Catholic Universities Continue to Prioritize Student Mental Health

Cabrini University and 26 other Catholic institutions partner with Uwill to support students

NATICK, Mass., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cabrini University, today, enhanced existing counseling capabilities with Uwill, the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students. The institution added Uwill as part of their recent agreement with Villanova University, who joined Uwill in 2022. Over the past year, Cabrini and several other Catholic colleges and universities have added Uwill due to increased mental health challenges among college students, where 77% of respondents report having experienced moderate to serious psychological distress.

"The mental health of our student body continues to be one of Cabrini's primary focuses and our partnership with Uwill provides greater flexibility as we connect our students with the comprehensive counseling resources they need," said Michelle Filling-Brown, PhD, Dean of Academic Affairs at Cabrini University.

According to a recent article from Christianity Today, students at religious schools were approximately 1.5 times less likely to find a therapist who relates to their religious beliefs, as compared to students at nonsectarian institutions.

"Mental health challenges can affect anyone; from any background, and any religion," said Michael London, Founder and CEO of Uwill. "Cabrini's partnership with Uwill offers students a connection to a therapist who appreciates their beliefs."

Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor team, Uwill pioneered the first student and therapist matching platform. The solution offers an immediate appointment with a licensed counselor based on student preferences, all modalities of teletherapy, a direct crisis connection, wellness events, realtime data, and support. Uwill partners with students from all 50 states, including other Catholic institutions such as Fairfield University, Saint Anselm College, Saint Mary's University of Minnesota, and Xavier University.

