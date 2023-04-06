Catholic Education Arizona Celebrates Two Major Awards

PHOENIX, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Catholic Education Arizona proudly received two prestigious awards in recognition of its exceptional work in providing scholarships to Catholic schools. In the last year, the Phoenix Business Journal awarded Catholic Education Arizona #7 in the Largest Phoenix-Area Nonprofits within the cultural-educational sector, and also ranked #27 in the Best Places to Work list.

"Earning a top rank in Phoenix Business Journal's Best Places to Work award is a testament to the team's dedication and commitment to creating a healthy culture. Through servant leadership and setting a standard of respect, trust and value within the workplace, CEA has created a healthy culture and a high performance team," said Nancy Padberg, MBA, President and CEO.

Catholic Education Arizona's ranking of #7 acknowledges the organization's dedication to changing lives and transforming culture by serving Arizona's children. In good company, the organization ranked amongst many admired Phoenix organizations including the Desert Botanical Garden and the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley.

Phoenix Business Journal published both awards in their annual publication, the Book of Lists, which ranks notable local businesses and nonprofit organizations in the valley based on each business' budget and staff size.

As a School Tuition Organization, Catholic Education Arizona accepts contributions through the Arizona Individual Private Education Tax Credits, the Low Income and Disabled/Displaced Corporate Tax Credits to provide scholarships for families to afford a quality education.

Individuals and corporations continue to support Catholic Education Arizona and The Diocese of Phoenix Catholic Schools because of their impressive results:

99.4% graduation rate

97% matriculation to higher education, trade school, or enter military service

1000s of hours of community service are conducted annually

S & C Corporations, LLC/PLLCs filing as S Corps, and insurance companies paying premium tax can direct up to 100% of their state tax liability through the Arizona Low Income and Disabled/Displaced Corporate tax credits. Join APS, Cigna, Shea Homes, Meritage Homes, Earnhardt Auto Centers, Grand Canyon University, Lumen Technologies, Dignity Memorial, Fasturtle and many varied businesses that are making a difference and changing lives.

Catholic Education Arizona is the largest provider of scholarships to families attending Catholic schools in the Diocese of Phoenix. Since 1998, over $313 million has been raised and 148,000 scholarships have been awarded to benefit students. Catholic Education Arizona is changing lives one scholarship at a time through tax credits, planned gifts, and donations. Visit www.ceaz.org or call 602-218-6542 to learn more.

