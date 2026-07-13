Netterville Named Baton Rouge President for First Horizon Bank

BATON ROUGE, La., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Bank (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") announced today the naming of Craig A. Netterville as Senior Vice President and Baton Rouge President. Netterville has served as a leader on the Baton Rouge team for 20 years and contributed to the market's significant client growth as head of the Private Client team.

Craig A. Netterville - SVP, Baton Rouge President for First Horizon Bank

"As a Baton Rouge native and graduate of LSU, Craig is the ideal leader for our team and clients," said Tony Adams, Gulf States Regional President. "He has a deep understanding of the community and our clients' needs. Under his leadership, our team will continue to deliver large bank capabilities with the high-touch, relationship-focused service and customized solutions our clients value."

Netterville has also been a lifelong leader in the community. He currently serves on the Louisiana State Civil Service Commission. He previously served as Board Chair of Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University, President of LA Mortgage Lenders Association, Treasurer of Istrouma Area Boy Scouts and as a Board Member of Baton Rouge Area Chamber, Knock Knock Children's Museum and Credit Bureau of Baton Rouge Foundation. He also serves on the finance committee of OLOL Regional Medical Center.

About First Horizon Bank

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $84.1 billion in assets as of March 31, 2026, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Bank