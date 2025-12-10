Virginia Beach City Public Schools Expands Access to Mental Health Support for Students

Uwill collaborates with VBCPS to bring 24/7/365 teletherapy and crisis support to 35,000 students in grades 6 to 12

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS), which serves 63,000 students across 86 schools, today announced a new initiative to expand on-demand teletherapy and crisis support to middle and high school students across the division. In collaboration with student mental health solution Uwill, the initiative expands mental health support at a time when cost, wait times, and stigma create barriers for many students and families.

"By offering real-time access to licensed mental health counselors, we're making it easier for students to get support when they need it and helping prevent crises before they start," said Robert Jamison, Executive Director of Student Support Services for Virginia Beach City Public Schools. "This work reflects our commitment to strengthening the well-being of every student in our community, ensuring they have the opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive."

This collaboration is designed to complement existing school and community-based resources and provide additional mental health support for nearly 35,000 students in grades 6 to 12 across 27 participating schools. With Uwill, students can schedule same-day appointments, with availability during the day, at night, and during school breaks. Students can select counselors who meet their individual needs and preferences, including language and cultural considerations, through Uwill's proprietary matching technology. Students also have a direct crisis connection to a licensed therapist 24/7/365 when urgent help is needed. All support is provided at no cost to students or their families.

The districtwide program is an extension of Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin's Right Help, Right Now community-based mental health initiative designed to ensure Virginians receive immediate behavioral health support before, during, and after a crisis.

Virginia ranks 48th lowest in the country for youth access to mental health care. Meanwhile, nearly 40% of Virginia high school students report persistent sadness or hopelessness. School-based mental health staff across the state have also reported significant increases in student anxiety and depression.

"Many students want help, but don't know where to begin, or are deterred by waitlists, financial barriers, or stigma," said Michael London, founder and CEO of Uwill. "We are proud to support the work happening in Virginia Beach City Public Schools to build stronger, healthier schools and to reach students early, before challenges become crises."

Founded in 2020, Uwill partners with more than 500 colleges and 200 K12 schools in all 50 states and 20 countries. Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor team, Uwill pioneered the first student and therapist matching platform. The solution offers an immediate appointment with a licensed counselor based on student preferences, all modalities of teletherapy, a direct crisis connection 24/7/365, on-demand medical care, prescription management, basic needs support, wellness programming, realtime data, and support.

About Virginia Beach City Public Schools: Virginia Beach City Public Schools is the largest school division in southeastern Virginia and one of the largest in the state. With a focus on rigorous academics and student well-being, VBCPS prepares every student to be future-ready and globally competitive.

About Uwill: Uwill attributes its success to supporting every single student as quickly as possible and is the leading mental health and wellness solution for schools. In 2025, Uwill was recognized as the #79 fastest growing private company in the US according to Inc, its second consecutive year in the top 100 (#27 in 2024). Uwill also ranked as the #1 fastest growing company in the state of Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal (2025) and the #32 fastest growing company in North America according to Deloitte (#18 in 2024). As the most cost-effective way to enhance a school's mental health offering, Uwill partners with 500+ schools and organizations worldwide, including Whatcom County, Northeastern University, Palo Alto Unified School District, Princeton University, and Salem City Public Schools - VA. Uwill is also the teletherapy education partner for NASPA and the Online Learning Consortium. For more information, visit uwill.com .

