Bob Mullinax, franchisees at FASTSIGNS of Fullerton and FASTSIGNS of Brea in California, for best representing the brand's culture and values, both in the business community and within the FASTSIGNS network. They were recognized for their work empowering customers and employees to reach their potential while strengthening the network through generous collaboration.





WhatTheyTh!nk, the global printing industry's go-to information source with both print and digital offerings, recognized Peter Knight-Sheen and FASTSIGNS of Bend, Oregon, as the FASTSIGNS Project of the Year for their team's work with Hayden Homes. First Runner Up included Pauline McKean, FASTSIGNS of Mobile, Alabama, for their team's work with UMS Wright Preparatory School, and Second Runner Up included Jeff and Kim Chudoff, FASTSIGNS of Maple Shade, New Jersey, for their team's work with Amazon DJZ8.





Grimco was presented with the FASTSIGNS Vendor of the Year Award for the United States, and Grimco and ND Graphics were presented with the FASTSIGNS Vendor of the Year Award for Canada.





Franchisees and their center teams were recognized for outstanding sign and graphic projects in the 2025 FASTSIGNS Customer Solutions Awards, which included Grand Prize winner Buddy Williams, FASTSIGNS of DTC, Colorado, for work with Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Top Customer Solutions Award Winners also included Dan, Noami and Levi Stutzman, FASTSIGNS of Erie, Pennsylvania, for work with ErieBank; Dave and Sonya Comer, FASTSIGNS of Kankakee, Illinois, for work with Olivet Nazarene University; Chris and Joelene Calvert, FASTSIGNS of Maple Grove-Osseo, Minnesota, for work with Discover Strength locations; and Kara Newman and Scott Horton, FASTSIGNS of North Little Rock, Arkansas, for work with Special Olympics of Arkansas.

FASTSIGNS also hosted a two-day community giveback project on their vendor show floor benefiting Charlotte nonprofit, Classroom Central. 375 homework kits and 450 wellness kits were created, and this initiative was supported by partners including ClearLED, Impact LEd, Vision Engraving, Zlight Technology, BC Collective, Epson, FACES, Grimco, Howard Industries, Ornamental Post and Panel, Zund and Retreva.

About FASTSIGNS®:

FASTSIGNS® is the leader in the custom signs and visual solutions industry. With over 40 years of experience, FASTSIGNS helps customers bring their vision to life and achieve more than they ever thought possible. As the largest service-oriented business within the Propelled Brands® family, FASTSIGNS spans over 790 independently owned and operated centers across the United States, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, Malta, the Dominican Republic and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®).

FASTSIGNS is frequently recognized for franchisee satisfaction and with awards that include being ranked #1 in its category on ENTREPRENEUR's highly competitive Franchise 500® List in 2026 for the tenth consecutive year, and continuous recognition from Franchise Business Review in categories such as Top Franchises for Culture, Women, Veterans and more. For more information or to learn about opportunities, visit fastsigns.com or contact Mark Jameson ( [email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

SOURCE FASTSIGNS International, Inc.