CathVision Unveils ECGenius 3.1 To Improve Workflows and Optimize EGM AI Analyses

News provided by

CathVision

12 Dec, 2023, 09:14 ET

Software Release Affirms CathVision's Dedication to Advancing Data-Driven Clinical Diagnosis and Treatment

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CathVision, a medical technology company developing innovative electrophysiology solutions designed to enhance clinical decision making in the EP lab, today announced the launch of ECGenius 3.1, an advanced version of the ECGenius™ System software. The new version improves workflow and streamlines processes to accelerate adoption as electrophysiologists integrate AI analyses into the EP lab, increasing the demand for high-quality signal data.1

Continue Reading
ECGenius 3.1 is an advanced version of the ECGenius System software. The new version improves workflow and streamlines processes to accelerate adoption as electrophysiologists integrate AI analyses into the EP lab, increasing the demand for high-quality signal data
ECGenius 3.1 is an advanced version of the ECGenius System software. The new version improves workflow and streamlines processes to accelerate adoption as electrophysiologists integrate AI analyses into the EP lab, increasing the demand for high-quality signal data

ECGenius 3.1 delivers several new and enhanced features to provide an improved user experience throughout, including:

  • Advanced trigger function with automatic calipers for precise local activation analyses
  • Enhanced comparison functionality featuring pre-sized multiple windows for virtually effortless electrogram comparisons
  • Increased display sweep speed of up to 800 mm/s to help identify crucial EGM details
  • Expanded and improved connectivity with RF generators and large monitor displays

The release of ECGenius 3.1 follows the Q3 launch of the PVI Analyzer™ and Signal Complexity™ algorithms. These algorithms are part of the CARDIALYTICS™ suite of artificial intelligence-powered analytics integrated into the ECGenius System, making it the only EP recording system with an AI algorithm to facilitate electrogram interpretation and deliver unprecedented levels of intelligent, automated analyses designed to help physicians improve ablation outcomes in complex atrial arrhythmia procedures by measuring the success of cardiac ablation.2

"The enhanced features and overall clinical maturity of ECGenius 3.1 clearly demonstrate this state-of-the-art EP recording system will provide advanced clinical utility to the broader EP community throughout the US," said Dr. Larry Chinitz, Director of Electrophysiology at NYU Langone Health. "EPs are looking for opportunities to take our work to a higher level, and there is no other recording system better positioned to help us do that. We now have the technology to replace outdated systems."

"These consecutive, major software launches highlight CathVision's considerable momentum and our expertise in developing software features that streamline procedure workflows and enhance the physician experience," said Mads Matthiesen, CEO, CathVision. "EPs are eager to access better quality signal data. ECGenius 3.1 makes the workflow transition seamless and strengthens our leadership position in equipping electrophysiologists with the technology necessary to elevate patient outcomes."

ECGenius System is CathVision's innovative EP recording technology and proprietary hardware amplifier that acquires high-fidelity, low-noise cardiac electrograms to help electrophysiologists improve the diagnosis and treatment of complex atrial arrhythmias, including AF. Unlike traditional EP recording systems that often capture electrogram signals marred by noise and artifact, ECGenius delivers a necessary evolution in the quality of intracardiac and ECG signal acquisition, the accuracy of electrogram interpretation, and the advancement of therapy support. With exceptional data from the ECGenius System, intelligent automated analyses can effectively enable physicians to confirm the success of ablation efforts.

For more information about ECGenius System and CARDIALYTICS, please visit www.cathvision.com or email [email protected].

About CathVision

CathVision is a medical technology company that develops electrophysiology solutions centered around an innovative EP recording system and AI algorithm platform – the ECGenius System with CARDIALYTICS. Committed to empowering physicians to make more informed clinical decisions in the EP lab, CathVision is redefining the necessity of exceptional cardiac electrical signals to diagnose, characterize, and treat the most common heart rhythm disorders. CathVision was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denmark with a U.S. office in Minnesota.

Follow CathVision: Twitter/X and LinkedIn 

1 ECGenius System is cleared for sale in the US. Not approved for sale in the rest of the world.
2 PVI Analyzer and Signal Complexity are cleared for sale in the US. Not approved for sale in the rest of the world.

SOURCE CathVision

Also from this source

CathVision CEO Mads Matthiesen to Present at LSI Europe

CathVision CEO Mads Matthiesen to Present at LSI Europe

Mads Matthiesen, CEO of CathVision, is scheduled to speak on September 21 at the prestigious LSI Europe Emerging Medtech Summit partnering event that ...

CathVision Secures FDA Clearance of First & Only EP Recording System with AI Algorithm to Measure Success of Cardiac Ablation

CathVision, a medical technology company developing innovative electrophysiology solutions designed to enhance clinical decision making in the EP...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.