Cathryn Huser Named July Teacher of the Month by SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, ABC10 and Sacramento State's College of Education

News provided by

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union

28 Jul, 2023, 08:32 ET

Ms. Huser teaches first grade at North Davis Elementary and has more than 30 years teaching experience

DAVIS, Calif., July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union serving school employees and their families, in partnership with ABC10 Sacramento and Sacramento State's College of Education, today announced that Cathryn Huser of North Davis Elementary School in Davis, CA is ABC10's Teacher of the Month for July 2023.

Continue Reading
Cathryn Huser of North Davis Elementary School in Davis, CA is SchoolsFirst FCU and ABC 10’S Teacher of the Month for& July& 2023.
Cathryn Huser of North Davis Elementary School in Davis, CA is SchoolsFirst FCU and ABC 10’S Teacher of the Month for& July& 2023.

Coming from a family of educators, Ms. Huser always knew she wanted to become a teacher. With more than 30 years of experience, she is known for being a good listener and creating an inclusive environment for her students. Ms. Huser teaches first grade at North Davis Elementary School where she also volunteers in school related programs and frequently funds book fairs to make sure all students leave with a book of choice.

When asked what she loves most about teaching, Ms. Huser said, "I love seeing the growth in my students academically and socially. Those who teach know there is nothing better than seeing a child's eyes light up when they learn something new or connect with another student through a funny read aloud or a shared experience. It is such a joy to remind children of how much they have learned and see a sense of pride and accomplishment in their eyes."

As part of being recognized as Teacher of the Month, Ms. Huser will receive $1,000 from SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union. She will also be eligible for the title of Esquire IMAX ABC10's Teacher of the Year award that includes a $5,000 prize which will be announced at a special awards program next year.

"Teachers like Ms. Huser who have a passion for education and instill a love for learning in their students at such an early age have a positive impact on their students that can last a lifetime," said Josh Smith, vice president, school and community relations at SchoolsFirst FCU. "As an organization, we are proud to serve school employees and their families and support recognition programs like Teacher of the Month to showcase outstanding educators who make an impact."

More about information Ms. Huser and her award is available here. To nominate a local teacher in the greater Sacramento/Stockton/Modesto area for an upcoming Teacher of the Month, please visit www.abc10.com/teacherofthemonth.

About SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union is the fifth largest credit union in the country and has been recognized by Forbes as the number one credit union in California. Serving school employees and their families, the organization is dedicated to delivering World-Class Personal Service and improving the financial lives of its Members. Today they serve more than 1.3 million Members with a full range of financial products and services. SchoolsFirst FCU was founded in 1934, when 126 school employees pooled $1,200 and established a Member-owned cooperative to help improve each other's lives. In 2022, the Credit Union reported nearly $28 billion in assets and remains the largest credit union in California. For more information about SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, visit schoolsfirstfcu.org.

Insured by NCUA

SOURCE SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union

Also from this source

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union Announces Participation in CHOC Walk in the Park 2023

SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union Announces Winners of 2023 Member Education Award Scholarships

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.