First Horizon Bank Donates Former Banking Center to United Way of Southeast Louisiana to Expand Community Impact Through Prosperity Center

NEW ORLEANS, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Bank (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") announced today the donation of its former banking center located at 4011 Canal Street in New Orleans to United Way of Southeast Louisiana in support of the organization's Prosperity Center initiative. The donation builds on both organizations' shared commitment to financial empowerment and long-term community stability throughout the Greater New Orleans region.

First Horizon Bank and United Way Prosperity Center. Pictured from left to right are: Tony Adams, First Horizon Bank; Brittany Elder, United Way of Southeast Louisiana; Meghan Donelon, First Horizon Bank; Michael Williamson, United Way of Southeast Louisiana

"At First Horizon Bank, we believe strong communities are built through meaningful partnerships and investments that create lasting impact," said Tony Adams, Gulf States Regional President for First Horizon Bank and board member of United Way of Southeast Louisiana. "We are proud to support United Way and its continued work to create greater opportunity for individuals and families across our region."

"United Way has made a tremendous impact in this space, helping families access critical resources and support to build stronger futures," said Meghan Donelon, Commercial Banking Group Manager at First Horizon Bank and Board Chair of United Way of Southeast Louisiana for 2026–2027. "They have truly made this space their own, and First Horizon Bank is proud to help make it their permanent home. This donation reflects the power of partnership and our shared commitment to creating lasting change across Southeast Louisiana."

The Canal Street location will allow United Way to build on the Prosperity Center's established presence and continue addressing barriers to economic mobility throughout Southeast Louisiana. The center offers education, workforce development resources, housing counseling, tax preparation, and other services designed to help individuals and families build more secure financial futures.

"This generous donation from First Horizon Bank marks a transformative milestone for the J. Wayne Leonard Prosperity Center," said Michael Williamson, President and CEO of United Way of Southeast Louisiana. "This investment ensures that the center can continue serving as a gateway to opportunity for families across Southeast Louisiana. As we look ahead, the J. Wayne Leonard Prosperity Center will play an increasingly vital role in helping more people achieve economic stability, build financial resilience, and create pathways to lasting prosperity for generations to come."

About First Horizon Bank

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $84.1 billion in assets as of March 31, 2026, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

SOURCE First Horizon Bank