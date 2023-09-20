CathVision CEO Mads Matthiesen to Present at LSI Europe

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mads Matthiesen, CEO of CathVision, is scheduled to speak on September 21 at the prestigious LSI Europe Emerging Medtech Summit partnering event that brings together global innovators, investors, and strategics working to advance healthcare.

Presentation Details
September 21 at 10 am CET
Hotel Arts Barcelona, The Ritz-Carlton

Mads Matthiesen, CEO, CathVision
Mr. Matthiesen's presentation will include an overview of CathVision's innovative electrophysiology solutions, including the ECGenius System and CARDIALYTICS suite of artificial intelligence-powered analytics; highlights of clinical and regulatory milestones; details of the market opportunity and the ability to accelerate commercial adoption; and potential investment opportunities.1

Investor & Partner Inquiries
Investors and strategic partners attending the event can schedule meetings with Mr. Matthiesen through the LSI platform or by emailing [email protected]. The entire presentation will be available following the conference for those interested. Please contact CathVision to request the presentation.

About CathVision
CathVision is a medical technology company that develops electrophysiology solutions centered around an innovative EP recording system and AI algorithm platform – the ECGenius System with CARDIALYTICS. Committed to empowering physicians to make more informed clinical decisions in the EP lab, CathVision is redefining the necessity of exceptional cardiac electrical signals to diagnose, characterize, and treat the most common heart rhythm disorders. CathVision was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denmark with a U.S. office in Minnesota.

1 ECGenius System is cleared for sale in the US. Not approved for sale in the rest of the world.

SOURCE CathVision

