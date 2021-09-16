CATL and BASF have signed a framework agreement to accelerate the achievement of global carbon neutrality goals

The cooperation is focused on cathode active materials and battery recycling

The partnership supports both companies' commitment to global carbon neutrality and CATL's localization strategy in Europe

NINGDE, China, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) and BASF SE (BASF) announced a strategic partnership on battery materials solutions, including cathode active materials (CAM) and battery recycling. The collaboration aims at developing a sustainable battery value chain, in support of CATL's localization in Europe and contributes to achieving both companies' global carbon neutrality goals.

CATL is a global leader in innovative new energy technologies. It is committed to providing premier solutions as well as services for new energy applications worldwide. CATL has launched its project to build up its first European factory in Germany to localize lithium-ion battery production. With this, it is accelerating the development of a local supply chain for European customers and consumers.

As the largest chemical supplier to the automotive industry, BASF has established a strong position in the CAM market including a global manufacturing and R&D footprint, and a broad portfolio of mid- to high-nickel, manganese-rich, cobalt-free CAM. In Europe, BASF is introducing CAM production with an industry-leading carbon footprint through its advanced process technology, a secured local raw materials supply chain, a favorable energy mix for production, as well as short and effective logistics along the supply chain.

Through the partnership with BASF, CATL targets to improve its European service capabilities by developing a localized battery recycling network and a secure raw material supply chain in the region.

The strategic partnership with CATL allows BASF to closely work with a globally leading battery producer on CAM and battery recycling. This cooperation will deepen BASF's expertise and strengthen its global market position.

"The partnership with BASF is another important step for our localization journey in Europe," said Zhou Jia, President of CATL. "With CATL's innovative battery technology and BASF's deep materials expertise, we will further enhance our capability to support our worldwide customers and accelerate the global drive towards carbon neutrality."

"The transformation towards electromobility requires strong partnerships along the value chain," said Dr. Markus Kamieth, Member of BASF's Board of Executive Directors. "Pairing BASF's strong position as a leading supplier for cathode active materials with CATL's expertise in lithium-ion batteries will speed up innovation and the formation of a sustainable battery value chain worldwide."

About CATL

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) is a global leader in new energy technology innovation, committed to providing premier solutions and services for new energy applications worldwide. In June 2018, the company went public on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange with stock code 300750. According to SNE Research, in the year 2020, CATL's EV battery consumption volume ranked No.1 in the world for four consecutive years. CATL also enjoys wide recognition by global OEM partners. To achieve the goal of realizing fossil fuel replacement in stationary and mobile energy systems with highly efficient electrical power systems that are generated through advanced batteries and renewable energy, and promote the integrated innovation of market applications with electrification and intelligentization, CATL maintains continuous innovation in four dimensions including battery chemistry system, structure system, manufacturing system and business models.

For more information, please visit http://www.catl.com

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 110,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €59 billion in 2020. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S.

Further information at www.basf.com.

About BASF's Catalysts Division

BASF's Catalysts division is the world's leading supplier of environmental and process catalysts. The group offers exceptional expertise in the development of technologies that protect the air we breathe, produce the fuels that power our world and ensure efficient production of a wide variety of chemicals, plastics and other products, including advanced battery materials. By leveraging our industry-leading R&D platforms, passion for innovation and deep knowledge of precious and base metals, BASF's Catalysts division develops unique, proprietary solutions that drive customer success.

Further information on BASF's Catalysts division is available on the Internet at www.catalysts.basf.com.

