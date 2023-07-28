Cathryn Huser Named July Teacher of the Month by SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, ABC10 and Sacramento State's College of Education

Ms. Huser teaches first grade at North Davis Elementary and has more than 30 years teaching experience

DAVIS, Calif., July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union , the largest credit union serving school employees and their families, in partnership with ABC10 Sacramento and Sacramento State's College of Education, today announced that Cathryn Huser of North Davis Elementary School in Davis, CA is ABC10's Teacher of the Month for July 2023.

Coming from a family of educators, Ms. Huser always knew she wanted to become a teacher. With more than 30 years of experience, she is known for being a good listener and creating an inclusive environment for her students. Ms. Huser teaches first grade at North Davis Elementary School where she also volunteers in school related programs and frequently funds book fairs to make sure all students leave with a book of choice.

When asked what she loves most about teaching, Ms. Huser said, "I love seeing the growth in my students academically and socially. Those who teach know there is nothing better than seeing a child's eyes light up when they learn something new or connect with another student through a funny read aloud or a shared experience. It is such a joy to remind children of how much they have learned and see a sense of pride and accomplishment in their eyes."

As part of being recognized as Teacher of the Month, Ms. Huser will receive $1,000 from SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union. She will also be eligible for the title of Esquire IMAX ABC10's Teacher of the Year award that includes a $5,000 prize which will be announced at a special awards program next year.

"Teachers like Ms. Huser who have a passion for education and instill a love for learning in their students at such an early age have a positive impact on their students that can last a lifetime," said Josh Smith, vice president, school and community relations at SchoolsFirst FCU. "As an organization, we are proud to serve school employees and their families and support recognition programs like Teacher of the Month to showcase outstanding educators who make an impact."

More about information Ms. Huser and her award is available here . To nominate a local teacher in the greater Sacramento/Stockton/Modesto area for an upcoming Teacher of the Month, please visit www.abc10.com/teacherofthemonth.

