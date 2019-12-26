Catholic Education Arizona Helps Create Future Leaders through Private Education Tax Credits

Director of Strategic Partnerships, Colleen McCoy-Cejka shared, "Catholic education is meant to be accessible, attainable, and affordable for any family that desires it. The contributions made on giving Tuesday help schools achieve the goal of affordability for more families."

Arizona Catholic High Schools provide a solid foundation for future leaders with:

A 99% Graduation Rate

97% of graduates pursue higher education or military service

1000's of hours of community service by students

Deb Preach, Chief Development Officer said, "The education best suited for each unique child should be a right for all, not a privilege. Through participation in the Private Education Tax Credit, Arizona taxpayers are helping make this dream a reality for thousands of students each year. Thanks to you, our children are thriving, our community is stronger and Arizona is prosperous!"

Catholic Education Arizona is the largest provider of scholarships to underserved families attending private schools. Last year $18.3 million in tax credit donations was made to assist 45% of Arizona's Catholic school students. Since 1998, over $230 million in tuition scholarships has been awarded to 125,000 families. Changing lives one scholarship at a time. www.ceaz.org 602-218-6542

Contact: Debra Preach, Chief Development Officer

Catholic Education Arizona

dpreach@ceaz.org

(602) 469-4594

SOURCE Catholic Education Arizona

Related Links

www.ceaz.org

