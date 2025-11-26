Uwill Ranked #32 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Student Mental Health Leader Ranks #2 in New England

NATICK, Mass., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Uwill , the leading mental health and wellness solution serving more than 4 million students at 500+ institutions worldwide, today announced its ranking as the #32 fastest-growing company in North America according to the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 . Uwill also ranked the second fastest growing company in New England.

This marks Uwill's second consecutive year on the list, following its #18 ranking in 2024. Deloitte's annual ranking highlights the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies.

"This recognition is a reflection of Uwill's innovation, mission, and the relentless effort of our team, our counselors, and our partners," said Michael London, founder and CEO of Uwill. "We're proud to be among North America's fastest-growing companies. Our growth underscores our continued commitment to expanding access to mental health care for millions of students worldwide."

Since its founding in 2020, Uwill has quickly emerged as a global leader in student mental health and wellness in K12 and higher education. Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor team, Uwill pioneered the first student and therapist matching platform. The solution offers an immediate appointment with a licensed counselor based on student preferences, all modalities of teletherapy, a direct crisis connection 24/7/365, on-demand medical care, prescription management, basic needs support, wellness programming, realtime data, and support.

"This year's rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum," said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. "Private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings."

About Uwill: Uwill attributes its success to supporting every single student as quickly as possible and is the leading mental health and wellness solution for schools. In 2025, Uwill was recognized as the #79 fastest growing private company in the US according to Inc, its second consecutive year in the top 100 (#27 in 2024). Uwill also ranked as the #1 fastest growing company in the state of Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal (2025) and the #32 fastest growing company in North America according to Deloitte (#18 in 2024). As the most cost-effective way to enhance a school's mental health offering, Uwill partners with 500+ institutions worldwide, including Northeastern University, the Ohio State University, Princeton University, Santa Fe Community College, and University of Alabama - Online. Uwill is also the teletherapy education partner for NASPA and the Online Learning Consortium. For more information, visit uwill.com .

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500: Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

