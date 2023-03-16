Catholic Education Arizona Accepts Arizona Tax Credits through April 18, 2023 and June 30, 2023

PHOENIX, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Catholic Education Arizona, the largest Catholic school tuition organization in the state, is reminding individuals and business owners to redirect their tax liability before the approaching deadlines. The individual contribution deadline is April 18, 2023, and the corporate deadline is June 30, 2023. After the deadline, the Arizona Private Education Tax Credit cannot be claimed for the 2022 tax year.

Catholic Education Arizona Corporate Contributor, Jeff McQueen, President, Shea Homes

Catholic Education Arizona's President and CEO, Nancy Padberg, MBA, said, "We are grateful we can assist so many students to become future leaders. Our schools emphasize academic excellence, provide a safe and welcoming environment and instill the value of service to others."

Individual contributors must have their contributions to Catholic Education Arizona by April 18, 2023. Several ways to contribute include, one-time payments, monthly contributions through Catholic Education Arizona, or payroll deductions. Some companies offer Matching Gift programs as well.

Corporate contributors have until June 30, 2023 to send their commitment form to Catholic Education Arizona.. Corporations filing as S or C Corp, LLCs filing as S Corp, and insurance companies paying premium tax can direct up to 100% of their state tax liability to Low Income and recently Disabled/Displaced scholarships through us. This is a tax credit, not a donation.

For 25 years Catholic Education Arizona has utilized the Arizona Private Education Tax Credit to provide scholarships to over 148,000 students within the Diocese of Phoenix. This program grants individuals a dollar-for-dollar reduction of their state tax liability when they contribute to organizations like Catholic Education Arizona.

Individuals and corporations continue to support Catholic Education Arizona and The Diocese of Phoenix Catholic High Schools because of their impressive results:

- 99.8% graduation rate

- 97% of graduates matriculate to higher education, trade school, or enter military service

- 1000s of hours of community service are conducted annually

Corporations and LLCs filing as S Corps, C Corps, and insurance companies paying premium tax can redirect up to 100% of their state tax liability through participation in the Arizona Low Income and Disabled/Displaced Corporate tax credits through CEA. Large and small companies such as APS, Cigna, Shea Homes, Meritage Homes, Earnhardt Auto Centers, Grand Canyon University, Lumen Technologies, Dignity Memorial, and many varied businesses are making a difference and changing lives.

Catholic Education Arizona is the largest provider of scholarships to families attending Catholic schools. Since 1998, over $313 million has been raised to benefit students and 148,000 scholarships have been awarded. Learn more about how CEA is changing lives one scholarship at a time. Visit www.ceaz.org or call 602-218-6542.

